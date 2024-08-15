Toothbrush Troll David Leavitt SCHOOLED for Claiming GOP Doesn't Want Kids Learning to Read or Write

BOOMITY! David Marcus Calls KamalaHQ Account OUT In a HUGE Way for Pushing...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:10 PM on August 15, 2024
Twitchy

David Leavitt posts a lot of stupid stuff for engagement.

We know this.

Most people know this; this is the guy who went to Target and tried to get a poor manager fired when she wouldn't sell him a toothbrush for a penny. Incidentally, that manager was not fired and the good people on social media actually put together a GoFundMe to send her on vacation to Hawaii.

While David sat around being a complete loser on Twitter/X.

He's also the toad who made fun of a terrorist attack at an Ariana Grande concert but we digress.

David is up to his old 'posting really stupid stuff to get attention' tricks with this whopper:

There are a couple of other posts making this a thread from Target Toothbrush Dork but we won't subject you to them. Just know it didn't get any smarter after this one ... 

Inez Stepman was good enough to drop him.

A lot.

Heh.

Oof and sadly all too true.

This could be considered a self-own for ol' David, yes?

Now now, don't be too hard on David. He is obviously a product of the Department of Education.

*cough cough*

Winner winner chicken dinner.

Tags: DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION GOP REPUBLICANS SCHOOL DAVID LEAVITT

