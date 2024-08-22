SNORT* CNN's Dana Bash Explains Democrat Men Are LOW Testosterone and Can't Relate to REAL Men (Watch)

Wow, if this editor was a Democrat man she would be embarrassed to see someone like Dana Bash call out the truth this way. Hey, it's not like we didn't know Leftist/Democrat men are softer than normal men, with their manicured nails, groomed eyebrows, man-buns, and tight-waisted hipster jeans but still. Bash is on CNN and c'mon, CNN is supposed to be on their side, right?

OMG why would she do this?!

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA.

Wow.

Watch:

Dana Bash explains that Democrat men are low testosterone and don’t identify with real men.



🔊

pic.twitter.com/dpmREPo5l7 — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) August 22, 2024

So basically, Tim Walz and Doug Harris ... sorry ... Emhoff help men whose testicles haven't dropped yet feel included and ok with themselves. Or something. Yeah, we've watched this more than once and we laugh EVERY freakin' time.

Honestly, when we first saw this we thought WSS was being funny but no, she LITERALLY said it.

Her husband signed a letter saying hunter Biden’s laptop was Russian disinformation

She should be off the air — JBA Meet me in the Middle extremes are Bad (@AdlerJoelle) August 22, 2024

Hey, when she's providing entertainment of this type LET HER on the air.

This is great.

Well, great for Twitchy and our readers, wussy Democrat men out there, not so much.

The Democrat party has become the party of white, liberal women. Even their men are white, liberal women. — Common Sense Todd (@CommonSenseTodd) August 22, 2024

She literally told us that Doug Emhoff is a low testosterone beta guy. Love it. — Anonymou𝕏 (@anonymoux00) August 22, 2024

Ya' love to see it, right?

And pee sitting down. — George (@StoicRonin338) August 22, 2024

*cough cough*

If I remember correctly, didn’t the internet explode when Hulk Hogan was on the RNC and grown men were elated because it brought back memories of their childhood?



I am so sick of these people attempting to make men who are men feel less than they deserve.



🍻 to testosterone!! — MAGA Warrior (@BobbiLinnMac) August 22, 2024

Right?

LET'S HEAR IT FOR REAL MEN!

***

