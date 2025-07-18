Scott Jennings: 'One Year After Butler, I Sat Next to a Real-Life EAR-TRUTHER on CNN!'

How does Scott Jennings do CNN’s NewsNight night after night? The Democrat lunacy he has to endure is off the charts. He laughs it off most nights. On Thursday night, he encountered a form of crazy he’s never encountered before - an Ear-Truther. What’s an Ear-Truther?

Let’s just view one reveal himself. (WATCH)

On the one-year anniversary of Butler, I sat next to a real-life "ear truther" tonight on CNN. Wild. You won’t believe it 👀 pic.twitter.com/ycWewcflGQ — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) July 18, 2025

Abby has some awful guests but why would she ever have this Toure clown on is beyond me. — The Revenant (@treckly) July 18, 2025

You can't have a circus without clowns.

We have to admit Jennings looked a bit shocked to encounter an Ear-Truther in the CNN studio jungle. That it turned out to be Touré was not shocking.

In all fairness he looks like the kinda guy who would say something so ridiculous. — Joshua Ryan Cappo (@CappoRyan) July 18, 2025

Toure has and will always be a loon. When y’all have MSNBC former hosts on it’s a circus 🎪 — Meekos Mom (@adoremeeko) July 18, 2025

This is the kind of insanity you expect Touré to embrace.

Now this screenshot is just too funny!

That guy looks like a real life muppet. — Champagne Joshi (@JoshWalkos) July 18, 2025

🤣 your face says it all. — RamsMom101 (@RamsMaMa101) July 18, 2025

The look on your face is priceless. 😂 — TaughtMeToBloom (@taughtmetobloom) July 18, 2025

We love Jennings’ 'WTF?!' face.

Talk about the ultimate 'They walk among us' moment!

It’s peak TDS when someone can’t even admit what we all saw on TV happened at Butler, PA, last year. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) July 18, 2025

This is the most insane reach in history. “He faked the injury” — Graham Banks Cull (@1GrahamDaily) July 18, 2025

Does he think Trump carried a little fake blood capsule (just in case someone fired a gun and missed him?), broke it and then drizzled it over his ear and face? They weren't fake bullets that were shot that day, idiot, just ask Mr. Comperatore's family. — Patty M. (@PattyM2023) July 18, 2025

I guess you would call him a July 13th Denier? — Kacee Allen (@KaceeRAllen) July 18, 2025

CNN keeps dragging in the most absurd characters to stay relevant. A year after Butler and they are still platforming conspiracy clowns. No wonder their ratings are in free fall. What a joke. — For God & Country🇺🇸 (@PatriotVigil) July 18, 2025

I seriously don’t know how you do it my man 😅 — Real Carolinagurl (@carolinagurl68) July 18, 2025

We don’t know how Jennings does it either. But, we’re glad he does since his humor always shines through and he brings the laughs.

