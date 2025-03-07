BOOM: Ted Cruz Drops MAJOR Truth Bomb About the Left's Campus Protest (D)ouble Standards (WATCH)

The anti-semitic, pro-Hamas college campus protests that plagued the nation in the 2023/2024 academic year have returned. Rabid Leftists invaded a library at Columbia this week, calling for an intifada and waving Palestinian flags.

They seem to have forgotten, however, that Joe Biden is no longer president and that the Donald Trump administration is not going to tolerate this behavior on campuses because it's wrong and a violation of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act.

President Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio have made it very clear they will withhold funding from schools that allow these protests to continue and revoke the visas of foreign students who partake in them, which means those students will be deported.

During a hearing on the issue, Senator Ted Cruz spoke to Alyza D. Lewin, President of The Louis D. Brandeis Center for Human Rights Under Law (LDB) about the issue, and drew a stark contrast as to how campuses handle the rabid anti-semitism versus other forms of protest.

WATCH:

Senator Ted Cruz:



“If a student showed up in a Klan outfit, burning a cross, and calling for the murder of Black people, would Ivy League universities protect their free speech?”

pic.twitter.com/q9BROl7qp0 — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) March 7, 2025

He's not wrong.

Democrats never think their rules apply to them.

It's time to disabuse them of that notion.

It's very powerful.

Yes it is. How many times have we seen campuses shut down and prohibit any conservative, Christian, pro-life or other non-Lefty group or protest?

Far too many.

When? Just send in the guard like Lyndon Johnson federalized the guard to protect blacks — UG Funds (@larryrot) March 7, 2025

It may come to that, if necessary.

The tide is turning.

Yes AND you let the GOP own the topic of antisemitism on college campuses. How could you have ceded this to the likes of Ted Cruz?! https://t.co/irDvyJ565g — (((Beth Balsam))) (@bbalsam) March 7, 2025

Because ORANGE MAN BAD, so Democrats automatically take the opposing position, no matter how asinine.

Free Speech is one thing as well as protesting, but there must be consequences for going beyond free speech.

Hate speech is Hate Speech and there is no limit on that or a minimum on that! https://t.co/PbXyqSFXHP — donearguing (@dm4ever69) March 7, 2025

This is where things get a little more complex. Yes, there's a right to free speech. But there is not a right to protest in the manner the students are protesting. We can also make the case that they're providing material support to designated terror groups, which negates the argument of free speech.

There is no such thing as 'hate speech,' but if the Left is going to classify things as 'hate speech,' then those rules should be applied equally and fairly. We all know -- as Ted Cruz pointed out -- a KKK protest would not be tolerated on campus. Those students would be exposed, expelled and (if possible) arrested and charged.

And that's the problem.