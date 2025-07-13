Get DRAGGED, You Broken-Brained Troll: Harry Sisson Earns EPIC Ratio for Lame Dunk on J.D. Vance

Harry Sisson is one of those Leftist 'influencers' who Democrats hope will bring young men back to the party.

Except Sisson is infected with a terminal case of Trump Derangement Syndrome, and it's clearly broken his brain.

That's the only reason this troll would try dunking on Vice President J.D. Vance for playing with his kids.

This is the “alpha male” MAGA keeps telling us about? Really? pic.twitter.com/iKOIeO1uu7 — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) July 13, 2025

A man playing with his kids is alpha, Harry.

Which is why it looks foreign to you.

He’s playing with his kids you tard. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) July 13, 2025

Leftists don't get this.

What are you trying say? What in the video caused your pathetic brain to be triggered? — Mama 🐻 Jess - Romans 1:16 🏵️ (@lizzyscardinal) July 13, 2025

A happy family, it seems.

WTF...at least he is aware of the surroundings and that on of his kids took off (as kids do at Disney) and he made sure that he was the dad. As opposed to relying on others. Bless your heart. — Karla1953 (@Karla1953) July 13, 2025

It's called being a dad.

Tell me you will make a terrible father without telling me. — Eupeptic Joe (@jmotivator) July 13, 2025

YUP.

He’s messing around chasing his kids. Nothing more “alpha” than a man who loves and supports his family. — Alex Schneider 🇺🇸 (@alexschneid3170) July 13, 2025

It's downright sexy, frankly.

A father looking after his child.



Really???



wtf is wrong with you 🥴



It’s not open for debate, you are a deeply damaged person — JT (@DesertRatJT) July 13, 2025

Deeply damaged.

This ridiculous little man sees a loving father playing with his kids at a zoo and feels compelled to try and mock him for politics.



Harry is the most intellectually and emotionally limited person I've ever witnessed. He does not exist outside of... this. https://t.co/ZxTzWEX6oJ — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) July 13, 2025

Harry is ridiculous.

He’s a Marine and chasing his kid.



You dance like a Thai ladyboi twink to Katy Perry.



Any questions? https://t.co/BYIcUURUYP — ℒ (@FletchMatlock) July 13, 2025

Aaaaand we're dead.

It’s clear you don’t have a male father figure in your life. https://t.co/vTDV1KdGD0 — RBe (@RBPundit) July 13, 2025

Isn't he the guy who wanted to make Tim Walz the definition of masculinity?

Because that tracks.

He’s doing something you’ve never done and can’t relate to: playing with his children https://t.co/ZKibOeikBj — Cabot Phillips (@cabot_phillips) July 13, 2025

We feel bad for Sisson, a little bit.

Kids are a blast.

He survived Marine Corps bootcamp, Pixie. https://t.co/gj2ue5bnAn — Nicholas Virzi (@nicholasvirzi) July 13, 2025

We'd pay good money to see Sisson even attempt Marine Corps bootcamp.