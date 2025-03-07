'It's So Stupid!' Joe Rogan Tells CNN Exactly Why Podcasts Like His Are...
Trump ENDS $400 MILLION in Grants and Contracts With Columbia Over Anti-Semitic Protests

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:30 PM on March 07, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp (adapted from Photo by Karolina Grabowska from Pexels)

A couple of days ago, we told you pro-Hamas, antisemitic Leftist radicals overtook a library at Columbia. It's appalling and has no place on any campus in America. Campuses wouldn't tolerate other forms of protest, as Ted Cruz pointed out, and the Trump administration vows to revoke visas and deport foreign students.

But it didn't stop there. Donald Trump has stripped Columbia of $400 million in federal grants and contracts.

John Fetterman approves:

More from Axios:


The Trump administration announced Friday it's immediately pulling about $400 million in federal grants and contracts from Columbia University.

The big picture: The administration cited the school's alleged "continued inaction in the face of persistent harassment of Jewish students."


  • Columbia University was an epicenter last year for students protesting against the Israel-Hamas war.
  • Trump earlier this week threatened to pull federal funding from colleges he accused of allowing "illegal protests" on campus.
  • The State Department also plans to use AI to revoke the visas of foreign nationals who appear "pro-Hamas," Axios' Marc Caputo reported.

Good.

A distinction without a difference. They're calling for an intifada and to wipe Israel off the map, while supporting a designated terror group.

Very wise, on all fronts.

There need to be strong consequences for this.

Exactly. This is not free speech.

They're struggling, clearly.

We'll see.

We'd be okay with that.

