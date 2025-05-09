Retired Supreme Court Justice David Souter Dies Aged 85
Tim Walz: Give Me Liberty, or Give Me Dolls

Townhall Media's Doc 'Trump's Triumph' Will Make You Even PROUDER to Be an American

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:45 AM on May 09, 2025
Townhall Media

Townhall Media has released its first documentary, and they couldn't have picked a better topic: President Donald J. Trump. More specifically, the documentary focuses on his fearless, tireless campaign, plus his first 100 days in office, and I have to tell you, I was in tears and clapping like a crazy person in my office by the time I finished previewing the short film. 

<Note, my family already knows I'm a crazy person, so this was no surprise to them.>

All I have to say is WOW. Just wow. Going through everything the media and the political left (and sadly, even some people on the political right) put him through from 2020 on was quite honestly infuriating and heartbreaking all in one. It's easy to forget the way they targeted him day in and day out now that he's in office and doing the YUGE things he promised he would do during his campaign. So seeing them again compiled this way, the headlines, the talking heads, and remembering all of the lawfare ... it just really hit home for me. Knowing how determined they were to stop him, no matter what. And that ultimately, they failed.

Up to and including the moment when Trump almost gave his life to serve and save this country. The documentary does such an amazing job of revisiting what happened that July day in Butler, Pennsylvania, that while watching, you can't help but remember where you were and what you were doing the moment he was shot. And then to follow all of this up with how he won BIGLY and how successful his first 100 days have been is simply a *chef's kiss*.

Ultimately, what makes this documentary such a joy to watch is the knowledge that these same people who tried to stop him NEVER thought he'd win, and they NEVER thought they'd get caught.

They were wrong.

He won.

And you guys, I'm so glad he won. I know you are, too.

Promise, this film is more than worth the 40 minutes you will spend watching it. You can watch here now

I would encourage you to watch with your family, as a reminder of how proud we all are once again to be an American (and now that song will be stuck in your head for the rest of the day, you're welcome). 

