Lefty Singer SO Twitterpated Over Pic of Kamala Harris Walking He 'GASPS' and the Replies Are Comedy GOLD

Hey, we get it. For a long time, the leader of the Democrat Party, the man they voted for, the man who they originally wanted to run in November could BARELY walk, but to get this excited over a picture of Kamala Harris merely walking is sort of ... well, weird.

Sad?

Desperate?

You know, it's not good.

And to admit you literally gasped over it on Twitter/X?

Bro.

This photo literally made me gasp,she's perfect Presidential and ready to lead 💙💙💙💙 pic.twitter.com/GPYmXgPBWL — Henry Djoutsa 🇨🇲🇺🇸 Supports🇺🇦 (@D_jeneration) August 16, 2024

What's perfect about her? Because from what we're seeing there is literally nothing about her that is presidential or gives us confidence she's ready to lead. In fact, the more we see of her the more we understand why literally NOBODY ever voted for this woman and why her approval rating was even lower than coma-Joe's.

Bad. So bad.

Seems Henry was the only one who was all that impressed by a picture of Kamala walking:

Suppose if you're a Democrat that's all you really need.

She always looks like this when walking away from questions. — Mel (@Melbee777) August 17, 2024

Heh.

Yeah, notice her completely, ignoring the press again. She’s terrified to say anything out loud that isn’t scripted for her. — patrick ley (@theworkingmans) August 17, 2024

At some point, Henry shut down his replies which of course only made things worse for him:

Yes, this really is the depth of political understanding and capacity for the left. https://t.co/uBiorRO2F6 — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) August 18, 2024

This is the second time I've seen an influencer say this about Kamala walking.



I knew Joe Biden lowered the bar but damn, you're impressed with walking. https://t.co/08CS07cEZx — Ranting Monkey (@Ranting_Monkey) August 19, 2024

SHE'S WALKING.

HA HA HA HA HA

Oh man.

Why tho? What about this photo screams "leader"? I think these people are too easily impressed. https://t.co/Nu68SZJA4r — 🍹 Princess Consuela Banana-Hammock (@kimmie_c_) August 18, 2024

Pantsuit over policy

Sad https://t.co/yV84J3YeCj — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) August 17, 2024

Same thing as they did with Hillary.

It would be said if it weren't so damn hilarious.

C'mon Democrats, we know your expectations are low but this is pathetic.

