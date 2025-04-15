President Trump Gets Tough With Harvard After Defiant Statement

Judge Blocks Trump From Revoking Legal Status for 530,000 Migrants Flown in By...
Brett T. | 8:30 PM on April 15, 2025
AP Photo/Charles Krupa

As Twitchy reported Monday, Harvard University put out a self-sanctimonious statement about intellectual freedom, and they also reworked their website so their home page advertised all of the important and essential research Harvard was doing with billions in taxpayer dollars. Again, this is a school with a $53 billion endowment.

No one's "taking over" Harvard. Harvard is just risking losing $9 billion from the federal government if it doesn't get to work protecting students from anti-Semitism and jettisoning its DEI programs. Harvard's president said that the school was "not prepared" to agree with the terms of the Trump administration.

Trump responded to Harvard's "look how tough we are" post with his own on Truth Social.

"… they should be taxed like them."

It appears the United States president trumps Harvard University's president, no pun intended.

Tuition alone is $59,000 a year, not to mention room and board and other expenses.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren is always going after billionaires … how about the school that paid her $430,000 to teach two courses?

Let's do this. Harvard's already embarrassed itself by giving David Hogg a degree; let's see them get tough with Trump.

***

Tags: DONALD TRUMP HARVARD SEAN DAVIS TAX CHRISTOPHER RUFO

