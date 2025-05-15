Hit the (Rocky) Road, Jack! Ben & Jerry’s Co-Founder Scooped Up by Security at RFK, Jr.’s Hearing

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. got a cold reception from a co-founder of Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream on Wednesday. Ben Cohen was among a number of protesters who were pulled out of a hearing on Capitol Hill as RFK, Jr. was speaking. Cohen says he was upset about what was happening in Gaza. Of course, he was.
Here’s the scoop. (WATCH)
NEW: Ben & Jerry’s co-founder Ben Cohen has a meltdown on Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. before being thrown out of the hearing room.— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 14, 2025
If he is concerned about Americans' health, he should look no further than Ben & Jerry's ice cream.
A pint of Ben & Jerry's Milk &… pic.twitter.com/Qv4Aj26Mqh
So rude. He obviously never went to sundae school.— MAZE (@mazemoore) May 14, 2025
Oh no you di'in't. You get a pass for the groan-worthy Dad Joke because you're a dad. 😂— Jenny (@Jenny_IDLYITW) May 14, 2025
This is what I do! I’m a dad. Dad jokes!— MAZE (@mazemoore) May 14, 2025
There’s a ‘banana split’ joke in there somewhere to cover the other crazy protesters who were dragged out.
One protester says the episode has made him consider his ice cream choices, but he's a bit misguided.
I’m never eating Ben and Jerry’s again, Collin. I’m going to be a Blue Bell household from now on.— Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) May 14, 2025
Burt, that is very noble of you.— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 14, 2025
was going to do same but he doesnt own the company anymore so idk— 11Regina11 (@1111regina) May 14, 2025
Recommended
Yep, Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield sold Ben & Jerry’s to Unilever in 2000. They no longer have any role with the company.
Many posters saw an incoherent, raging, white-haired coot and assumed it was someone else from Vermont.
I thought this was Bernie Sanders for a sec 🤣— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 14, 2025
I thought that was Bernie— Quinster (@quinster81) May 14, 2025
Nah, it's a different old white socialist.— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 14, 2025
Larry David possibly— Daniel Vogler (@vogler79) May 14, 2025
I thought the same thing from the first look at the video.— Simon Unleashed (@SimonSaysKnow) May 14, 2025
Cohen was charged with ‘Crowding, Obstructing, or Incommoding’ per authorities. Sounds like he needs to grab a bowl of ice cream and chill out.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member