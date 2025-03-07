Jasmine Crockett: Let’s Blame President Trump Because ‘It’s Not the Trans People’s...
Worn Out Their Welcome: Rubio to Revoke Student Visas of Pro-Hamas Protestors

Eric V.
Eric V.  |  7:00 AM on March 07, 2025
Meme

The Trump administration (along with most Americans) has had enough of antisemitic acts of civil disobedience on university campuses nationwide. For well over a year, Universities from Berkley to NYU have been terrorized by the actions of the 'Free Palestine' movement. Pro-Hamas demonstrators have intimidated and threatened Jewish students. They have been blocked from attending classes and even forced to barricade themselves inside buildings in fear of their safety. Buildings have been vandalized or taken over by violent protestors demanding Universities divest from Israel.

University leadership has largely capitulated to the radicalized pro-terror movement. With rare exceptions, students participating have gone unpunished, and the schools have done little to nothing to protect their innocent Jewish students.

Recently, anti-Israel students occupied the Milstein Library on the campus of Barnard College in New York.

The multiple arrests were for trespassing, but only after several protestors refused to leave after an evacuation order related to a bomb threat. Instead of expelling every student who took part, the Dean agreed to meet with the protestors to discuss their demands and pacify them.

Antisemitism has become so prevalent students at UCLA openly cheer the actions of Hamas while they watch body cam footage from the October 7th massacre.

Warning: Profanity.

Queers for Palestine make as much sense as seals for Great White Sharks. It's idiotic, and while you might not be able to fix stupid, you don't have to tolerate it.

President Trump has announced that if Universities don't act to return safety and order to their campuses, they will lose federal funding.

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that all federal funding will stop for colleges and schools that allow “illegal” protests and that agitators will be imprisoned or sent back to the country they came from.

“American students will be permanently expelled or, depending on the crime, arrested,” Trump said in a Truth Social post.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio also released a statement saying that he would be revoking the student visas of foreign students taking part in pro-Hamas activities or supporting any designated terror organizations.

Rubio's post continues:

The United States has zero tolerance for foreign visitors who support terrorists. Violators of U.S. law — including international students — face visa denial or revocation, and deportation.

As they say, actions speak louder than words, and the word is that at least one student has already had their visa revoked, and ICE will be assisting with their deportation.

Student visas are a privilege; anyone who takes advantage of that privilege doesn't deserve to be here.

So far, so good, but it's just one student. Much more work must be done to return sanity and safety to university campuses.

Keeping anti-Americans out of America is common sense, which hasn't been common for far too long, and it's high time that it came back. It's high time we put America first.

