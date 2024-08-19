Doritos? Just When You Think Kamala and Tim Walz CAN'T Get MORE Cringe They Post Staged 'Teamwork' Video

Kamala Harris and Tim Walz have a 'normal' problem.

In other words they come across as fake, fake, and more fake.

And anything but normal.

We can see the Harris/Walz team sitting around now, with their hairy legs, purple hair and stolen luggage piled behind their seats trying to come up with ways to make Kamala and Tim more normal, likable and REAL. It probably went something like this:

PR Doofus 1: What do people in flyover country eat? OH, and by the way, Sparkles misgendered me earlier today. I am just speaking my truth ... PR Doofus 2: Sparkles, you owe Tartar Sauce an apology. PR Doofus 3: Guys ... PR Doofus 1: DID YOU SAY GUYS?! HOW DARE YOU SAY GUYS?! My pronouns are lamp/shade! PR Doofus 2: YAH!!! ARGLE BARGLE RAR (sobs dramatically into overpriced coffee) PR DOOFUS 3: People ... we need to make Kamala normal. What's normal? PR Doofus 4: As a cis, white, straight, male I don't feel that I should tell a woman how to be normal. PR Doofus 3: *sigh*

Maybe like that?

We're just guessing. ANYWAY, whoever thought getting Doritos at a gas station would make Kamala or Tim more 'normal' was legit stupid considering neither of them have obviously been in a gas station themselves for a long time, let alone picked out their own snacks.

This is ... bad. SO BAD.

Watch.

Every road trip needs a snack break.



Doritos acquired. I got you, @KamalaHarris. pic.twitter.com/5nXfEARqwF — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) August 18, 2024

Oh, it gets worse.

AND WORSE.

Why did you guys film the same bit twice? pic.twitter.com/xImPw3DaN3 — Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeacefull) August 19, 2024

Because everything they do is fake.

FAKE FAKE FAKE.

Vote for Trump 👊🏼🇺🇸 or there isn’t gonna be any more Doritos 🤨 pic.twitter.com/7bgX2aPETL — sandy (@3Sandy7_) August 19, 2024

Yep forget debates and press conferences, making videos of you buying snacks will make the voters flock to you! 🤡😂 pic.twitter.com/3si2dAe7Bj — @stevenvoiceover (@stevenvoiceover) August 19, 2024

A bag of chips is up $1.50 from 2019 and Doritos have five less chips per bag. — Five Times August (@FiveTimesAugust) August 19, 2024

Thanks for reminding us how damn expensive everything is under your current administration, Kamala.

So fake — Coddled affluent professional (@feelsdesperate) August 19, 2024

You all are so pathetic with this folksy routine. — NotYourJewishMom (@CaffMomREDACTED) August 19, 2024

Folksy!

Your PR team really thought this helped you win votes or look relatable? — ProudPatriotUS🇺🇲 (@PrPatriotUS) August 19, 2024

Think about what they have to work with.

Don't be TOO hard on them.

Heh.

