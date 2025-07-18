MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell Pushes Crazy Theory Vance Is Forcing Trump Out Over Alleged...
CNN Treats Tiny Audience to ‘Storytime with Bill Kristol’ as He Reads Alleged...
X Responds to Coldplay Concert Cheating CEO as Only X Can
Late-Night Smite! CNN Conspiracy Theorist Brian Stelter Says Trump Could Be Behind CBS...
WSJ Releases Alleged ‘Letter’ From Trump to Epstein. Trump, Vance Respond
'Imagine No Possessions': Zohran Mamdani Says He’s on Board with Doing Away with...
VIP
Dear Ninth Circuit: America Has Borders, Not a Doorstep
CBS Cancels 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' and Dem Senator Adam Schiff...
Baklava with Kamala: Rep Eric Schmitt Reads NPR CEO Katherine Maher’s Most Hilarious...
Paging CNN's Donie O'Sullivan! Here's More of That Left-Wing Eco Terrorism He Can't...
MORE of This, Please! Subway Restauranteur BUSTED for Massive Immigration Fraud
Patty Murray Is So Upset the Republicans Voted to Defund Public Broadcasting She...
You Sure About That? Axios Says ICE Is Arresting Illegals Who Don't Have...
DECLINE: U.K. Police Stop Treating Shoplifting As a Crime (Mean Facebook Post, on...

Scott Jennings: 'One Year After Butler, I Sat Next to a Real-Life EAR-TRUTHER on CNN!'

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:03 AM on July 18, 2025
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

How does Scott Jennings do CNN’s NewsNight night after night? The Democrat lunacy he has to endure is off the charts. He laughs it off most nights. On Thursday night, he encountered a form of crazy he’s never encountered before - an Ear-Truther. What’s an Ear-Truther?

Advertisement

Let’s just view one reveal himself. (WATCH)

You can’t have a circus without clowns.

We have to admit Jennings looked a bit shocked to encounter an Ear-Truther in the CNN studio jungle. That it turned out to be Touré was not shocking.

This is the kind of insanity you expect Touré to embrace.

Now this screenshot is just too funny!

We love Jennings’ 'WTF?!' face.

Talk about the ultimate 'They walk among us' moment!

Recommended

X Responds to Coldplay Concert Cheating CEO as Only X Can
Eric V.
Advertisement

We don’t know how Jennings does it either. But, we’re glad he does since his humor always shines through and he brings the laughs.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS CNN DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP MEDIA BIAS SCOTT JENNINGS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

X Responds to Coldplay Concert Cheating CEO as Only X Can
Eric V.
WSJ Releases Alleged ‘Letter’ From Trump to Epstein. Trump, Vance Respond
Aaron Walker
MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell Pushes Crazy Theory Vance Is Forcing Trump Out Over Alleged Epstein ‘Letter’
Warren Squire
Baklava with Kamala: Rep Eric Schmitt Reads NPR CEO Katherine Maher’s Most Hilarious Out-of-Touch Tweets
Warren Squire
Adam Schiff Did the Meme By Trying to Post a Meme and It Went Even More HILARIOUSLY Wrong Than You Think
Sam J.
'Imagine No Possessions': Zohran Mamdani Says He’s on Board with Doing Away with Private Property
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

X Responds to Coldplay Concert Cheating CEO as Only X Can Eric V.
Advertisement