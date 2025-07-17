CNN Treats Tiny Audience to ‘Storytime with Bill Kristol’ as He Reads Alleged Trump/Epstein ‘Letter’

X Responds to Coldplay Concert Cheating CEO as Only X Can
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:48 PM on July 17, 2025
Townhall Media

On Thursday night, CNN featured The Bulwark’s Bill Kristol reading selections from a 'letter' allegedly penned by President Donald Trump to Jeffrey Epstein more than 20 years ago. The ‘letter’ story broke on the Wall Street Journal earlier in the day. Twitchy’s Aaron Walker did an in-depth write-up here. Many doubt the authenticity of the ‘letter’ for several reasons. Trump has denied that it’s real and has threatened to sue the WSJ.

None of that stopped CNN from giving us this surreal moment. (WATCH)

Does anyone think they care?

We have to admit this reminded us of the time the Reverend Jesse Jackson read 'Green Eggs and Ham' on SNL. Remember when that show was funny?

Again, they don’t care how stupid or pathetic they look. It’s all about getting their white whale, Trump.

Several posters note that the language and flow sound nothing like Trump.

Now that’s funny!

It all adds up to Kristol and Axelrod’s Pathetic Circus.

They’re just coasting on hate at this point.

Commenters were taken by CNN’s Erin Burnett’s resting ‘journalism’ face.

Legacy media is dead to most Americans. CNN has its few Democrat faithful, but they’re aging out and dying. It’s embarrassing to watch, and this video we just viewed proves there’s no coming back from where CNN is now.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Tags:

BILL KRISTOL CNN DONALD TRUMP JEFFREY EPSTEIN MEDIA BIAS THE BULWARK

