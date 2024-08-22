SNORT* CNN's Dana Bash Explains Democrat Men Are LOW Testosterone and Can't Relate to REAL Men (Watch)

Chris Murphy VICIOUSLY Called Out for Taking Gaslighting to a NEW Level About...
Comrade Kamala DNC Special: 60% Off VIP Membership
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:40 AM on August 22, 2024
AngieArtist

Wow, if this editor was a Democrat man she would be embarrassed to see someone like Dana Bash call out the truth this way. Hey, it's not like we didn't know Leftist/Democrat men are softer than normal men, with their manicured nails, groomed eyebrows, man-buns, and tight-waisted hipster jeans but still. Bash is on CNN and c'mon, CNN is supposed to be on their side, right?

OMG why would she do this?!

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA.

Wow.

Watch:

So basically, Tim Walz and Doug Harris ... sorry ... Emhoff help men whose testicles haven't dropped yet feel included and ok with themselves. Or something. Yeah, we've watched this more than once and we laugh EVERY freakin' time.

Honestly, when we first saw this we thought WSS was being funny but no, she LITERALLY said it.

Hey, when she's providing entertainment of this type LET HER on the air.

This is great.

Well, great for Twitchy and our readers, wussy Democrat men out there, not so much.

Ya' love to see it, right?

*cough cough*

Right?

LET'S HEAR IT FOR REAL MEN!

