Amen and 'A-Women' Weren't Inclusive Enough, So the DNC Set Up a 'Gender...
Dear GAWD, How Is This REAL?! Day 2 of the DNC Kicks Off...
DNC Humiliation Ritual: Biden Banished, Liberal Wickedness on Full Display!
JUST When You Think Tim Walz Can't Get ANY Worse Another WHOPPER of...
DRAAAG HIM! JD Vance Tears Andy Beshear a NEW 1 for Wishing Rape...
Democrats Clearly Think Parents Are Dumb ... Unfortunately for Them We Are NOT...
BRAVE Kamala Ran AWAAAY! Comrade Kamala OFFICIALLY Chickens Out and Totally Bails on...
NO Words --> Andy Beshear Casually Wishing Rape on JD Vance's Wife Is...
Time to Spare? LOL! JD Vance JOYFULLY Takes Kamala Apart Using Her Own...
Holy DECIMATION, Batman! Today's New York Post Cover Is Hilariously DEVASTATING for Biden...
BOOMAGE: Megyn Kelly Goes Scorched EARTH Fact-Checking AOC for Claiming Kamala Grew Up...
The Simpsons Hilariously NAILED the 2024 Democratic National Convention ... 30 Years Ago...
Either Nancy Pelosi Short-Circuited During Biden Chant OR Her Dentures Were Slipping -...
Brit Hume DROPS AOC for Admitting She Doesn't Work Hard in Congress, Wants...

'I Know Evil When I See It': Former Democrat Deon Joseph Shares POWERFUL Post About Why He Left the Party

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:35 PM on August 20, 2024
Twitchy/Meme

Deon Joseph's powerful post about what has happened to the Democratic Party and what it is currently doing to Americans who continue to have an abusive relationship with the party because it's all they know is one of those posts we don't have to say much about.

Advertisement

But something everyone should take a moment to read.

This is dynamite.

Take a look:

His post continues:

No other group in this nation or world rationally votes for or supports people who systematically causes their misery.  Twisted people who ignore you for four years, then use you to gain power only to abandon you again.  You can’t do that to rational people. You can’t do that to people of reason.  You can only do that to an abused and conditioned people. They are from all walks of life. 

We are in an emotionally abusive relationship with this version of the party. 

I look into the crowd of the DNC, and become saddened. 

Singing and clapping for more disappointment. More failure. But I’m thankful to see many opening their eyes every election cycle. That’s why I’m speaking up. 

I’m okay with being called names. I’m okay with family looking at me sideways.  

My love for them is why I can’t be silent.  My concern for their future is why I can’t vote party anymore.  

America is not perfect. But it can’t go fromImperfect to… Venezuela.  Whether I win or lose in this effort, whether I stand alone or have thousands standing with me. I have to stand. 

I know evil when I see it. And as the saying goes “Evil men prosper when good men are silent. 

That’s the Joseph way.

Recommended

Dear GAWD, How Is This REAL?! Day 2 of the DNC Kicks Off and It's a Complete and Total S**TSHOW (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

... I know evil when I see it. And as the saying goes, 'Evil men prosper when good men are silent.'

Boom.

Damn.

Then boom again.

Scary times we're living in right now.

Same bro, same.

In other words, people aren't necessarily leaving the Democratic Party.

The Democratic Party has left the people.

=======================================================================

Related:

JUST When You Think Tim Walz Can't Get ANY Worse Another WHOPPER of a Lie Drops and THIS One's a DOOZY

DRAAAG HIM! JD Vance Tears Andy Beshear a NEW 1 for Wishing Rape on His Wife and It's GLORIOUSLY Brutal

Advertisement

Democrats Clearly Think Parents Are Dumb ... Unfortunately for Them We Are NOT and We Are Still PISSED

BRAVE Kamala Ran AWAAAY! Comrade Kamala OFFICIALLY Chickens Out and Totally Bails on Debate with Trump

NO Words --> Andy Beshear Casually Wishing Rape on JD Vance's Wife Is EXACTLY Who Democrats Are (Watch)

=======================================================================

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Dear GAWD, How Is This REAL?! Day 2 of the DNC Kicks Off and It's a Complete and Total S**TSHOW (Watch)
Sam J.
JUST When You Think Tim Walz Can't Get ANY Worse Another WHOPPER of a Lie Drops and THIS One's a DOOZY
Sam J.
DRAAAG HIM! JD Vance Tears Andy Beshear a NEW 1 for Wishing Rape on His Wife and It's GLORIOUSLY Brutal
Sam J.
Holy DECIMATION, Batman! Today's New York Post Cover Is Hilariously DEVASTATING for Biden (and Kamala!)
Sam J.
BOOMAGE: Megyn Kelly Goes Scorched EARTH Fact-Checking AOC for Claiming Kamala Grew Up 'Middle Class'
Sam J.
BRAVE Kamala Ran AWAAAY! Comrade Kamala OFFICIALLY Chickens Out and Totally Bails on Debate with Trump
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Dear GAWD, How Is This REAL?! Day 2 of the DNC Kicks Off and It's a Complete and Total S**TSHOW (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement