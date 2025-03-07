Chuck Schumer’s Meltdown: Democrats Cling to the Department of Education Like It’s Their...
Dumbest Person on Twitter Strikes Again: Wajahat Ali Faceplants With Attempted Dunk on...
European Lefty Journalist Thinks Marco Rubio's Ash Wednesday Expression of Faith Is 'Dysto...
Dem Rep. Eric Swalwell Has Apparently Gone to a Grocery Store for the...
Kamala Harris, Failure’s Favorite Ghoul, Looms Over California’s Governorship With a Decis...
Nothing to See Here ... Just Bill Nye the Science Guy Turning Into...
UNBELIEVABLE: Payton McNabb's Sorority Expelled HER for 'Bullying' and 'Prejudicial Conduc...
Alexander Vindman's Dumber Brother Calls Trump's First 45 Days In Office the WORST...
Congress Unraveled: Politico Dives Into the Capitol Cesspool, Finds Caffeine, Senility, an...
Trump Strips Russia Hoax Law Firm of Security Clearance and Power-Hungry Creeps Cry...
VIP
Democrat Fall-Out OFF THE CHARTS After Gavin Newsom Says Men Don't Belong in...
Here's a Parade of Dems Saying Only a Border Bill Could Stop Illegal...
MOCK-FEST! MA Democrat Claims MAGA Is TOO DUMB to Question Politicians Who Went...
Racist Lefty Shares Pic of Oranges on the Ground Because 'Fascist Trump' Sent...

BOOM: Ted Cruz Drops MAJOR Truth Bomb About the Left's Campus Protest (D)ouble Standards (WATCH)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:30 PM on March 07, 2025
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

The anti-semitic, pro-Hamas college campus protests that plagued the nation in the 2023/2024 academic year have returned. Rabid Leftists invaded a library at Columbia this week, calling for an intifada and waving Palestinian flags.

Advertisement

They seem to have forgotten, however, that Joe Biden is no longer president and that the Donald Trump administration is not going to tolerate this behavior on campuses because it's wrong and a violation of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act.

President Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio have made it very clear they will withhold funding from schools that allow these protests to continue and revoke the visas of foreign students who partake in them, which means those students will be deported.

During a hearing on the issue, Senator Ted Cruz spoke to Alyza D. Lewin, President of The Louis D. Brandeis Center for Human Rights Under Law (LDB) about the issue, and drew a stark contrast as to how campuses handle the rabid anti-semitism versus other forms of protest.

WATCH:

He's not wrong.

Recommended

UNBELIEVABLE: Payton McNabb's Sorority Expelled HER for 'Bullying' and 'Prejudicial Conduct'
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Democrats never think their rules apply to them.

It's time to disabuse them of that notion.

It's very powerful.

Yes it is. How many times have we seen campuses shut down and prohibit any conservative, Christian, pro-life or other non-Lefty group or protest?

Far too many.

It may come to that, if necessary.

The tide is turning.

Because ORANGE MAN BAD, so Democrats automatically take the opposing position, no matter how asinine.

Advertisement

This is where things get a little more complex. Yes, there's a right to free speech. But there is not a right to protest in the manner the students are protesting. We can also make the case that they're providing material support to designated terror groups, which negates the argument of free speech.

 There is no such thing as 'hate speech,' but if the Left is going to classify things as 'hate speech,' then those rules should be applied equally and fairly. We all know -- as Ted Cruz pointed out -- a KKK protest would not be tolerated on campus. Those students would be exposed, expelled and (if possible) arrested and charged.

And that's the problem.

Tags: ANTISEMITIC ANTISEMITISM CAMPUS COLLEGE HAMAS ISRAEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

UNBELIEVABLE: Payton McNabb's Sorority Expelled HER for 'Bullying' and 'Prejudicial Conduct'
Grateful Calvin
Chuck Schumer’s Meltdown: Democrats Cling to the Department of Education Like It’s Their Woke Life Raft
justmindy
Dumbest Person on Twitter Strikes Again: Wajahat Ali Faceplants With Attempted Dunk on SpaceX
Grateful Calvin
European Lefty Journalist Thinks Marco Rubio's Ash Wednesday Expression of Faith Is 'Dystopian'
Amy Curtis
Dem Rep. Eric Swalwell Has Apparently Gone to a Grocery Store for the First Time in Years
Doug P.
We. Love. HIM! Since JD Vance HIMSELF Finds Them Hilarious, Here ARE the Best of the BEST JD Vance Memes
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
UNBELIEVABLE: Payton McNabb's Sorority Expelled HER for 'Bullying' and 'Prejudicial Conduct' Grateful Calvin
Advertisement