'I Know Evil When I See It': Former Democrat Deon Joseph Shares POWERFUL Post About Why He Left the Party

Deon Joseph's powerful post about what has happened to the Democratic Party

But something everyone should take a moment to read.

This is dynamite.

Take a look:

When they condition you to be emotional thinkers, you lose reason. That is what has happened to many for 60 years supporting the Democratic Party. And this version of the party I have belonged to for my entire life is unrecognizable and dark.



No other group in this nation or… pic.twitter.com/rptR2yCdJT — Deon Joseph (@ofcrdeonjoseph) August 20, 2024

His post continues:

No other group in this nation or world rationally votes for or supports people who systematically causes their misery. Twisted people who ignore you for four years, then use you to gain power only to abandon you again. You can’t do that to rational people. You can’t do that to people of reason. You can only do that to an abused and conditioned people. They are from all walks of life. We are in an emotionally abusive relationship with this version of the party. I look into the crowd of the DNC, and become saddened. Singing and clapping for more disappointment. More failure. But I’m thankful to see many opening their eyes every election cycle. That’s why I’m speaking up. I’m okay with being called names. I’m okay with family looking at me sideways. My love for them is why I can’t be silent. My concern for their future is why I can’t vote party anymore. America is not perfect. But it can’t go fromImperfect to… Venezuela. Whether I win or lose in this effort, whether I stand alone or have thousands standing with me. I have to stand. I know evil when I see it. And as the saying goes “Evil men prosper when good men are silent. That’s the Joseph way.

Boom.

Damn.

Then boom again.

I hear you. I’m Venezuelan living in the US. I remember when we used to say “Venezuela was not Cuba”. And I know many here say “USA is not Venezuela”, but this is exactly how it all started…. — Hilda Thielen 🇺🇸🇻🇪 (@HildaThielen) August 20, 2024

Scary times we're living in right now.

I wish it was possible to post 10 hearts to express my agreement with you. — Phil Shackleton (@harmonicminer) August 20, 2024

Same bro, same.

It’s my story as well, except from a Hispanic point of view. Grew up Democrat during Kennedy era. At 16 I asked my parents why we were democrats, “ because our parents were” and they’re for the poor. No mom and dad they are about keeping us down and poor. My immediate family are… — Dianne (@Dianne46357968) August 20, 2024

In other words, people aren't necessarily leaving the Democratic Party.

The Democratic Party has left the people.

