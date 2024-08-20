Either Nancy Pelosi Short-Circuited During Biden Chant OR Her Dentures Were Slipping - YOU Decide (Watch)

BOOMAGE: Megyn Kelly Goes Scored EARTH Fact-Checking AOC for Claiming Kamala Grew Up...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:15 AM on August 20, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Nancy Pelosi has been openly bragging about knifing Joe Biden in the back. Oh no no, she's not concerned about him as president, she was just concerned about his campaign SO she threatened him with the 25th Amendment.

Or Obama did.

And whoever did the threatening did so with Kamala's approval which says SO MUCH about Kam-Kam and ain't none of it any good.

Watching Nancy chanting about how much she loves Joe knowing she's the reason he's not the main event at the DNC is really something else.

Can you cringe so hard you pull a muscle because we're pretty sure we just did.

Awkward.

Cringe.

Evil.

Power-hungry.

Botox-filled.

All of the above.

Heh.

That too.

Something like that.

We see what he did there.

And yes, yes it is.

When does she not?

*HIC*

***

