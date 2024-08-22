BUSTED! Newsweek Changes BULLS**T Headline About Trump Needing a Doctor at Rally After Getting WREKT on X

There is spin from the media, which we expect of course, and then there's this. Luckily, people on Twitter/X had already started talking about the poor woman at Trump's North Carolina rally who had fainted, and how he had immediately stopped the rally to ask for medical assistance for the woman. He also stepped out from behind the protective barrier to check on her himself.

And hugged her when she was ok.

BUT YOU KNOW, that story only helps Trump and God knows Newsweek wouldn't want that.

No no.

So instead, the a-holes implied Trump had a medical incident himself.

Can't even make this level of evil and dishonest up:

Donald Trump suddenly stops rally and asks for "a doctor, please!" https://t.co/g20J2TCJ0n — Newsweek (@Newsweek) August 21, 2024

Oh, they did change the headline on the story after getting dragged and dragged and dragged some more on X but it was too little too late.

From Newsweek:

Former President Donald Trump, the Republican presidential nominee, abruptly stopped his campaign rally in Asheboro, North Carolina, on Wednesday to ask the crowd for "a doctor, please" after an attendee appeared to need medical attention. Trump, speaking at his first outdoor rally since a shooter opened fire at his campaign event in Pennsylvania last month in what is being investigated as an assassination attempt, paused his speech and asked a section of the crowd, "What's wrong?" He then addressed the crowd, saying into the microphone, "A doctor, please!" Looking toward the area where the attendee was located, Trump said, "It is very hot here, I noticed, it's very hot and a lot of the people waited for days to get here, so I understand it. Take your time, doctor, take your time, thank you!"

We see you, Newsweek.

Yeah, they suck. Didn't someone actually buy them for a buck or something?

Still too much ...

you are the enemy of the people https://t.co/vsmj6pHatr — Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) August 21, 2024

If I ever saw a political headline merely designed to draw in clicks, this would be it — Shayan Sardarizadeh (@Shayan86) August 21, 2024

Why did he call for a dr, Newsweek? To help a supporter who passed out, you propagandist pos hack. — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) August 22, 2024

Media is gonna media.

But still, just wow.

