THANKS: Vice President Vance Responds to Newsom's Disney Vacay Attack and Makes Gavin Look AWFUL

Earlier, we told you how the unhinged Left lost their minds over Vice President J.D. Vance taking his kids to Disneyland.

Even Governor Gavin Newsom attacked Vance for spending time with his family, because he's 'breaking up' families who came to America illegally and broke our laws.

Well, Vance has responded in perfect form:

Had a great time, thanks https://t.co/dKKA76mqhd — JD Vance (@JDVance) July 13, 2025

This will enrage the Left even more.

Way to dismiss this douchebag Mr Vice President. We physically witnessed him running away from his constituents and reporters like a scared little girl while Los Angeles burned to the ground. @CAgovernor is easily in the top 10 of worst human beings on the planet. — United Cajun Navy (@Unitedcajunnavy) July 13, 2025

Douchebags are insulted by being compared to Gavin Newsom.

Why is Newsom’s office trying to edge lord post all the time now. It comes off as so fake and forced just like everything he does.



In California CPS can legally tear a family apart for not believing in transgenderism — Chloe Cole ⭐️ (@ChoooCole) July 13, 2025

He thinks it'll help him win the White House in 2028.

Did he clean up all of the poop in the streets like he did for President Xi? — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) July 13, 2025

Best he can do is kids harvesting weed for campaign donors.

Shorter lines, less crowded, what's not to enjoy!?https://t.co/DiVMglFXjW — Adam Johnston (@ConquestTheory) July 13, 2025

Heh.

@CAgovernor Like the good time you had at the French Laundry while the rest of us couldn’t visit our dying family members? How about the families that you are tearing apart because people can’t afford their bills and spend most of their time working so you can pay for your… pic.twitter.com/ph0q53rb8V — Brie Grey 🇺🇸 🔥❄️ (@brigrey1005) July 13, 2025

How many families were separated while Newsom kept them locked down during COVID?

It’s the parents’ job to protect the kids from family separation by following the law.



Leave it to @CAgovernor to use a Disney World trip to get in a passive aggressive pro-crime dig, though. — Jackie Chea ⚖️ (@Fair_and_Biased) July 13, 2025

That's all they've got.

You know Newsom is going to be ticked off by this.

Which makes it even funnier.

“Empathy” is a negative characteristic and a disqualifier for this administration https://t.co/bg2b1CnnqV — bud (@p1744405) July 13, 2025

'Empathy' is not an excuse to ignore laws.

People don’t seem to grasp something about Marines. We simply don’t give a f**k.



We have sympathy where it counts and your opinions don’t rate unless you’re one of us.



Hint: Gavin is barely a man… https://t.co/U33MdJcz8S — Rick Swift (@rickswift) July 13, 2025

And Gavin's opinion is invalid.

Seems like a normal good guy https://t.co/K7T08jGoH8 — Dan Wilbur (@DanWilbur) July 13, 2025

Because he is.

Which makes the Left hate him even more.