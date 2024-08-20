DRAAAG HIM! JD Vance Tears Andy Beshear a NEW 1 for Wishing Rape on His Wife and It's GLORIOUSLY Brutal

As Twitchy readers know, Democrat Andy Beshear wished rape on JD Vance's wife because Vance dares to be pro-life. Oh, it wasn't just the rape, but he wanted the rapist to impregnant his wife and he said this in front of however many people actually watch Mika Brzezkinski.

Who, by the way did nothing to call Beshear out or correct what he was saying.

We know, we keep saying it but it just works. When someone shows you who they really are, believe them.

And we believe Beshear is exactly the sort of man he just told us he is.

JD Vance did not hold back once he heard this:

What the hell is this?



Why is @AndyBeshearKY wishing that a member of my family would get raped?!?



What a disgusting person. https://t.co/11Kp1h92MN — JD Vance (@JDVance) August 20, 2024

We imagine Beshear will come back and claim it was out of context or he was speaking about how scary it must be not to get the 'abortion care' you need but in the end, he literally wished rape and rapist impregnation on Vance's wife.

What happened to toning down the rhetoric. This is dangerous and uncalled for. These people need to think about what they say BEFORE it comes out of their mouth.



This dude owes Vance and his family an apology at least. — 🇺🇸 Janine Clark (@DixieChick0211) August 20, 2024

Don't be silly, they only want us to tone down the rhetoric when it's against a Democrat.

Andy Beshear talks about harm to JD Vance's family, but the real harm here might be to his own credibility.



There is nothing moderate about wishing for a drastic family crisis on a political opponent. — Laurie (@laurieinri) August 20, 2024

Nah. Democrats are likely fine with this because you know, Vance has it coming for being pro-life or something.

It’s a feature for them, not a bug — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) August 20, 2024

All the joy got the best of him. — Greg Scott (@GScottSays) August 20, 2024

Right?

Democrats are so joyful.

