BRAVE Kamala Ran AWAAAY! Comrade Kamala OFFICIALLY Chickens Out and Totally Bails on Debate with Trump

So much for that whole being a strong, brave woman thing, eh Kamala Harris lemmings? Imagine thinking it's a good look to chicken out of a debate against your opponent because it's on an outlet that won't kiss your backside and protect you when you cackle and say stupid things.

Wow.

Keep in mind, Trump went INTO the lion's den on CNN. He even let Biden's camp determine the rules ...

And Kamala isn't even brave enough to do one debate on Fox News.

Unreal.

Wait, all TOO real.

BREAKING: Kamala Harris backs out of the Fox News debate with Donald Trump, is apparently scared to debate Trump on the network.



"Comrade Kamala Harris has just informed us that she will NOT do the FoxNews Debate on September 4th," Trump announced.



"I am not surprised by this… pic.twitter.com/YdKklYXrfC — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 20, 2024

The post continues:

"I am not surprised by this development because I feel that she knows it is very difficult, at best, for her to defend her record-setting Flip-Flopping on absolutely everything she once believed in." Trump said he will be doing a Town Hall event instead with Sean Hannity. The Harris campaign appears incredibly worried about putting her and Walz up against Trump and Vance as they only agreed to 2 presidential debates and 1 vice presidential debate.

Ok so we kinda sorta totally love the fact Trump announced it this way, Comrade Kamala.

He's still the MASTER troll.

Comrade Kamala is afraid.



She needs all the support she can get, which is why she only wants to go on ABC.



The American people are the only ones hurt by this. They need to see how bad she really is. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) August 20, 2024

Kamala is afraid to Debate Trump — Hi, I'm KellyJo 🙋🏽‍♀️🇺🇸 (@BiologicalWoma2) August 20, 2024

Unless she has media there to babysit and protect her.

Kamala Harris will always be a coward — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) August 20, 2024

There's a reason nobody has ever voted for her.

Just sayin'.

***

