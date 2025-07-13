JD Vance Takes the Kids to Disney and Democrats Lose Their Ever Lovin'...
Al Capone's Vault Wasn't His Low Point: Geraldo Rivera Attacks Masked ICE Agents...
The New York Times Asks If It's Time to Stop Snubbing Your 'Right-Wing...
'That's on YOU:' Tom Homan Drops Another Truth Bomb About Illegal Immigration During...
Sorry, Groomers: ABC News Is PANICKED That Parents Now Have a Say In...
Castle Doctrine: Lefties LOSE It Over the Thought of Defending Your Home From...
Mike Davis: 'Here's the Problem With the Eipstein Mess'
Hugh Hewitt Shares Study Result: 'For the First Time, Social Media Has Displaced...
Senator 'Don't You Know Who I Am?' Wonders If He'd Be Arrested for...
LIE OF OMISSION: NBC News Leaves Some Facts Out of Story About 'NH...
Sen. Ron Johnson: 'Two Days After Easter 2024, I Gave @POTUS My Border...
WOOF! HERE'S the Skinny on the Leftist Nutball Who was LEGIT Bodied by...
Democrat Who Lost Family on October 7th Lands BRUTAL Truth-Punch on Chris Murphy...
VIP
Why Oh WHY Would Democrats Refuse to Use Winsome Earle-Sears' Name? Oh, Wait...

Get DRAGGED, You Broken-Brained Troll: Harry Sisson Earns EPIC Ratio for Lame Dunk on J.D. Vance

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:00 PM on July 13, 2025
Meme screenshot

Harry Sisson is one of those Leftist 'influencers' who Democrats hope will bring young men back to the party.

Except Sisson is infected with a terminal case of Trump Derangement Syndrome, and it's clearly broken his brain.

Advertisement

That's the only reason this troll would try dunking on Vice President J.D. Vance for playing with his kids.

A man playing with his kids is alpha, Harry.

Which is why it looks foreign to you.

Leftists don't get this.

A happy family, it seems.

It's called being a dad.

YUP.

It's downright sexy, frankly.

Deeply damaged.

Recommended

JD Vance Takes the Kids to Disney and Democrats Lose Their Ever Lovin' Minds
Eric V.
Advertisement

Harry is ridiculous.

Aaaaand we're dead.

Isn't he the guy who wanted to make Tim Walz the definition of masculinity?

Because that tracks.

We feel bad for Sisson, a little bit.

Kids are a blast.

We'd pay good money to see Sisson even attempt Marine Corps bootcamp.

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP HARRY SISSON JD VANCE REPUBLICAN PARTY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

JD Vance Takes the Kids to Disney and Democrats Lose Their Ever Lovin' Minds
Eric V.
The New York Times Asks If It's Time to Stop Snubbing Your 'Right-Wing Family'
Amy Curtis
Castle Doctrine: Lefties LOSE It Over the Thought of Defending Your Home From Intruders
Amy Curtis
'That's on YOU:' Tom Homan Drops Another Truth Bomb About Illegal Immigration During Politico Interview
Amy Curtis
Sorry, Groomers: ABC News Is PANICKED That Parents Now Have a Say In Their Children's Education
Grateful Calvin
Al Capone's Vault Wasn't His Low Point: Geraldo Rivera Attacks Masked ICE Agents for Not Being 'Real Men'
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

JD Vance Takes the Kids to Disney and Democrats Lose Their Ever Lovin' Minds Eric V.
Advertisement