CNN Treats Tiny Audience to ‘Storytime with Bill Kristol’ as He Reads Alleged Trump/Epstein ‘Letter’

On Thursday night, CNN featured The Bulwark’s Bill Kristol reading selections from a 'letter' allegedly penned by President Donald Trump to Jeffrey Epstein more than 20 years ago. The ‘letter’ story broke on the Wall Street Journal earlier in the day. Twitchy’s Aaron Walker did an in-depth write-up here. Many doubt the authenticity of the ‘letter’ for several reasons. Trump has denied that it’s real and has threatened to sue the WSJ.

Advertisement

None of that stopped CNN from giving us this surreal moment. (WATCH)

CNN already had Trump-hating Bill Kristol on to dramatically read the fake birthday letter.



This may be one of the most pathetic CNN clips ever and that is saying a lot because it's CNN. pic.twitter.com/tHgbrtDl3b — MAZE (@mazemoore) July 18, 2025

Jeez even they have to know what a ridiculous hoax this is — Snobs Scenery (@SnobsScenery) July 18, 2025

Does anyone think they care?

We have to admit this reminded us of the time the Reverend Jesse Jackson read 'Green Eggs and Ham' on SNL. Remember when that show was funny?

Is this an SNL skit??



Incredible 🤣 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 18, 2025

It's amazing that they do not see how pathetic they actually are. — MAZE (@mazemoore) July 18, 2025

The Bulwark, everybody — Matt Shoemaker (@ShoemakerSays) July 18, 2025

Again, they don’t care how stupid or pathetic they look. It’s all about getting their white whale, Trump.

Several posters note that the language and flow sound nothing like Trump.

Donald Trump isn’t subtle about anything. If they were going to make something up, they could have at least made it believable. — The Right Answer (@theright_answer) July 18, 2025

Enigmas?

Trump supposedly wrote "enigmas?"

Does that sound like The Donald to anybody? — The Mad Stoic (@stoic_mad) July 18, 2025

You can tell Trump didn't write the letter because it didn't say, "Thank you for your attention to this matter." — Nerf HoffleMeyer (@NerfHofflemeyer) July 18, 2025

Now that’s funny!

It all adds up to Kristol and Axelrod’s Pathetic Circus.

Of course, Bill Krystal and David Axelrod. Bill especially is pathetic. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) July 18, 2025

They’re so past pathetic 😂🤣😂🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/bvekZtsxgr — Donna Davis (@DonnaDavisHNL) July 18, 2025

Way past. — MAZE (@mazemoore) July 18, 2025

They’re just coasting on hate at this point.

Commenters were taken by CNN’s Erin Burnett’s resting ‘journalism’ face.

Wow! Look at the anchor lady. She’s really aged in just the last few years. Puffy, fat face, looks defeated, beaten, down trodden, sad. She still sits there and does her job with the vigor of a drunken sloth — William (@JRBXYWolffe) July 18, 2025

Lady in the mustard shirt looks gorked on percs just to get through this — Daniel (@DanielB02754426) July 18, 2025

How does she NEVER have a pleasant face!

She ALWAYS looks like a sourpuss. — D A V I D A 💜 (@davidangusgrant) July 18, 2025

Advertisement

They keep lowering and lowering the bar for "journalism." It is sad, embarrassing, desperate and pathetic. — Independent (@SeaSel) July 18, 2025

We are watching the slow painful death of the main stream media - 6 months in and they haven't got one thing right😐 — adriana sayle (@adrianasayle1) July 18, 2025

Legacy media is dead to most Americans. CNN has its few Democrat faithful, but they’re aging out and dying. It’s embarrassing to watch, and this video we just viewed proves there’s no coming back from where CNN is now.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.