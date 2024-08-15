Never Trumper Heath Mayo Served Up BRUTAL Reality-Check About Who Kamala REALLY Is and LOL It's GLORIOUS

Like many Never Trumpers, Heath Mayo seems to really enjoy patting himself on the back for enabling another four years of Democrat-rule pretending the GOP left him. He spends a lot of time thumbing his nose at people who actually want to prevent a Kamala Harris administration because they realize even on her best day, she's more damaging and dangerous than Trump on his worst. Unfortunately these Never Trumpers care more about being RIGHT about the bad orange man than they do about the country.

Advertisement

Sorry, not sorry.

We get that some people may do a protest vote by not voting for either candidate but deliberately voting for Kamala Harris?

C'mon man.

But good ol' Heath was babbling and ranting about doing just this earlier today.

“You can’t be a Republican and vote for so-and-so” isn’t the biting personal insult or slam-dunk argument that some think.



Fewer of us even care about being a Republican with Trump leading the party. Until it’s made to stand for principles again, the GOP will keep losing us. — Heath Mayo (@HeathMayo) August 15, 2024

TWO HOURS LATER:

Price controls? Really?! Come on, Dems.



This is not a time to propose first-of-their-kind federal controls. Few want top-down government rethinks of the economy.



Sanity, stability, and a commitment to the Constitution. That’s all it takes to win this election. Don’t blow it! — Heath Mayo (@HeathMayo) August 15, 2024

Wait, what was that again, Heath? We missed it.

LOUDER FOR THE PEOPLE IN THE BACK.

But we thought the GOP left him and stuff.

Huh.

Love the de facto admission that that their proposals, in fact, are insane. Imagine threatening businesses running on a one percent profit margin with destructive government controls for “price gouging”.



Their liars. They are extreme. They will ruin the country — JimBobLAX (@JimBobLAX) August 15, 2024

It's straight-up communism.

I'm sorry, did you just try to claim principle when you're willing to either abstain from acting against or outright support the enemy? Is that what you think principle is? — The Harsh Truth (@HarshTruthUSA) August 15, 2024

Principle is whatever helps make Heath feel superior to the rest of us.

It's truth you don't want to hear @HeathMayo

Harris is a hardcore leftist who goes against all conservative values

It has nothing to do with Trump it has to do with standing on what you believe in

And you sold out, traitor — tim (@timmoore1973) August 15, 2024

Imagine hating Trump so much as a Republican you'd vote for a communist.

That's nuts.

The ticket you're voting for goes against every principle you have.



Except "hate Trump."



And it's not even close.



Prepare an explanation in advance to your grandchildren — 🇺🇸 Vin 🇺🇸 (@VinceGottalotta) August 15, 2024

We can see it now:

Dear Grandchildren, Voted for Kamala and communism because orange man bad. Love, Gramps

These people.

=======================================================================

Related:

'Look Forward to It!' JD Vance Goes Straight-Up FAFO When Tim Walz Tries Owning Him Over Upcoming Debates

Advertisement

Clean Up Aisle 3! Stephen King Learns the HARD WAY You Never Bring a Knife to a Gunfight with Dan Bongino

Sooo, ABOUT That Fake Phone Call Kamala Harris Made Asking Tim Walz to Be Her VP ... It Gets DUMBER

How 'Bout NO?! Kamala Harris Releases Her VERY First Policy and Tweeps Have Brutally HILARIOUS Thoughts

Stephen Colbert's Audience CRACKS UP When He Praises CNN's Kaitlan Collins for Reporting the News (Watch)

=======================================================================