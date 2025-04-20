VIP
Chuck Todd Pretends He Didn’t Take Part in Trying to Deplatform and Destroy President Trump

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:55 AM on April 20, 2025
Katherine Frey/The Washington Post via AP, Pool

Former Meet the Press host Chuck Todd is now lamenting how his fellow Democrats in the legacy media unintentionally helped fuel President Donald Trump’s comeback. Todd hilariously tries to distance himself from the deplatforming of Trump he actively participated in.

Start here. (READ)

After leaving NBC News, Chuck Todd laments how media effort to "CANCEL TRUMP" completely backfired"

All these institutions did want to cancel Trump, did want him inoperable in mainstream public."

"I think the biggest mistake — and I did not follow the pied piper on this one — which was this idea that we deplatform everybody post-January 6."

"The decision to deplatform bit mainstream media in the *ss."

"Why? Okay, Donald Trump started his own information ecosystem."

"How do you like them apples now?"

Here’s Todd breathlessly recounting what happened. (WATCH)

We’re still laughing at how he expects people to believe he didn’t take part in all this.

Posters don’t expect a huge throng of ‘journalists’ to suddenly emerge and admit what they did to Trump. That’s simply not going to happen.

There was no enlightenment. Just a sad, failed rewrite of history that no one believes.

It's funny that ‘journalists’ in service to their Democrat Party unintentionally helped Trump defeat their party. They're not too bright.

Always remember to keep an eye on these dejected ‘journos’ trying to maintain relevance. Todd, like all of them, participated in trying to bring down Trump for political reasons. Laugh at them when they act like they weren’t willing participants in the abandonment of journalism to go after Trump and take him out.

