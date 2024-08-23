'Angry Staffer' Account Who FUELED Lie (Con) About Surprise DNC Guest Beyoncé Tries BACKPEDALING and LOL

Did Democrats actually fuel a lie about a special guest showing up for the 'Grand Finale' of the DNC because they knew otherwise people probably wouldn't tune in to watch Kamala Harris? It's certainly starting to look that way considering the noise various X accounts were making in the buildup of the supposed SUPER GUEST ... who they finally admitted was Beyoncé.

Advertisement

Who of course never showed up.

Felt a lot like a bait and switch to this editor.

Seriously, if they have to lie to get eyes on their candidate things are even worse than we thought.

One of the accounts (the main one we say pushing this lie) is the 'Angry Staffer' account who magically showed up when Trump entered the White House back in 2017 pretending to be some sort of undercover staffer spilling the goods on the evil president or something.

Re: special guest rumor - I’m not sure where it started, but the people who told me aren’t prone to hyperbole.



FWIW, Beyoncé was the rumor.



Makes me feel a little better that Rueters, TMZ, The Hill, and other outlets also reported it, but either way - I apologize.



I don’t… pic.twitter.com/1t0Emp6bQd — Angry Staffer 🌻 (@Angry_Staffer) August 23, 2024

The post continues:

I don’t like giving bad information, and that’s on me. Mea culpa. Even people at the DNC were hearing that Beyoncé was in the building, so whoever started the rumor got a whole bunch of us. Maybe it was a ratings ploy by the DNC, but I don’t think so - they had a hell of a lineup either way, and it was a fantastic performance.

Oh, they don't know WHERE the rumor was started.

Sure, dude (or dudette). Sure.

We totally believe you.

It was a CON. A lie. Another fake promise from a fake candidate installed by a fake shadow government nobody voted for.

Did they tease a big guest just to get more eyes on Kamala’s speech? — Noam Blum (@neontaster) August 23, 2024

That they did.

Lmao YOU started the rumor. You made it up like you made up your entire persona. You’re such a joke. — Holdin’ Cauliflower (@PapaFazuul) August 23, 2024

Narrator: it was a ratings ploy — TCAinLAX (@TCAinLAX) August 23, 2024

Dems can’t even NOT LIE about a surprise guest!?!?!?!



You literally got conned into listening thru a whole speech no one wanted to hear, at a dumpster fire of a conversation, FOR NOTHING!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/eJmWcEAKBM — Raggedy Man (@SolzhenitzenJr) August 23, 2024

Lying liars lie.

And frauds like the Kamala Harris campaign take advantage of that.

***

Mainstream media are ADMITTING they're working to elect Kamala Harris and all Democrats, heck even lackeys and surrogates are bragging about their efforts to spin, lie, and do what it takes for Democrats to win in November. Sign up for a Twitchy VIP Membership today, help us hold them all accountable by supporting our efforts to tell the TRUTH. And when you sign up this week (Comrade Kamala week only) you'll save an additional 60% off the membership if you use the code FIGHT.

Advertisement

=======================================================================

Related:

America's DAD?! ANGRY Look on Tim Walz's Face As He YANKS His Son's Arm on DNC Stage Says SO Much (Watch)

Republican for Harris and Never Trumper Olivia Troye's Victory Lap After Selling Out at DNC Goes SO Wrong

Oh WOW, LOL! The Hill Tries Deleting YUGELY Embarrassing Error About Tim Walz BUT We Got It (Screenshot)

WHOA: There's Anti-Semitic Trouble Brewing on the Far-Far-FAR Kamala Harris Left About the DNC and More

Racist, RIGHT?! Nancy Mace OWNS Bill Clinton for Mispronouncing Kamala's Name at DNC and It's PERFECTION

=======================================================================