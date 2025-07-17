Baklava with Kamala: Rep Eric Schmitt Reads NPR CEO Katherine Maher’s Most Hilarious Out-of-Touch Tweets

With taxpayer funding of NPR one presidential signature away, Republican Senator Eric Schmitt marked the Senate’s rescission vote by reading tweets from NPR CEO Katherine Maher. To say these tweets are the rantings of an unhinged, self-hating Democrat doesn’t do them justice. They have to be heard to be believed.

Advertisement

Take it away, Mr. Schmitt. (WATCH)

Last night, the Senate officially voted to end taxpayer funding for NPR.



To celebrate, we read some of the NPR CEO's most deranged tweets.



Enjoy. pic.twitter.com/HkZibmJPMT — Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) July 17, 2025

This is hysterically funny! Great post, thanks sir! — Victoria Crawford (@VickyCr61942) July 17, 2025

They really are hilarious.

Of course, one tweet stood out above the rest, due to its pretentiousness. Wait, you don’t eat roadside Baklava every day?

"Baklava with Kamala"



Too bad Maher wasn't a campaign consultant. Nuts. 😂 — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) July 17, 2025

Where do you get Baklava on a roadside stand? — JackHudler (@JackHudler) July 17, 2025

Roadside baklava? Because that’s where the honey is? — Richard Kirk (@Bbr6dgcwscKirk) July 17, 2025

There’s nothing like driving across middle America and seeing a Baklava stand on the side of the road. Sumptuous eating while cruising with the top down on your electric Audi and listening to NPR.

Posters are thrilled that NPR’s defunding occurred while Maher was at the wheel of the left-wing propaganda machine.

I love that this happened on @krmaher 's watch. She has no further than the mirror to look for why her organization lost its funding. — Michael Stuart (@MiguelSouderado) July 17, 2025

For fun (not)I went to her page and read some of her posts. Can honestly say I’ve never seen anyone so full of self importance as K Maher. You did good defunding that Democrat site. Thank you — Another Listless Vessel 🇺🇸 (@laurieAnnegray) July 17, 2025

Just. Wow. She's a brainwashed imbecile — 4isacharm (@4isacharm4me) July 17, 2025

Yep, she’s a Democrat! How did you ever guess?

Commenters have some closing thoughts and observations about NPR and Maher.

Great to see Congress defund NPR—no more taxpayer money for their Marxist lectures on “whiteness.” — Xi Van Fleet (@XVanFleet) July 17, 2025

NPR & PBS = BYE BYE $$$ — PharmoMan (@PharmoMan) July 17, 2025

Another conductor on the Crazy Train trying to troll for passengers buying into their woke message.



She should check out the latest Democrat "disapproval level" ratings. Might be worth re-thinking NPR's political strategy. — American Association of Retired Republicans ℠ (@aarr_org) July 17, 2025

Advertisement

Maher would be slapstick comedy under any other circumstance--except for her downright earnestness. — Forbes Tuttle (@ForbesTutt10128) July 17, 2025

Catherine Maher is a Trump-hating Left-wing race baiter. — Lyndon W. Cook (@LyndonWCook) July 17, 2025

So NPR is an insane asylum. 🤭 — LG in AZ (@myfoureyedtribe) July 17, 2025

You’ve just made the case for deporting liberal white women. 🤣 — EllieMae (@ScrollingThruBS) July 17, 2025

If only it were that simple. We’re stuck with AWFLs (affluent white female liberals) like Maher, but at least we taxpayers are no longer paying her to espouse her leftist drivel.