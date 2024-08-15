Kamala Harris' First 2 Policy Proposals Have Been Swiped From Trump and This...
'Look Forward to It!' JD Vance Goes Straight-Up FAFO When Tim Walz Tries...
Clean Up Aisle 3! Stephen King Learns the HARD WAY You Never Bring...
Chyron of the Day Brought to You by Calif. Dem's Plan to Release...
Sooo, ABOUT That Fake Phone Call Kamala Harris Made Asking Tim Walz to...
How 'Bout NO?! Kamala Harris Releases Her VERY First Policy and Tweeps Have...
BUH-BYE: Columbia President Minouche Shafik Resigns
Oh, Chicago Is Going to Be FUN, FUN, FUN! Pro-Hamas Protesters Storm Democrat...
Donald Trump Offers Kamala a Campaign 'TIP' With Superb Troll in North Carolina...
Rep. Ilhan Omar Overcame the Ugliest, Most Disgusting Campaign Against Her Ever
TSA Donates Your Stolen Toiletries to Nonprofits
Tone It Down: Michael McFaul Says Harris Has No Moral Obligation to Talk...
CNN Covers Elon Musk’s Rant-Filled, Glitch-Filled Talk With Donald Trump
Top Harris Adviser Says Some Prices (Airfares) ‘Are Definitely Coming Down’

Never Trumper Heath Mayo Served Up BRUTAL Reality-Check About Who Kamala REALLY Is and LOL It's GLORIOUS

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:40 AM on August 15, 2024
Meme

Like many Never Trumpers, Heath Mayo seems to really enjoy patting himself on the back for enabling another four years of Democrat-rule pretending the GOP left him. He spends a lot of time thumbing his nose at people who actually want to prevent a Kamala Harris administration because they realize even on her best day, she's more damaging and dangerous than Trump on his worst. Unfortunately these Never Trumpers care more about being RIGHT about the bad orange man than they do about the country.

Advertisement

Sorry, not sorry.

We get that some people may do a protest vote by not voting for either candidate but deliberately voting for Kamala Harris?

C'mon man.

But good ol' Heath was babbling and ranting about doing just this earlier today.

TWO HOURS LATER:

Wait, what was that again, Heath? We missed it.

LOUDER FOR THE PEOPLE IN THE BACK.

But we thought the GOP left him and stuff.

Huh.

Recommended

'Look Forward to It!' JD Vance Goes Straight-Up FAFO When Tim Walz Tries Owning Him Over Upcoming Debates
Sam J.
Advertisement

It's straight-up communism.

Principle is whatever helps make Heath feel superior to the rest of us.

Imagine hating Trump so much as a Republican you'd vote for a communist.

That's nuts.

We can see it now:

Dear Grandchildren,

Voted for Kamala and communism because orange man bad.

Love,

Gramps

These people.

=======================================================================

Related:

'Look Forward to It!' JD Vance Goes Straight-Up FAFO When Tim Walz Tries Owning Him Over Upcoming Debates

Advertisement

Clean Up Aisle 3! Stephen King Learns the HARD WAY You Never Bring a Knife to a Gunfight with Dan Bongino

Sooo, ABOUT That Fake Phone Call Kamala Harris Made Asking Tim Walz to Be Her VP ... It Gets DUMBER

How 'Bout NO?! Kamala Harris Releases Her VERY First Policy and Tweeps Have Brutally HILARIOUS Thoughts

Stephen Colbert's Audience CRACKS UP When He Praises CNN's Kaitlan Collins for Reporting the News (Watch)

=======================================================================

Tags: COMMUNISM KAMALA HARRIS NEVER TRUMP 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Look Forward to It!' JD Vance Goes Straight-Up FAFO When Tim Walz Tries Owning Him Over Upcoming Debates
Sam J.
How 'Bout NO?! Kamala Harris Releases Her VERY First Policy and Tweeps Have Brutally HILARIOUS Thoughts
Sam J.
Clean Up Aisle 3! Stephen King Learns the HARD WAY You Never Bring a Knife to a Gunfight with Dan Bongino
Sam J.
Sooo, ABOUT That Fake Phone Call Kamala Harris Made Asking Tim Walz to Be Her VP ... It Gets DUMBER
Sam J.
Chyron of the Day Brought to You by Calif. Dem's Plan to Release Certain Life Sentence Prisoners
Doug P.
Donald Trump Offers Kamala a Campaign 'TIP' With Superb Troll in North Carolina (Watch)
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Look Forward to It!' JD Vance Goes Straight-Up FAFO When Tim Walz Tries Owning Him Over Upcoming Debates Sam J.
Advertisement