WOW: Serious ERRORS in Released DNC Platform Tell Americans EVERYTHING Democrats Did NOT Want Us to Know

Even as we watch Kamala Harris try and pretend she is not in any way associated with the sh*tshow she and Biden turned our country into over the past four years, the copywriters who put the DNC platform together are REMINDING everyone she's basically just Joe Biden.

With heels.

And a somewhat functioning brain.

Not to mention this is a huge reminder of what party elites did by removing Biden and installing the imbecile nobody voted for.

In other words, this is HILARIOUS.

The official DNC platform has been released and it makes at least five mentions of “Biden’s second term.”



Tough look for the Democrat copy editors. pic.twitter.com/6iiiE62fNS — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 19, 2024s

Tough look for Democrats in general.

How lazy are they?

Heck, just 'search' for Biden in the damn thing, you know? They literally took Joe's agenda (which sucks) and slapped Kamala's name on it (which makes it suckier somehow). Terrible look for our pals on the Left.

This is so freakin hilarious hahahttps://t.co/XbuCyuw9vn — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 19, 2024

Oof. Painful YET delicious.

No way 💀



How do you mess up this bad? pic.twitter.com/lhpzSonBX4 — Reddit Lies (@reddit_lies) August 19, 2024

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Today is going to be special for "Biden's second term". 🤣



But sure, the DNC, who can't even get their convention right, they sure do have the chops to select the best candidate for President. — Laurie (@laurieinri) August 19, 2024

Special.

Something like that.

Well they didn’t vet Tim Walz so it’s unsurprising they don’t edit their platform — Kevin McMahon (@Kevin__McMahon) August 19, 2024

Both brutal and honest.

And FREAKIN' hilarious!

The Democratic Party Platform says this election is a choice between Donald Trump and Joe Biden. 😂 https://t.co/QC8T4eJg9W pic.twitter.com/Pr7kGAe5cb — 𝑐ℎ𝑖𝑙𝑙𝑖𝑛𝑜𝑖𝑠 (@chiIIum) August 19, 2024

Classic. ACES even, Democrats.

***

