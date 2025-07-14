Monday Morning Meme Madness
Hackers Bring Out Elmo's Inner Monster and the Memes Are HILARIOUS

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp | 7:00 AM on July 14, 2025
Twitter

Sesame Street's lovable furry red monster, who usually speaks in the third person, made a dramatic switch to speaking in the Third Reich, sending shockwaves throughout the Twitter/X universe late Sunday evening.

The hacked Elmo account released a furry fury of antisemitic hate and lashed out at Donald Trump - the piqued puppet ironically calling Trump Netanyahu's puppet.

Social media users did what they do best, of course, and ridiculed the furry Fuhrer through humor, along with some pointed jabs at his real-life enablers.

We hope Elmo might start to wonder, 'Is me the baddie?'

The memes came rolling in fast, and nobody was safe from the jokes.

We've been trying to tell you the Democrat Party has an antisemitism problem.

'Elmo think Hamas just misunderstood.'

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Elmo is officially the Greta Thunberg of Muppets.

Fact Check: True

Of course, Democrats weren't the only ones who found themselves the butt of Elmo jokes.

Once again, the political right proves why they dominate the meme game.

The memers didn't stop there.

Glorious.

Nick Fuentes has probably already been combing Zillow for real estate deals on Sesame Street.

Others questioned whether Elmo was hopped up on the Count's special brownies.

There's the real problem: Elmo has just been surrounded by bad influences.

We should have seen this coming.

She's not wrong.

That's just funny.

Objectively speaking, we can understand how some people might see him as sort of the Jar Jar Binks of Sesame Street.

We knew it would go here eventually. Technically, Elmo's only three and a half, so … no time machine needed.

We expect Elmo to return to his lovable self in no time. He just has the wrong person up his rear end right now … literally. It is, unfortunately, not an uncommon problem when it comes to Jew-hating.

If Disney licensed the rights to do the Elmo backstory that led to him joining a Hamas terror cell, they would definitely blame his decisions on the tickling.

And that, friends, is the Monster at the End of this Post.

