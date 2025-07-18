Scott Jennings: 'One Year After Butler, I Sat Next to a Real-Life EAR-TRUTHER...
MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell Pushes Crazy Theory Vance Is Forcing Trump Out Over Alleged Epstein ‘Letter’

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:07 AM on July 18, 2025
Townhall Media

Democrats are losing their ever-loving minds. Well, more so than usual. All are reacting (overreacting) to a Wall Street Journal story that claims President Donald Trump (before he was president) sent a ‘birthday letter’ to Jeffrey Epstein back in 2003. Trump has threatened to sue the WSJ. The authenticity of the ‘letter’ is highly questionable, and both Trump and Vice President JD Vance say it’s fake.

Enter, MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell. Boy, does he have a conspiracy theory to spew. (READ)

Legacy Media Off The Rails: MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell floats insane theory that JD Vance is trying to force Trump out of the presidency over “Birthday Letter"

"JD Vance, the person who would move up to the presidency if this issue becomes so difficult that it drives Donald Trump out of the presidency."

“If JD Vance creates a groundswell demand by more and more Trump supporters for the release of that letter, that could do more damage to Donald Trump than anything that has ever happened to Donald Trump in his entire political career."

"If JD Vance wanted to harm Donald Trump tonight, wanted to start forcing him out of the presidency, demanding to see the letter would be a very good way to do that."

Off. The. Rails.

Cuckoo! Cuckoo!

Now view the insanity. (WATCH)

That’s some next-level BlueAnon madness.

Keep in mind that Trump has said this alleged ‘letter’ is fake. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt says that not only did the WSJ refuse to show the letter to the White House, but they also say it’s not even in their possession. Say what?

The Wall Street Journal published a hatchet job article with a FAKE “birthday letter” that is supposedly from 2003.

This is like the Steele Dossier that kickstarted “the Russia, Russia, Russia” Hoax all over again.

The WSJ refused to show us the letter and conceded they don’t even have it in their possession when we asked them to verify the alleged document they’re basing their ENTIRE fake story on.

When has President Trump ever spoken like the conversation alleged in the fake WSJ story? That’s not at all how he speaks or writes.

The WSJ knowingly published false information to smear the President of the United States.

As I said at the podium today, there is a coordinated Hoax by the Democrats and Fake News to smear President Trump — as we’ve seen throughout both of his terms.

— Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) July 18, 2025

It’s almost as if legacy media outlets are trying to one-up each other on how quickly they can destroy what little credibility they have left. Bravo, WSJ!

Posters say the legacy media is nothing but pure desperation at this point.

That’s the plastic surgery and Botox.

The media losses are stacking up: ABC, CBS, Colbert, NPR, and PBS. We suppose the WSJ was feeling left out.

All we can do is laugh at the absurdity of it all. It’s really all you can do when legacy media becomes synonymous with dishonesty, shamelessness, and insanity.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

