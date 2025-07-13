Alex 'Jose' Padilla Says Trump Is to Blame for Violence Against ICE Carried...
Mike Davis: 'Here's the Problem With the Eipstein Mess'

THANKS: Vice President Vance Responds to Newsom's Disney Vacay Attack and Makes Gavin Look AWFUL

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 9:00 PM on July 13, 2025
Doug Mills/The New York Times via AP, Pool

Earlier, we told you how the unhinged Left lost their minds over Vice President J.D. Vance taking his kids to Disneyland.

Even Governor Gavin Newsom attacked Vance for spending time with his family, because he's 'breaking up' families who came to America illegally and broke our laws.

Well, Vance has responded in perfect form:

This will enrage the Left even more.

Douchebags are insulted by being compared to Gavin Newsom.

He thinks it'll help him win the White House in 2028.

Best he can do is kids harvesting weed for campaign donors.

Heh.

How many families were separated while Newsom kept them locked down during COVID?

That's all they've got.

You know Newsom is going to be ticked off by this.

Which makes it even funnier.

'Empathy' is not an excuse to ignore laws.

And Gavin's opinion is invalid.

Because he is.

Which makes the Left hate him even more.

