Chuck Todd Pretends He Didn’t Take Part in Trying to Deplatform and Destroy President Trump

Former Meet the Press host Chuck Todd is now lamenting how his fellow Democrats in the legacy media unintentionally helped fuel President Donald Trump’s comeback. Todd hilariously tries to distance himself from the deplatforming of Trump he actively participated in.

After leaving NBC News, Chuck Todd laments how media effort to "CANCEL TRUMP" completely backfired" All these institutions did want to cancel Trump, did want him inoperable in mainstream public." "I think the biggest mistake — and I did not follow the pied piper on this one — which was this idea that we deplatform everybody post-January 6." "The decision to deplatform bit mainstream media in the *ss." "Why? Okay, Donald Trump started his own information ecosystem." "How do you like them apples now?"

Here’s Todd breathlessly recounting what happened. (WATCH)

"I think the biggest mistake — and I did not follow the pied piper on… pic.twitter.com/wAwhaIe5VA — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) April 19, 2025

This guy is a prostitute for the Left, and he's a complete buffoon. — JJBlackin (@JJBlackin17) April 20, 2025

Chuck Todd is a propagandist. — George Hibard (@GeorgeHibard) April 20, 2025

@chucktodd is correct, he didn’t follow the pied piper. He’s the one playing the flute. — Chad Saunders (@Chadgs13) April 20, 2025

We’re still laughing at how he expects people to believe he didn’t take part in all this.

Posters don’t expect a huge throng of ‘journalists’ to suddenly emerge and admit what they did to Trump. That’s simply not going to happen.

Unless this sentiment goes mainstream, it matters very little. Also, I find it hard to believe that Chuck Todd was not pro de-platforming of Trump and dissenting voices. I mean I can’t think of a single liberal that stood up against what happened the last 4 years. — P.T. Ward (@HTWardish) April 19, 2025

Chuck Todd was part of that effort to cancel Trump. He went along with everything the MSM was doing — tugiep8 (@tugiep) April 19, 2025

Listen to his distancing talk, as if he wasn’t part of it 🤣 — Ef-ran Yoo ll (@k2h2MW) April 19, 2025

Chuck is full of shite. He was one of the ones leading the charge — Schrödinger's Dog (@SchrdingersDog2) April 20, 2025

Screw him! Todd knew damn well what he and the legacy media was doing and he didn’t stand up for truth then! — ElCapitan (@elcapitanSTX) April 20, 2025

All this enlightenment happened after leaving NBC 😂 — Smita Deshmukh🇮🇳 (@smitadeshmukh) April 20, 2025

There was no enlightenment. Just a sad, failed rewrite of history that no one believes.

It's funny that ‘journalists’ in service to their Democrat Party unintentionally helped Trump defeat their party. They're not too bright.

Haha they forced conservative speech underground and thereby made it a million times cooler in the culture… conservatives and Trump supporters are almost a beatnik phenomenon now while democrats look uncool AF now being on the side of msm and Hollywood. Good plan lefties ;) — Stallion Pt. 3 (@Stallion_Pt3) April 19, 2025

The best mistake that could have happened. 🤭 — STΞVΞO (@8bitsteveo) April 20, 2025

Always remember to keep an eye on these dejected ‘journos’ trying to maintain relevance. Todd, like all of them, participated in trying to bring down Trump for political reasons. Laugh at them when they act like they weren’t willing participants in the abandonment of journalism to go after Trump and take him out.