DOGE the Fed?

Late-Night Smite! CNN Conspiracy Theorist Brian Stelter Says Trump Could Be Behind CBS Canning Colbert

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 10:30 PM on July 17, 2025
Twitchy

Democrats are weeping over the announcement that CBS is canceling ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.' That includes CNN’s Brian Stelter and Anderson Cooper. Every Democrat copes in their special way. Stelter’s coping mechanism, of course, involves conspiracy theories with President Donald Trump at the center.

Here’s the pouting potato on CNN. (WATCHING)

Colbert is important to them, so they assume he’s just as important to us. He’s not.

Stelter cannot accept that late-night network TV is dying and Colbert is just the latest casualty. So, conspiracy theory it is!

The good thing about Stelter being a potato is that he has several eyes to cry from for his precious Colbert.

Commenters love Stelter’s framing of this story. Oh, the sweet cope!

Poor Colbert and his extravagant millionaire vacations. How will he ever survive?

Posters say they tuned out late-night TV years ago once it started turning into Democrat Party rallies.

If the show is expensive to produce and is not attracting advertisers and enough viewers, it’s going to get canceled.

Posters thought of a great way to cheer up Stelter and Cooper.

Colbert’s show will end sometime in May of next year. Stelter’s Trump conspiracy theories will most likely outlive the show.

