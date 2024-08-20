Either Nancy Pelosi Short-Circuited During Biden Chant OR Her Dentures Were Slipping - YOU Decide (Watch)

Nancy Pelosi has been openly bragging about knifing Joe Biden in the back. Oh no no, she's not concerned about him as president, she was just concerned about his campaign SO she threatened him with the 25th Amendment.

Or Obama did.

And whoever did the threatening did so with Kamala's approval which says SO MUCH about Kam-Kam and ain't none of it any good.

Watching Nancy chanting about how much she loves Joe knowing she's the reason he's not the main event at the DNC is really something else.

Can you cringe so hard you pull a muscle because we're pretty sure we just did.

An extremely guilty looking Crazy Nancy chants “We Love Joe” just weeks after removing him from the ticket.



Awkward… pic.twitter.com/AuK6xImDur — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 20, 2024

Awkward.

Cringe.

Evil.

Power-hungry.

Botox-filled.

All of the above.

Heh.

She looks like she’s trying to keep her teeth from falling out — Stevo1962 (@stevo1962) August 20, 2024

That too.

The cat that ate the mouse guilty look. — Cordelia (@cordelia321) August 20, 2024

Something like that.

That’s the look of an insurrectionist — AmericanPapaBear (@AmericaPapaBear) August 20, 2024

We see what he did there.

And yes, yes it is.

In her defense she was trying to say that while holding her dentures in 😂😂 — Robin Zaruba (@RobinZaruba) August 20, 2024

She looks drunk — Danielle Mejia (@DanielleMejiaCA) August 20, 2024

When does she not?

*HIC*

***

