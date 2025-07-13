We Don't Deserve Dogs: Loyal Good Boy Named 'Superman' Found Waiting for His...
JD Vance Takes the Kids to Disney and Democrats Lose Their Ever Lovin' Minds

Eric V.
Eric V. | 7:00 PM on July 13, 2025
Townhall Media/Chris Queen

JD Vance spent what looked to be a perfect Saturday afternoon with his family at Disneyland. The Anaheim, California theme park is no stranger to celebrity visitors, but the Vice President of the United States enjoying a day at the 'Happiest Place on Earth' still garnered a lot of attention.

We suppose that when you hold a public office like the vice presidency and have young kids, it's important to cut out some family time. Ride some rides, eat some food, provide some normalcy, even if your fun-filled day at the theme park comes with a few Secret Service agents and a security entourage.

All in all, it seemed like a great day was had by all unless you're a leftist wing nut who can't stand the idea of Vance, or his kids, being allowed to enjoy themselves, like ever.

The very presence of the Vance family at Disney so triggered the left that they showed up to protest.

Really? What kind of low-life lunatic would heckle someone in public when they are with their children?

The co-chair of the Democratic National Committee, that's who.

So Jane is a prototypical hateful scold. She's perfect for the DNC.

Well, the Dems' bench isn't very deep, and their own rules required somebody more feminine than Dave, which is easier said than done; they weren't left with a lot of choices. Besides, a cackling AWFL like Jane is right on brand.

Jane wasn't the only prominent Democrat triggered by a dad taking his kids to an amusement park. Governor Gavin 'Go pick my weed, kid' Newsom felt the need to chime in on the VP's visit.

Yes, you read that correctly. The guy whose state was just busted for having unaccompanied minors working on a weed farm is suddenly concerned about families.

You can't make this stuff up.

We get it, Democrats see every deportation as the loss of a vote, and mass deportations as the potential loss of congressional seats.

Deportations threaten their power. It's no wonder they're upset.

They love to tell us how many immigrants are here, but they never mention how many are here legally. It's an important distinction.

Not that any of this mattered to Vance. He ignored the noise and spent a Saturday afternoon just being a dad at a park with his family.

Well, for the most part, anyway.

He could have chosen to go to Disney World. We're not saying he chose Disneyland because he knew it would trigger the left, but we're not, not saying he chose Disneyland because he knew it would trigger the left either.

If we know anything about JD Vance, it's that his troll game is always on point.

The left can't help but play the fool and take the bait.

JD Vance took his kids to an amusement park, and the left lost their minds.

It just goes to show that they are some miserable people. They can't stand being happy.

Even at the happiest place on earth.

