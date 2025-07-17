Late-Night Smite! CNN Conspiracy Theorist Brian Stelter Says Trump Could Be Behind CBS Canning Colbert

Democrats are weeping over the announcement that CBS is canceling ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.' That includes CNN’s Brian Stelter and Anderson Cooper. Every Democrat copes in their special way. Stelter’s coping mechanism, of course, involves conspiracy theories with President Donald Trump at the center.

Here’s the pouting potato on CNN. (WATCHING)

CNN and Stelter are very worked up about Colbert getting canned by CBS:



“This looks to a lot of Colbert's fans like another form of capitulation by CBS to the President of the United States!" pic.twitter.com/CvCAcsRXpH — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 18, 2025

This just keeps getting more and more hilarious.. 😅 — Joe King 🇺🇸 (@str8outtawuhan) July 18, 2025

Dude, these people really are living in an entirely different reality at this point. — Klay Thompson (@Thompsonklay) July 18, 2025

Colbert is important to them, so they assume he’s just as important to us. He’s not.

Stelter cannot accept that late-night network TV is dying and Colbert is just the latest casualty. So, conspiracy theory it is!

The human potato is a legit conspiracy theorist. — AwakenedOutlaw⚒️ (@AwakenedOutlaw) July 18, 2025

This clown uses the same deceptive rhetorical device every time



“Colbert’s fans say…”



So he can say what he wants to say, but it’s not attributable to him directly



Just a complete hack — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 18, 2025

Two clowns defending a big clown! — Jim McGrew (@mysports1) July 18, 2025

The good thing about Stelter being a potato is that he has several eyes to cry from for his precious Colbert.

Commenters love Stelter’s framing of this story. Oh, the sweet cope!

"Pouring their hearts out"



Poor Flounder. pic.twitter.com/cADPJaGqqf — Just Stop With The Bullshit (@MakeUrMov) July 18, 2025

“The show was “technically” unprofitable…” 🤡 — Bygones_be_Bygones (@BygonesbeBygon7) July 18, 2025

"He just got back from vacation"



Then he should feel rested enough to find another gig. 🤣 — Notionally Accurate | Hosted by Captain Kirk 🇺🇸 (@notionallyacc) July 18, 2025

Poor Colbert and his extravagant millionaire vacations. How will he ever survive?

Posters say they tuned out late-night TV years ago once it started turning into Democrat Party rallies.

I stopped watching Colbert several years ago. I used to enjoy late night tv ie Carson, Letterman, Leno, Arsenio, Conan. They were genuinely funny with interesting guests. Late night tv now is left-wing political commentary. And most don’t want to hear that at bedtime. — Steve Wilson🇺🇸🦅 (@SteveWilson107) July 18, 2025

Horrible ratings may be the obvious reason. Also, he is just not funny anymore. He went woke and this is the result. Constant propaganda going only one direction politically is wrong. Period. — Dennis Rutherford (@dercpa) July 18, 2025

If the show is expensive to produce and is not attracting advertisers and enough viewers, it’s going to get canceled.

Posters thought of a great way to cheer up Stelter and Cooper.

I wonder if reminding them that NPR got defunded would make them happier? — Small Gov Lizard (@smallgovlizard) July 18, 2025

This is the perfect time to stop funding NPR. — NOfP-X (@NOfPPlus) July 18, 2025

PBS Cancelled🎯✔️

NPR Cancelled 🎯✔️

Colbert Cancelled 🎯✔️

It just gets better and better‼️🇺🇲 — TInaMariePx2 (@PerezTMx2) July 18, 2025

Colbert’s show will end sometime in May of next year. Stelter’s Trump conspiracy theories will most likely outlive the show.