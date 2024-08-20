Democrats Clearly Think Parents Are Dumb ... Unfortunately for Them We Are NOT...
DRAAAG HIM! JD Vance Tears Andy Beshear a NEW 1 for Wishing Rape on His Wife and It's GLORIOUSLY Brutal

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:20 PM on August 20, 2024
Meme

As Twitchy readers know, Democrat Andy Beshear wished rape on JD Vance's wife because Vance dares to be pro-life. Oh, it wasn't just the rape, but he wanted the rapist to impregnant his wife and he said this in front of however many people actually watch Mika Brzezkinski.

Advertisement

Who, by the way did nothing to call Beshear out or correct what he was saying.

We know, we keep saying it but it just works. When someone shows you who they really are, believe them.

And we believe Beshear is exactly the sort of man he just told us he is.

JD Vance did not hold back once he heard this:

We imagine Beshear will come back and claim it was out of context or he was speaking about how scary it must be not to get the 'abortion care' you need but in the end, he literally wished rape and rapist impregnation on Vance's wife.

Don't be silly, they only want us to tone down the rhetoric when it's against a Democrat.

Nah. Democrats are likely fine with this because you know, Vance has it coming for being pro-life or something.

Right?

Democrats are so joyful.

***

