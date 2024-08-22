Republican for Harris and Never Trumper Olivia Troye's Victory Lap After Selling Out at DNC Goes SO Wrong

In case you missed it (and if you're like most sane Americans you did), former Pence aide and so-called Republican for Harris, Olivia Troye spoke at the DNC last night. Nothing says you care about the country like supporting straight-up communism because orange man bad.

We get it, these sad, angry low-lives were basically nobody until they crapped on the Right to pander to the Left and hey, for some of them that fake adoration from people who despise what they believe in and who they really are is more important to them than doing what is right for America.

Troye's victory lap was almost as obnoxious as her speech at the DNC.

Almost.

If you caught my speech at the DNC last night, you know I experienced the chaos & danger of Trump’s presidency firsthand. But it wasn’t just me—we all lived it. That’s why we can’t afford to go back. We must move forward. Join me in this effort as we approach the election.⬇️… https://t.co/jdwX3RGMNt — Olivia of Troye (@OliviaTroye) August 22, 2024

SO BRAVE.

Selling out to people who hate you is hard work.

You know what we call people like you that jump ship cause they see a chance to promote themselves?



Opportunist.



Go away. 🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡 — RandyInTexas 🇺🇸 (@TrueTxPatriot) August 22, 2024

Opportunist.

Grifter.

Fake.

It all works.

What chaos? What danger?

Did we allow Afghanistan to fall under Trump?

Did Ukraine get invaded under Trump?

Did the Gazan terrorist attack on Israel happen under Trump?

Did millions of illegals cross the border under Trump?

You are a complete disgrace. — Gary HokieHawk 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@grsvt81) August 22, 2024

Trump! Reee!

I wanna go back to cheap food, gas, and closed borders. If you wanna "move forward" North Korea or Venezuela would be glad to have you — Herrmann8er (@Herrmann8er) August 22, 2024

Willing to sell us all out to pat herself on the back for 'moving forward.'

So much for that victory lap.

***

