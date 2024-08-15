Toothbrush Troll David Leavitt SCHOOLED for Claiming GOP Doesn't Want Kids Learning to Read or Write

David Leavitt posts a lot of stupid stuff for engagement.

We know this.

Most people know this; this is the guy who went to Target and tried to get a poor manager fired when she wouldn't sell him a toothbrush for a penny. Incidentally, that manager was not fired and the good people on social media actually put together a GoFundMe to send her on vacation to Hawaii.

While David sat around being a complete loser on Twitter/X.

He's also the toad who made fun of a terrorist attack at an Ariana Grande concert but we digress.

David is up to his old 'posting really stupid stuff to get attention' tricks with this whopper:

They don’t want children to learn how to read and write pic.twitter.com/wLcflhDclf — David Leavitt 🎲🎮🧙‍♂️🌈 (@David_Leavitt) August 13, 2024

There are a couple of other posts making this a thread from Target Toothbrush Dork but we won't subject you to them. Just know it didn't get any smarter after this one ...

Inez Stepman was good enough to drop him.

A lot.

So true David, Americans were famously illiterate before Carter started paying bureaucrats in DC to spend our money in 1979 https://t.co/AMWGI7bHU0 — Inez Stepman ⚪️🔴⚪️ (@InezFeltscher) August 15, 2024

Heh.

The literacy rate has literally gotten lower since the DOE was founded, genius. — ░SourPatchLyds░ (@sourpatchlyds) August 14, 2024

Oof and sadly all too true.

Obviously the education system failed you. — JayJay McMaster, CD (@tantrumblue1) August 15, 2024

This could be considered a self-own for ol' David, yes?

How did children read and write before 1979?



You know, when our test scores were better than today? — Wonkapotamus Pug (@Wonkpug) August 13, 2024

Now now, don't be too hard on David. He is obviously a product of the Department of Education.

*cough cough*

Actually those that want children to learn how to read and write, want to end the department of education. It has only made our education worse and has made every generation under it dumber. — 📿🏴Gunpowder&Vanilla🔫☘️ (@Autumn__Fox) August 13, 2024

They can't even teach a guy how to price a toothbrush. — theRoddick (@OriginalRoddick) August 14, 2024

Winner winner chicken dinner.

