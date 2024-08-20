BRAVE Kamala Ran AWAAAY! Comrade Kamala OFFICIALLY Chickens Out and Totally Bails on Debate with Trump

DRAAAG HIM! JD Vance Tears Andy Beshear a NEW 1 for Wishing Rape...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:40 PM on August 20, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

So much for that whole being a strong, brave woman thing, eh Kamala Harris lemmings? Imagine thinking it's a good look to chicken out of a debate against your opponent because it's on an outlet that won't kiss your backside and protect you when you cackle and say stupid things.

Wow.

Keep in mind, Trump went INTO the lion's den on CNN. He even let Biden's camp determine the rules ... 

And Kamala isn't even brave enough to do one debate on Fox News.

Unreal.

Wait, all TOO real.

The post continues:

"I am not surprised by this development because I feel that she knows it is very difficult, at best, for her to defend her record-setting Flip-Flopping on absolutely everything she once believed in."

Trump said he will be doing a Town Hall event instead with Sean Hannity.

The Harris campaign appears incredibly worried about putting her and Walz up against Trump and Vance as they only agreed to 2 presidential debates and 1 vice presidential debate.

Ok so we kinda sorta totally love the fact Trump announced it this way, Comrade Kamala.

He's still the MASTER troll.

Unless she has media there to babysit and protect her.

Holy DECIMATION, Batman! Today's New York Post Cover Is Hilariously DEVASTATING for Biden (and Kamala!)
Sam J.
There's a reason nobody has ever voted for her.

Just sayin'.

***

