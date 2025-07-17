VIP
Baklava with Kamala: Rep Eric Schmitt Reads NPR CEO Katherine Maher’s Most Hilarious Out-of-Touch Tweets

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 8:30 PM on July 17, 2025
AP Photo/Armando Franca

With taxpayer funding of NPR one presidential signature away, Republican Senator Eric Schmitt marked the Senate’s rescission vote by reading tweets from NPR CEO Katherine Maher. To say these tweets are the rantings of an unhinged, self-hating Democrat doesn’t do them justice. They have to be heard to be believed.

Take it away, Mr. Schmitt. (WATCH)

They really are hilarious.

Of course, one tweet stood out above the rest, due to its pretentiousness. Wait, you don’t eat roadside Baklava every day?

There’s nothing like driving across middle America and seeing a Baklava stand on the side of the road. Sumptuous eating while cruising with the top down on your electric Audi and listening to NPR.

Posters are thrilled that NPR’s defunding occurred while Maher was at the wheel of the left-wing propaganda machine.

CBS Cancels 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' and Dem Senator Adam Schiff is Blaming Trump, of Course
Warren Squire
Warren Squire
Yep, she’s a Democrat! How did you ever guess?

Commenters have some closing thoughts and observations about NPR and Maher.

If only it were that simple. We’re stuck with AWFLs (affluent white female liberals) like Maher, but at least we taxpayers are no longer paying her to espouse her leftist drivel.

