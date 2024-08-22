Republican for Harris and Never Trumper Olivia Troye's Victory Lap After Selling Out at DNC Goes SO Wrong

Decipher This from National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  4:15 PM on August 22, 2024
Twitchy

In case you missed it (and if you're like most sane Americans you did), former Pence aide and so-called Republican for Harris, Olivia Troye spoke at the DNC last night. Nothing says you care about the country like supporting straight-up communism because orange man bad.

We get it, these sad, angry low-lives were basically nobody until they crapped on the Right to pander to the Left and hey, for some of them that fake adoration from people who despise what they believe in and who they really are is more important to them than doing what is right for America.

Troye's victory lap was almost as obnoxious as her speech at the DNC.

Almost.

SO BRAVE.

Selling out to people who hate you is hard work.

Opportunist.

Grifter.

Fake.

It all works.

Trump! Reee!

Willing to sell us all out to pat herself on the back for 'moving forward.'

So much for that victory lap.

Mainstream media are ADMITTING they're working to elect Kamala Harris and all Democrats, heck even lackeys and surrogates are bragging about their efforts to spin, lie, and do what it takes for Democrats to win in November. Sign up for a Twitchy VIP Membership today, help us hold them all accountable by supporting our efforts to tell the TRUTH. And when you sign up this week (Comrade Kamala week only) you'll save an additional 60% off the membership if you use the code FIGHT.

