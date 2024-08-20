BOOMAGE: Megyn Kelly Goes Scored EARTH Fact-Checking AOC for Claiming Kamala Grew Up...
The Simpsons Hilariously NAILED the 2024 Democratic National Convention ... 30 Years Ago and BAHAHA

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:35 AM on August 20, 2024
Twitchy

The Simpsons have been seemingly predicting the future for a long, long time. Granted, when a show has been on the air for as long as this one has been they are bound to hit each and every possible storyline imaginable, right? 

Yes, even that one.

But still, when you see something that is 30 years old (YES WE ARE ALL GETTING SO OLD) that somehow mimics perfectly what we're seeing happen in real-time and in real life even though there was no way they could ever know about the Democrat's coup and installing an imbecile nobody voted for?

That's pretty damn impressive, and funny at that.

Case in point:

This was so accurate we thought it was a meme someone had created at first but nope.

Boy (as Kristan said), did The Simpsons know who Democrats really were way back then or what? They had no idea they were mocking a DNC way way WAY in the future.

See?

On point.

Crazy times we're living in.

Yup.

It really is a circus.

Ain't it though?

***

Brit Hume DROPS AOC for Admitting She Doesn't Work Hard in Congress, Wants to Return to Bartending
Grateful Calvin
=======================================================================

