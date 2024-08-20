The Simpsons Hilariously NAILED the 2024 Democratic National Convention ... 30 Years Ago and BAHAHA

The Simpsons have been seemingly predicting the future for a long, long time. Granted, when a show has been on the air for as long as this one has been they are bound to hit each and every possible storyline imaginable, right?

Yes, even that one.

But still, when you see something that is 30 years old (YES WE ARE ALL GETTING SO OLD) that somehow mimics perfectly what we're seeing happen in real-time and in real life even though there was no way they could ever know about the Democrat's coup and installing an imbecile nobody voted for?

That's pretty damn impressive, and funny at that.

Case in point:

Boy did The Simpsons nail it in 1994 nail it or what. pic.twitter.com/eKrFC6NsMT — Kristan Hawkins (@KristanHawkins) August 20, 2024

This was so accurate we thought it was a meme someone had created at first but nope.

Boy (as Kristan said), did The Simpsons know who Democrats really were way back then or what? They had no idea they were mocking a DNC way way WAY in the future.

Simpson writers had great foresight — Mike Knutar (@KnutarMike) August 20, 2024

See?

On point.

Crazy times we're living in.

Yup.

It really is a circus.

Ain't it though?

***

