President Trump Gets Tough With Harvard After Defiant Statement

As Twitchy reported Monday, Harvard University put out a self-sanctimonious statement about intellectual freedom, and they also reworked their website so their home page advertised all of the important and essential research Harvard was doing with billions in taxpayer dollars. Again, this is a school with a $53 billion endowment.

The university will not surrender its independence or relinquish its constitutional rights. Neither Harvard nor any other private university can allow itself to be taken over by the federal government. https://t.co/5k5t9RYYC2 — Harvard University (@Harvard) April 14, 2025

No one's "taking over" Harvard. Harvard is just risking losing $9 billion from the federal government if it doesn't get to work protecting students from anti-Semitism and jettisoning its DEI programs. Harvard's president said that the school was "not prepared" to agree with the terms of the Trump administration.

Trump responded to Harvard's "look how tough we are" post with his own on Truth Social.

The president is escalating the fight. pic.twitter.com/KhW2yMcDU2 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) April 15, 2025

Harvard is a tax-free hedge fund with $53 billion in semi-liquid assets, and that doesn’t include its tax-free real estate, which is also worth billions. And it still has the gall to demand even more taxpayer money. If schools are going to act like hedge funds, they should be… pic.twitter.com/DCmRWDAxUY — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) April 15, 2025

"… they should be taxed like them."

It appears the United States president trumps Harvard University's president, no pun intended.

Teaching socialism while being a tax-exempt organization seems highly hypocritical. — Bradley Johnson (@Bradley33264604) April 15, 2025

There is no valid argument why Harvard should retain its tax exempt status. — Bob (@Bob366466) April 15, 2025

This is 100% correct. These endowments are ridiculous. — Truth Magnate (@TruthMagnate) April 15, 2025

Harvard should be taxed as heavily as major corporations. — Albert Latham (@albert1776) April 15, 2025

I don’t understand why they’re getting any federal money when they charge an arm and a leg to go there in the first place. — 🥓Bacon! 🐖 (@NoItsMyServe) April 15, 2025

Tuition alone is $59,000 a year, not to mention room and board and other expenses.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren is always going after billionaires … how about the school that paid her $430,000 to teach two courses?

97% of political donations from Harvard faculty goes to Democrats.



It's 100% a political entity. — Pro America Politics (@Pro__Trading) April 15, 2025

How about a nice thorough audit. The books of all politically-active institutions accepting federal funds or claiming tax-exempt status should be open to the public. — ΚΘΥΛΥ (@EmpiricalEnergy) April 15, 2025

Let's do this. Harvard's already embarrassed itself by giving David Hogg a degree; let's see them get tough with Trump.

