Trump ENDS $400 MILLION in Grants and Contracts With Columbia Over Anti-Semitic Protests

A couple of days ago, we told you pro-Hamas, antisemitic Leftist radicals overtook a library at Columbia. It's appalling and has no place on any campus in America. Campuses wouldn't tolerate other forms of protest, as Ted Cruz pointed out, and the Trump administration vows to revoke visas and deport foreign students.

But it didn't stop there. Donald Trump has stripped Columbia of $400 million in federal grants and contracts.

John Fetterman approves:

Columbia let antisemitism run amok to cater to lunatic fringe and paid provocateurs.



Leadership allowed those assholes to take over the campus and terrorize Jewish students.



Now, Columbia pays for its failure and I support that. pic.twitter.com/k1kNYfnsMu — U.S. Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) March 7, 2025

More from Axios:



The Trump administration announced Friday it's immediately pulling about $400 million in federal grants and contracts from Columbia University. The big picture: The administration cited the school's alleged "continued inaction in the face of persistent harassment of Jewish students."

Columbia University was an epicenter last year for students protesting against the Israel-Hamas war.

Trump earlier this week threatened to pull federal funding from colleges he accused of allowing "illegal protests" on campus.

The State Department also plans to use AI to revoke the visas of foreign nationals who appear "pro-Hamas," Axios' Marc Caputo reported.

Good.

Why are you defending Jewish people and not Israel?



They're protesting Israel. — Reverend Calvin Barnes (@VoiceofCal) March 7, 2025

A distinction without a difference. They're calling for an intifada and to wipe Israel off the map, while supporting a designated terror group.

Very wise, on all fronts.

I appreciate @SenFettermanPA speaking up against antisemitism. I just hope he can get something done to combat this. Because no Jewish person in this country should feel unsafe. — Marcy (@pratte3060) March 7, 2025

There need to be strong consequences for this.

THANK YOU, Senator. Harassing students, promoting Hamas, disrupting freedom of movement and access to libraries – that's not "free speech."



Free speech is what Israel allows its citizens to do every day – and what anti-Israel governments across the Mideast do NOT allow. pic.twitter.com/fKxMLC9C44 — Sia Kordestani (@SiaKordestani) March 7, 2025

Exactly. This is not free speech.

Very happy tho that over the past decade I could help this institution with tax dollars as they had a dire need for cash https://t.co/Obce6WTWmT pic.twitter.com/UgaAVg8nbi — Tanner Tripucka (@tanner_tripucka) March 7, 2025

They're struggling, clearly.

The next Sinema and Manchin. It's inevitable. He'll become an independent by Thanksgiving at this pace. It's just easier and a less stressful political existence. https://t.co/AUxl9zAGEx — Massimo Liberta (@Liberta_Massimo) March 7, 2025

We'll see.

Finally.

Not only the government should remove funding.



Every single person that fund this hell hole should remove their money immediately. https://t.co/rBUmEDPNUi — Fred Simon (@freddy33) March 7, 2025

We'd be okay with that.