Biden Goes Down: Impeachment?! Kamala Speaks: Total Disaster!
Politico Says Dems Head to Chicago As a Party 'Lacking Drama' (If You...
The Chumbawamba President: AP Says Campaign Dropout Biden Gets Knocked Down, but Gets...
OOF! Liz Cheney Tries Claiming Trump Will END Elections, FACE-PLANTS Gloriously Over Old...
Here's a Look at the Policy Section of the Harris Campaign's Website As...
Dem BRAGS That Kamala Doesn't HAVE to Talk About Policy Because Media Will...
Comrade Kamala DNC Special: 60% Off VIP Membership
Megyn Kelly's Reaction to America-Hating DNC Setting the Tone With THIS Acknowledgement Is...
Politico's Headline for Reason Biden's Heading to Chicago Is a MAJOR Eye-Roller
Lefty Singer SO Twitterpated Over Pic of Kamala Harris Walking He 'GASPS' and...
The REAL Fascists --> Yes, Kamala Harris and the Democrats Are Coming for...
Television Talk Show Host Phil Donahue Dead at 88
Impeachment Inquiry Report Reveals How Much $$$ the Bidens Made Peddling Influence Since...
HAA! Tony Kinnett Hanging Out Undercover With Pro-Hamas Protesters at DNC Funniest Damn...

WOW: Serious ERRORS in Released DNC Platform Tell Americans EVERYTHING Democrats Did NOT Want Us to Know

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:10 PM on August 19, 2024
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Even as we watch Kamala Harris try and pretend she is not in any way associated with the sh*tshow she and Biden turned our country into over the past four years, the copywriters who put the DNC platform together are REMINDING everyone she's basically just Joe Biden.

Advertisement

With heels.

And a somewhat functioning brain.

Not to mention this is a huge reminder of what party elites did by removing Biden and installing the imbecile nobody voted for.

In other words, this is HILARIOUS.

Tough look for Democrats in general.

How lazy are they?

Heck, just 'search' for Biden in the damn thing, you know? They literally took Joe's agenda (which sucks) and slapped Kamala's name on it (which makes it suckier somehow). Terrible look for our pals on the Left.

Oof. Painful YET delicious.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Special.

Something like that.

Both brutal and honest.

And FREAKIN' hilarious!

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Classic. ACES even, Democrats.

***

Mainstream media are ADMITTING they're working to elect Kamala Harris and all Democrats, heck even lackeys and surrogates are bragging about their efforts to spin, lie, and do what it takes for Democrats to win in November. Sign up for a Twitchy VIP Membership today, help us hold them all accountable by supporting our efforts to tell the TRUTH. And when you sign up this week (Comrade Kamala week only) you'll save an additional 60% off the membership if you use the code FIGHT.

=======================================================================

Related:

Dem BRAGS That Kamala Doesn't HAVE to Talk About Policy Because Media Will Do (Spin) It For Her (Watch)

Megyn Kelly's Reaction to America-Hating DNC Setting the Tone With THIS Acknowledgement Is PERFECTION

Lefty Singer SO Twitterpated Over Pic of Kamala Harris Walking He 'GASPS' and the Replies Are Comedy GOLD

HAA! Tony Kinnett Hanging Out Undercover With Pro-Hamas Protesters at DNC Funniest Damn Thing YET (Watch)

Doritos? Just When You Think Kamala and Tim Walz CAN'T Get MORE Cringe They Post Staged 'Teamwork' Video

=======================================================================

Tags: DNC JOE BIDEN KAMALA HARRIS 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
OOF! Liz Cheney Tries Claiming Trump Will END Elections, FACE-PLANTS Gloriously Over Old Anti-Kamala Post
Sam J.
HAA! Tony Kinnett Hanging Out Undercover With Pro-Hamas Protesters at DNC Funniest Damn Thing YET (Watch)
Sam J.
Megyn Kelly's Reaction to America-Hating DNC Setting the Tone With THIS Acknowledgement Is PERFECTION
Sam J.
Here's a Look at the Policy Section of the Harris Campaign's Website As the Dem Convention Kicks Off
Doug P.
Politico Says Dems Head to Chicago As a Party 'Lacking Drama' (If You Ignore the Riots, That Is)
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement