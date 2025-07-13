JD Vance Takes the Kids to Disney and Democrats Lose Their Ever Lovin' Minds

JD Vance spent what looked to be a perfect Saturday afternoon with his family at Disneyland. The Anaheim, California theme park is no stranger to celebrity visitors, but the Vice President of the United States enjoying a day at the 'Happiest Place on Earth' still garnered a lot of attention.

Advertisement

Vice President JD Vance in Bayou Country at Disneyland pic.twitter.com/Jm6XyQ7L7Q — Matt (@DisneyScoopGuy) July 12, 2025

We suppose that when you hold a public office like the vice presidency and have young kids, it's important to cut out some family time. Ride some rides, eat some food, provide some normalcy, even if your fun-filled day at the theme park comes with a few Secret Service agents and a security entourage.

Vice President JD Vance riding Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Disneyland this morning pic.twitter.com/In7ZWQBedB — Matt (@DisneyScoopGuy) July 12, 2025

More video of VP JD Vance and his Family going into Star Wars Land at #Disneyland #Anaheim / #California pic.twitter.com/nvurKI8xeM — OC Scanner 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 (@OC_Scanner) July 12, 2025

JD Vance is having lunch with his family at 21 Royal at Disneyland pic.twitter.com/qNPN6YpZXi — Matt (@DisneyScoopGuy) July 12, 2025

All in all, it seemed like a great day was had by all unless you're a leftist wing nut who can't stand the idea of Vance, or his kids, being allowed to enjoy themselves, like ever.

The very presence of the Vance family at Disney so triggered the left that they showed up to protest.

Protesters outside the Grand Californian Hotel at the Disneyland Resort today where Vice President JD Vance is staying for the weekend.



🎥: @huntersowards pic.twitter.com/G2QQdwEVx1 — Matt (@DisneyScoopGuy) July 12, 2025

Folks, if you’re at Disneyland or DCA this week, you have a moral duty to boo JD Vance out of both parks. Don’t let me down! https://t.co/3rZXMJlrnp — Melissa Wasser (she/her) (@Melissa_Wasser) July 12, 2025

Really? What kind of low-life lunatic would heckle someone in public when they are with their children?

The co-chair of the Democratic National Committee, that's who.

VP Vance is at Disneyland. I'm also here with my family. When I had a brief moment, I made it clear--we support immigrants, we support America. I asked the obvious question, "I thought you hate California?" Since we've all seen and heard the hatred coming from Vance and Trump for… pic.twitter.com/cgoPTdxiDt — Jane Fleming Kleeb🇺🇸thank you Pres. Biden (@janekleeb) July 12, 2025

So Jane is a prototypical hateful scold. She's perfect for the DNC.

The DNC got rid of David Hogg for this 🤡 https://t.co/ZArGVmsFRy — Leslie ن 🇺🇸☦️ (@LADowd) July 13, 2025

Well, the Dems' bench isn't very deep, and their own rules required somebody more feminine than Dave, which is easier said than done; they weren't left with a lot of choices. Besides, a cackling AWFL like Jane is right on brand.

Jane wasn't the only prominent Democrat triggered by a dad taking his kids to an amusement park. Governor Gavin 'Go pick my weed, kid' Newsom felt the need to chime in on the VP's visit.

Hope you enjoy your family time, @JDVance. The families you’re tearing apart certainly won’t. https://t.co/GjvIUg8I2B — Governor Gavin Newsom (@CAgovernor) July 12, 2025

Advertisement

Yes, you read that correctly. The guy whose state was just busted for having unaccompanied minors working on a weed farm is suddenly concerned about families.

You can't make this stuff up.

Oh shut up, you greasy fool. https://t.co/AST3PQeVuH — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) July 13, 2025

We get it, Democrats see every deportation as the loss of a vote, and mass deportations as the potential loss of congressional seats.

Deportations threaten their power. It's no wonder they're upset.

35% of Anaheim’s residents are immigrants.



Disneyland doesn’t run without them.



Enjoy their labor, @JDVance. https://t.co/6g1wYMNTvn — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) July 13, 2025

They love to tell us how many immigrants are here, but they never mention how many are here legally. It's an important distinction.

Not that any of this mattered to Vance. He ignored the noise and spent a Saturday afternoon just being a dad at a park with his family.

Well, for the most part, anyway.

Honestly I keep wondering why Jd Vance would go to Disneyland when it would be just as easy for him to go to Disney World. And then he would be helping the economy of a red state



I mean I imagine it’s more expensive but if money is such a problem go to a Six Flags. https://t.co/Zx9sW28oIK — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) July 13, 2025

Advertisement

He could have chosen to go to Disney World. We're not saying he chose Disneyland because he knew it would trigger the left, but we're not, not saying he chose Disneyland because he knew it would trigger the left either.

If we know anything about JD Vance, it's that his troll game is always on point.

The left can't help but play the fool and take the bait.

Get JD Vance out of MY Disneyland. — Aleni 🫰 (@AleniHernandez) July 12, 2025

Not enough Booing in this videos of JD Vance at Disneyland. Also, why is he vacationing in a blue state???? — Mal (@_bearsbeetsbsg) July 12, 2025

Everyone at Disneyland should make sure JD Vance’s visit is anything but magical — Jamie Bonkiewicz (@JamieBonkiewicz) July 12, 2025

JD Vance took his kids to an amusement park, and the left lost their minds.

It just goes to show that they are some miserable people. They can't stand being happy.

Even at the happiest place on earth.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.







