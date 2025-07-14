Hackers Bring Out Elmo's Inner Monster and the Memes Are HILARIOUS

Sesame Street's lovable furry red monster, who usually speaks in the third person, made a dramatic switch to speaking in the Third Reich, sending shockwaves throughout the Twitter/X universe late Sunday evening.

The hacked Elmo account released a furry fury of antisemitic hate and lashed out at Donald Trump - the piqued puppet ironically calling Trump Netanyahu's puppet.

Welp. Elmo got hacked or my childhood was a lie pic.twitter.com/zcDA7G1FbI — 🇺🇸 Duchess of Independence 🇺🇸 (@AnnaDsays) July 13, 2025

Social media users did what they do best, of course, and ridiculed the furry Fuhrer through humor, along with some pointed jabs at his real-life enablers.

We hope Elmo might start to wonder, 'Is me the baddie?'

The memes came rolling in fast, and nobody was safe from the jokes.

Elmo spends five minutes with Democrats and look what happens pic.twitter.com/2ml63zCUVt — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) July 14, 2025

We've been trying to tell you the Democrat Party has an antisemitism problem.

Elmo not hate Jews. Elmo have Jewish friend. Elmo just “anti-Zionist.” pic.twitter.com/kDIZk6svBU — Captain Allen (@CptAllenHistory) July 14, 2025

'Elmo think Hamas just misunderstood.'

From the River to the Sea. Sesame Street will be free. https://t.co/bDROiGEcOc pic.twitter.com/uuxQKUnPiQ — Gen-X Wolf™ (@GenXWolf) July 14, 2025

Elmo is officially the Greta Thunberg of Muppets.

You all laugh, but Elmo would absolutely win the Democrat nomination for mayor in NYC, Minneapolis, and Portland. — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) July 14, 2025

Fact Check: True

Of course, Democrats weren't the only ones who found themselves the butt of Elmo jokes.

Looking forward to Tucker’s upcoming interview with Elmo pic.twitter.com/DnH0ddlsxr — Joel Berry (@JoelWBerry) July 14, 2025

“Elmo just noticing things, Tucker! Do you notice things like Elmo?” pic.twitter.com/60Hw2fucgZ — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) July 14, 2025

“When Elmo look back Elmo realize Churchill was the great villain of WW2” pic.twitter.com/5jZKIxr8F8 — Magills (@magills_) July 14, 2025

“Elmo just saying that they were dancing on rooftops on 9/11.” pic.twitter.com/H41HQph3tU — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) July 14, 2025

Once again, the political right proves why they dominate the meme game.

The memers didn't stop there.

Glorious.

Nick Fuentes has probably already been combing Zillow for real estate deals on Sesame Street.

Others questioned whether Elmo was hopped up on the Count's special brownies.

There were signs



Get well, Elmo ✌️ pic.twitter.com/D2hN8dvfRx — Axiomatic Enemy of the State (@DeTocqueville14) July 14, 2025

There's the real problem: Elmo has just been surrounded by bad influences.

You are the company you keep pic.twitter.com/unTjVIzl2U — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) July 14, 2025

We should have seen this coming.

Elmo is asking questions pic.twitter.com/CWZ4vc3rxn — Britta | NoSoup4Knowles (@nosoup4knowles) July 14, 2025

"Elmo doesn't understand what's wrong. Elmo was just reading mainstream democrat talking points online." https://t.co/sFLfdl8wes pic.twitter.com/WwLM7xyNII — Sensurround (@ShamashAran) July 14, 2025

She's not wrong.

"Look, PBS, it's not been a great week, so if you have Elmo chimp out on Twitter to distract everyone . . . maybe we can talk about restoring some of that funding." pic.twitter.com/CqKmWrmOdX — Flappr (@flapprdotnet) July 14, 2025

That's just funny.

I remember when Elmo debuted and we all instinctively hated him.



Our instincts were correct. — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) July 14, 2025

Objectively speaking, we can understand how some people might see him as sort of the Jar Jar Binks of Sesame Street.

If you could go back and kill baby Elmo would you? pic.twitter.com/wrGFptUiIX — The Jorster (@jorster) July 14, 2025

We knew it would go here eventually. Technically, Elmo's only three and a half, so … no time machine needed.

We expect Elmo to return to his lovable self in no time. He just has the wrong person up his rear end right now … literally. It is, unfortunately, not an uncommon problem when it comes to Jew-hating.

Y’all thought you could just Tickle Elmo whenever you wanted for all these years and things wouldn’t get dark? — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) July 14, 2025

If Disney licensed the rights to do the Elmo backstory that led to him joining a Hamas terror cell, they would definitely blame his decisions on the tickling.

I found the guy who hacked Elmo's account. pic.twitter.com/i7efe2Cd3Z — (((Simon Hardy Butler)))🇺🇸🇮🇱🇺🇦 (@SimonHButler) July 14, 2025

And that, friends, is the Monster at the End of this Post.

