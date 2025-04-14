Harvard ‘Not Prepared’ to Agree to Demands of Trump Administration

Last month, President Donald Trump stripped Columbia University of $400 million in federal grants and contracts, citing the school's "continued inaction in the face of persistent harassment of Jewish students." Harvard doesn't want to be next, and stands defiant against the unconstitutional actions of the Trump administration, releasing a statement Monday.

The university will not surrender its independence or relinquish its constitutional rights. Neither Harvard nor any other private university can allow itself to be taken over by the federal government. https://t.co/5k5t9RYYC2 — Harvard University (@Harvard) April 14, 2025

President Alan M. Garber wrote:

Late Friday night, the administration issued an updated and expanded list of demands, warning that Harvard must comply if we intend to “maintain [our] financial relationship with the federal government.” It makes clear that the intention is not to work with us to address antisemitism in a cooperative and constructive manner. Although some of the demands outlined by the government are aimed at combating antisemitism, the majority represent direct governmental regulation of the “intellectual conditions” at Harvard. I encourage you to read the letter to gain a fuller understanding of the unprecedented demands being made by the federal government to control the Harvard community. They include requirements to “audit” the viewpoints of our student body, faculty, staff, and to “reduc[e] the power” of certain students, faculty, and administrators targeted because of their ideological views. We have informed the administration through our legal counsel that we will not accept their proposed agreement. The University will not surrender its independence or relinquish its constitutional rights.

Harvard, which has an endowment of approximately $53 billion, is sounding the alarm, saying that "work will come to a halt midstream" as researchers will no longer have the money to study cancer, heart disease, obesity and diabetes, and more.

I would love an explanation as to why you think you are entitled to one dime of my tax money?



Harvard University's endowment is the largest in the world, valued at $53.2 billion at the end of fiscal year 2024 — Phil Holloway ✈️ (@PhilHollowayEsq) April 14, 2025

Great, then don't accept any federal funding, just like Hillsdale College.



Then you can do whatever you want. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) April 14, 2025

Hillsdale had the same advice:

There is another way:



Refuse taxpayer money. https://t.co/qAtohdDE5C — Hillsdale College (@Hillsdale) April 14, 2025

The federal government is not "taking over" Harvard; it is simply enforcing civil rights law. If Harvard would like more "independence," it is free to follow Hillsdale College and refuse to accept federal funds. Until then, it has reciprocal obligations that must be honored. https://t.co/GbArPnWFMr — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) April 14, 2025

No one is "taking over" Harvard. It's free to do whatever it wants, within the law.



But the federal government is under no obligation to continue to subsidize its deep institutional racism and ideological bias. https://t.co/G5i5Ndfh8B — i/o (@rational_wiki) April 14, 2025

No one is forcing Harvard to “surrender its independence or relinquish its constitutional rights.” Harvard chooses to accept taxpayer money, which has strings attached.



Why is this so hard for them to understand? https://t.co/lUzsurexbd — Will Sussman (@realWillSussman) April 14, 2025

That's fair. Just as it will be fair when Trump cancels all your federal funding. https://t.co/EK4Vijhsmq — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) April 14, 2025

No university is being "taken over" or being asked to "surrender its independence." Harvard's privileged faculty can do whatever they want.



But when you take federal taxpayer dollars there are rules.



Everyone seems to understand that except the privileged. https://t.co/AAh2VOcAv1 — Paul D. Thacker (@thackerpd) April 14, 2025

Does Harvard really see this as a government takeover? — Andrea E (@AAC0519) April 14, 2025

Your terms are acceptable. — Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) April 14, 2025

Where in the US Constitution does it say, "US taxpayers are required to give a bunch of money to Harvard"



I read through it and didn't see that line — BowTiedPlayer | Culture, economics, dating (@Bowtiedplayer) April 14, 2025

LOL.



Your privilege is showing.



You want the billions of dollars of federal funding, but you don't want to be held accountable to the Federal government.



It doesn't work like that. — Jeremy Carl (@realJeremyCarl) April 14, 2025

Why does Harvard receive any federal funding?

If Harvard wants $9 billion from the taxpayers then yes it absolutely surrenders a measure of its independence to the feds. https://t.co/L8zEI6cnHG — Rachel Bovard (@rachelbovard) April 14, 2025

The Ivy League universities are in a bind: they want to collect billions in federal funds, while openly violating federal civil rights law. The president should drop the hammer—no DEI, or no federal dollars. — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) April 14, 2025

Harvard is playing tough, but they're not going to win this battle. There's nothing in the Constitution about the taxpayers funding Harvard to the tune of $9 billion.

