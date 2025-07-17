CNN Treats Tiny Audience to ‘Storytime with Bill Kristol’ as He Reads Alleged...
Late-Night Smite! CNN Conspiracy Theorist Brian Stelter Says Trump Could Be Behind CBS...
WSJ Releases Alleged ‘Letter’ From Trump to Epstein. Trump, Vance Respond
'Imagine No Possessions': Zohran Mamdani Says He’s on Board with Doing Away with...
VIP
Dear Ninth Circuit: America Has Borders, Not a Doorstep
CBS Cancels 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' and Dem Senator Adam Schiff...
Baklava with Kamala: Rep Eric Schmitt Reads NPR CEO Katherine Maher’s Most Hilarious...
Paging CNN's Donie O'Sullivan! Here's More of That Left-Wing Eco Terrorism He Can't...
MORE of This, Please! Subway Restauranteur BUSTED for Massive Immigration Fraud
Patty Murray Is So Upset the Republicans Voted to Defund Public Broadcasting She...
You Sure About That? Axios Says ICE Is Arresting Illegals Who Don't Have...
DECLINE: U.K. Police Stop Treating Shoplifting As a Crime (Mean Facebook Post, on...
WATCH: CNN Panel MELTS DOWN Over Pam Bondi Firing Maurene Comey
New York Times Reporter Calls Defunding of Public Media an 'Attack' on Free...

X Responds to Coldplay Concert Cheating CEO as Only X Can

Eric V.
Eric V. | 11:00 PM on July 17, 2025
Twitchy Meme

It was supposed to be a fun-filled night at a Coldplay concert (no, really, apparently they still do those) for Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and some co-workers—a night of music and dancing to get away from the stress of running a big tech company.

Advertisement

Unfortunately for Byron, the show turned into a 'Bittersweet Symphony' when he was caught on a kiss cam, which has gone viral, with 'A Head Full of Dreams' and his hands full of his HR Director, Kristin Cabot.

To make matters worse, Coldplay's Chris Martin called out the couple in front of the whole arena.

Watch:

No, Chris, they are not shy; they are married, just not to each other.

Both were caught in 'Another's Arms.'

The two quickly realized they were in 'Trouble' when they saw themselves on the JumboTron screen. Both stood shocked for a second, as if they had 'A Rush of Blood to the Head' before dipping out of the camera's view, but it was too late. The damage had already been done.

It wasn't long before X was flooded with a 'Kaleidoscope' of comments, captions, and descriptions of the (supposedly) cheating couple's embarrassing moment in the spotlight.

Recommended

WSJ Releases Alleged ‘Letter’ From Trump to Epstein. Trump, Vance Respond
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

Choking seems like a bit of 'Twisted Logic.' It looks more like he's checking her for breast cancer than trying to dislodge an airway obstruction.

Not too many X users were offering excuses.

One overly romantic night at a Coldplay show and the cuddly couple's lives may go 'Up in Flames.'

Seems like good advice.

It's Coldplay, though, could they help themselves?

Could anyone?

Coldplay or not, cheating is cheating, and barring any 'Miracles', there will be consequences.

Advertisement

Well, if you're looking to take your girlfriend somewhere that your wife would never think to look, then it all makes sense.

Andy and Kristin may have found themselves on a sinking ship, about to be 'Swallowed by the Sea.'

All thanks to Coldplay.

  • Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ENTERTAINMENT MUSIC TIM WALZ

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WSJ Releases Alleged ‘Letter’ From Trump to Epstein. Trump, Vance Respond
Aaron Walker
CNN Treats Tiny Audience to ‘Storytime with Bill Kristol’ as He Reads Alleged Trump/Epstein ‘Letter’
Warren Squire
Patty Murray Is So Upset the Republicans Voted to Defund Public Broadcasting She Has to Lie About It
Amy Curtis
Baklava with Kamala: Rep Eric Schmitt Reads NPR CEO Katherine Maher’s Most Hilarious Out-of-Touch Tweets
Warren Squire
'Imagine No Possessions': Zohran Mamdani Says He’s on Board with Doing Away with Private Property
Warren Squire
Late-Night Smite! CNN Conspiracy Theorist Brian Stelter Says Trump Could Be Behind CBS Canning Colbert
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

WSJ Releases Alleged ‘Letter’ From Trump to Epstein. Trump, Vance Respond Aaron Walker
Advertisement