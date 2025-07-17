X Responds to Coldplay Concert Cheating CEO as Only X Can

It was supposed to be a fun-filled night at a Coldplay concert (no, really, apparently they still do those) for Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and some co-workers—a night of music and dancing to get away from the stress of running a big tech company.

Unfortunately for Byron, the show turned into a 'Bittersweet Symphony' when he was caught on a kiss cam, which has gone viral, with 'A Head Full of Dreams' and his hands full of his HR Director, Kristin Cabot.

To make matters worse, Coldplay's Chris Martin called out the couple in front of the whole arena.

Watch:

Coldplay's Chris Martin accidentally exposes astronomer CEO Andy Byron having an affair with his HR chief Kristin Cabot. pic.twitter.com/GMa2g0EiK3 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 17, 2025

No, Chris, they are not shy; they are married, just not to each other.

Both were caught in 'Another's Arms.'

The two quickly realized they were in 'Trouble' when they saw themselves on the JumboTron screen. Both stood shocked for a second, as if they had 'A Rush of Blood to the Head' before dipping out of the camera's view, but it was too late. The damage had already been done.

It wasn't long before X was flooded with a 'Kaleidoscope' of comments, captions, and descriptions of the (supposedly) cheating couple's embarrassing moment in the spotlight.

Andy Byron is an innocent man. What happened to journalistic integrity? Why aren’t news outlets covering the fact that the woman was choking before they were caught on camera and Andy is a hero who saved her! Y’all never seen the Heimlich maneuver before? https://t.co/yJ4ljMPzyt — Faison (@Faison1010) July 17, 2025

Choking seems like a bit of 'Twisted Logic.' It looks more like he's checking her for breast cancer than trying to dislodge an airway obstruction.

Not too many X users were offering excuses.

Nobody:



Andy Byron to 50,000 people pic.twitter.com/aqr2CSSYbN — white winter himbo (@nashdelirium) July 17, 2025

Coldplay hasn’t made a single in years.



Last night, they made two. pic.twitter.com/tlhPBWRX0Y — Eric Matheny 🎙️ (@ericmmatheny) July 17, 2025

One overly romantic night at a Coldplay show and the cuddly couple's lives may go 'Up in Flames.'

Never take your side piece to a Coldplay concert. 😂🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/kEyE3Ir6am — The 🐰🕳️ (@TheHoleTweet) July 17, 2025

1) Don't cheat.



2) Don't go to Coldplay concerts. — Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) July 17, 2025

Seems like good advice.

It's Coldplay, though, could they help themselves?

Could anyone?

When Coldplay starts playing your song: pic.twitter.com/B3CIn5Y4lr — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) July 17, 2025

You never know what you’re going to see at a Coldplay concert… pic.twitter.com/lqk1Wul9zQ — Great Day Tar Heel (@GreatDayTarHeel) July 17, 2025

The couple that was found cheating at a Coldplay concert. pic.twitter.com/YR9da6psLM — Yossi BenYakar (@YossiBenYakar) July 17, 2025

Tim at the Coldplay concert pic.twitter.com/0jbcpMnyFz — what.i.meme.to.say (@whatimemetosay) July 17, 2025

Coldplay or not, cheating is cheating, and barring any 'Miracles', there will be consequences.

Your Honor I stand before the court today petitioning for divorce because I learned that my husband likes Coldplay — Dr. Jon Slotkin (@slotkinjr) July 17, 2025

Coldplay is no longer a band. It’s a live-action Maury Povich episode with a soundtrack and glow sticks. — Gia (@GashleyMadison) July 17, 2025

Astronomer social media summer intern pic.twitter.com/UCdMSSG14Y — Tommy Gufano (@hardhats_33) July 17, 2025

The CEO of Astronomer logging onto social media this morning pic.twitter.com/lUJtDIcobH — Magills (@magills_) July 17, 2025

Most surprising part of the story is that straight men listen to Coldplay — CaitlinSinclairTV (@CSinclairtv) July 17, 2025

Well, if you're looking to take your girlfriend somewhere that your wife would never think to look, then it all makes sense.

Andy and Kristin may have found themselves on a sinking ship, about to be 'Swallowed by the Sea.'

All thanks to Coldplay.

