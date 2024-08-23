'Not Voting for a Backup': Undecided Pennsylvania Voter's Post-DNC Comments DEVASTATING fo...
THIS --> Jon Gabriel OWNS Adam Kinzinger and His WEEPY DNC Speech in...
Oh, the Irony: Kamala Claims to Have 'Stood Strong Against Elder Abuse' in...
America's DAD?! ANGRY Look on Tim Walz's Face As He YANKS His Son's...
So Who Was the Super-Secret Special Guest?
Comrade Kamala Special: 60% Off VIP Membership - Ends Today!
Kamala Harris Talks About 'Throwing Away Votes' With No Self-Awareness
Chris Cillizza Says That Tim Walz 'Oozes Authenticity'
OOF! Jesse Watters Made Ex Obama Bro's Claim About Harris Being Moderate Age...
Nicole Shanahan Claps Back at Keith Olbermann with a Priceless Retort
Black MIT Graduate Explains Why She’s Against Affirmative Action
MSNBC's Joy Reid Says the Men of the DNC Promote '21st Century Masculinity'
Kamala's Husband Promises They'll Help Out His Fellow Jewish People the Next Time...
Democrat Delegates Robbed in Chicago During DNC Convention

'Angry Staffer' Account Who FUELED Lie (Con) About Surprise DNC Guest Beyoncé Tries BACKPEDALING and LOL

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  8:40 AM on August 23, 2024
Meme

Did Democrats actually fuel a lie about a special guest showing up for the 'Grand Finale' of the DNC because they knew otherwise people probably wouldn't tune in to watch Kamala Harris? It's certainly starting to look that way considering the noise various X accounts were making in the buildup of the supposed SUPER GUEST ... who they finally admitted was Beyoncé.

Advertisement

Who of course never showed up.

Felt a lot like a bait and switch to this editor.

Seriously, if they have to lie to get eyes on their candidate things are even worse than we thought. 

One of the accounts (the main one we say pushing this lie) is the 'Angry Staffer' account who magically showed up when Trump entered the White House back in 2017 pretending to be some sort of undercover staffer spilling the goods on the evil president or something. 

The post continues:

I don’t like giving bad information, and that’s on me. Mea culpa. 

Even people at the DNC were hearing that Beyoncé was in the building, so whoever started the rumor got a whole bunch of us. 

Maybe it was a ratings ploy by the DNC, but I don’t think so - they had a hell of a lineup either way, and it was a fantastic performance.

Oh, they don't know WHERE the rumor was started.

Recommended

THIS --> Jon Gabriel OWNS Adam Kinzinger and His WEEPY DNC Speech in 1 Perfectly BRUTAL (Logical) Post
Sam J.
Advertisement

Sure, dude (or dudette). Sure.

We totally believe you.

It was a CON. A lie. Another fake promise from a fake candidate installed by a fake shadow government nobody voted for.

That they did.

Lying liars lie.

And frauds like the Kamala Harris campaign take advantage of that.

***

Mainstream media are ADMITTING they're working to elect Kamala Harris and all Democrats, heck even lackeys and surrogates are bragging about their efforts to spin, lie, and do what it takes for Democrats to win in November. Sign up for a Twitchy VIP Membership today, help us hold them all accountable by supporting our efforts to tell the TRUTH. And when you sign up this week (Comrade Kamala week only) you'll save an additional 60% off the membership if you use the code FIGHT.

Advertisement

=======================================================================

Related:

America's DAD?! ANGRY Look on Tim Walz's Face As He YANKS His Son's Arm on DNC Stage Says SO Much (Watch)

Republican for Harris and Never Trumper Olivia Troye's Victory Lap After Selling Out at DNC Goes SO Wrong

Oh WOW, LOL! The Hill Tries Deleting YUGELY Embarrassing Error About Tim Walz BUT We Got It (Screenshot)

WHOA: There's Anti-Semitic Trouble Brewing on the Far-Far-FAR Kamala Harris Left About the DNC and More

Racist, RIGHT?! Nancy Mace OWNS Bill Clinton for Mispronouncing Kamala's Name at DNC and It's PERFECTION

=======================================================================

Tags: DEMOCRAT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

THIS --> Jon Gabriel OWNS Adam Kinzinger and His WEEPY DNC Speech in 1 Perfectly BRUTAL (Logical) Post
Sam J.
'Not Voting for a Backup': Undecided Pennsylvania Voter's Post-DNC Comments DEVASTATING for Kamala -Watch
Sam J.
America's DAD?! ANGRY Look on Tim Walz's Face As He YANKS His Son's Arm on DNC Stage Says SO Much (Watch)
Sam J.
Nicole Shanahan Claps Back at Keith Olbermann with a Priceless Retort
justmindy
Oh, the Irony: Kamala Claims to Have 'Stood Strong Against Elder Abuse' in DNC Acceptance Speech
Grateful Calvin
So Who Was the Super-Secret Special Guest?
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
THIS --> Jon Gabriel OWNS Adam Kinzinger and His WEEPY DNC Speech in 1 Perfectly BRUTAL (Logical) Post Sam J.
Advertisement