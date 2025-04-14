Insane 'Mother Jones' Goes Full Crazy Leftist and Calls for a Ban On...
Harvard ‘Not Prepared’ to Agree to Demands of Trump Administration

Brett T. | 9:30 PM on April 14, 2025
AP Photo/Steven Senne

Last month, President Donald Trump stripped Columbia University of $400 million in federal grants and contracts, citing the school's "continued inaction in the face of persistent harassment of Jewish students." Harvard doesn't want to be next, and stands defiant against the unconstitutional actions of the Trump administration, releasing a statement Monday.

President Alan M. Garber wrote:

Late Friday night, the administration issued an updated and expanded list of demands, warning that Harvard must comply if we intend to “maintain [our] financial relationship with the federal government.” It makes clear that the intention is not to work with us to address antisemitism in a cooperative and constructive manner. Although some of the demands outlined by the government are aimed at combating antisemitism, the majority represent direct governmental regulation of the “intellectual conditions” at Harvard.

 I encourage you to read the letter to gain a fuller understanding of the unprecedented demands being made by the federal government to control the Harvard community. They include requirements to “audit” the viewpoints of our student body, faculty, staff, and to “reduc[e] the power” of certain students, faculty, and administrators targeted because of their ideological views. We have informed the administration through our legal counsel that we will not accept their proposed agreement. The University will not surrender its independence or relinquish its constitutional rights.

Harvard, which has an endowment of approximately $53 billion, is sounding the alarm, saying that "work will come to a halt midstream" as researchers will no longer have the money to study cancer, heart disease, obesity and diabetes, and more.

Hillsdale had the same advice:

Why does Harvard receive any federal funding?

Harvard is playing tough, but they're not going to win this battle. There's nothing in the Constitution about the taxpayers funding Harvard to the tune of $9 billion.

