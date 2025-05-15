Scott Jennings Asks ‘Why Is Pete Buttigieg Turning into Jimmy Kimmel?’ as Manly...
Hit the (Rocky) Road, Jack! Ben & Jerry’s Co-Founder Scooped Up by Security at RFK, Jr.’s Hearing

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:00 AM on May 15, 2025
FuzzyChimp

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. got a cold reception from a co-founder of Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream on Wednesday. Ben Cohen was among a number of protesters who were pulled out of a hearing on Capitol Hill as RFK, Jr. was speaking. Cohen says he was upset about what was happening in Gaza. Of course, he was.

Here’s the scoop. (WATCH)

There’s a ‘banana split’ joke in there somewhere to cover the other crazy protesters who were dragged out.

One protester says the episode has made him consider his ice cream choices, but he's a bit misguided.

Yep, Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield sold Ben & Jerry’s to Unilever in 2000. They no longer have any role with the company.

Many posters saw an incoherent, raging, white-haired coot and assumed it was someone else from Vermont.

Cohen was charged with ‘Crowding, Obstructing, or Incommoding’ per authorities. Sounds like he needs to grab a bowl of ice cream and chill out.

