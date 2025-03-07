Worn Out Their Welcome: Rubio to Revoke Student Visas of Pro-Hamas Protestors

The Trump administration (along with most Americans) has had enough of antisemitic acts of civil disobedience on university campuses nationwide. For well over a year, Universities from Berkley to NYU have been terrorized by the actions of the 'Free Palestine' movement. Pro-Hamas demonstrators have intimidated and threatened Jewish students. They have been blocked from attending classes and even forced to barricade themselves inside buildings in fear of their safety. Buildings have been vandalized or taken over by violent protestors demanding Universities divest from Israel.

University leadership has largely capitulated to the radicalized pro-terror movement. With rare exceptions, students participating have gone unpunished, and the schools have done little to nothing to protect their innocent Jewish students.

Recently, anti-Israel students occupied the Milstein Library on the campus of Barnard College in New York.

A mob of anti-Israel students occupied the Milstein Library on @BarnardCollege's campus—and hung an effigy of the Dean of Students—demanding two recently expelled students be reinstated.



While protests continue, NYPD is on campus and multiple arrests have been made.

The multiple arrests were for trespassing, but only after several protestors refused to leave after an evacuation order related to a bomb threat. Instead of expelling every student who took part, the Dean agreed to meet with the protestors to discuss their demands and pacify them.

Masked protestors took over a building on Barnard's Campus.



Demanding the school divest from Israel.



The President of Barnard just wrote an op-ed the other day saying the student protests have gone too far.



But, now she says she will meet with the protestors about their demands.

Antisemitism has become so prevalent students at UCLA openly cheer the actions of Hamas while they watch body cam footage from the October 7th massacre.

Warning: Profanity.

Queer UCLA students watch Hamas' body cam footage from October 7, and start celebrating the murdered of Jews by the Palestinian Muslims.

These students don't care about human rights or human life, they just hate Jews as part of their "woke" cult.

Queers for Palestine make as much sense as seals for Great White Sharks. It's idiotic, and while you might not be able to fix stupid, you don't have to tolerate it.

President Trump has announced that if Universities don't act to return safety and order to their campuses, they will lose federal funding.

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he would be cutting federal funding for colleges and schools that allow "illegal" protests.

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that all federal funding will stop for colleges and schools that allow “illegal” protests and that agitators will be imprisoned or sent back to the country they came from. “American students will be permanently expelled or, depending on the crime, arrested,” Trump said in a Truth Social post.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio also released a statement saying that he would be revoking the student visas of foreign students taking part in pro-Hamas activities or supporting any designated terror organizations.

Those who support designated terrorist organizations, including Hamas, threaten our national security. The United States has zero tolerance for foreign visitors who support terrorists. Violators of U.S. law — including international students — face visa denial or revocation, and deportation.

Rubio's post continues:

The United States has zero tolerance for foreign visitors who support terrorists. Violators of U.S. law — including international students — face visa denial or revocation, and deportation.

As they say, actions speak louder than words, and the word is that at least one student has already had their visa revoked, and ICE will be assisting with their deportation.

🚨 #BREAKING: Secretary Marco Rubio has begun REVOKING visas for those participating in criminal pro-Hamas riots





Student visas are a privilege; anyone who takes advantage of that privilege doesn't deserve to be here.



Hamas simping parasites take heed.

So far, so good, but it's just one student. Much more work must be done to return sanity and safety to university campuses.

I hate how narrow this is. Why is it just “pro-Hamas” protestors?



If you’re a foreigner, you shouldn’t be allowed to protest at all. For any reason. You don’t get to visit our country and cause a ruckus. Shut your freaking mouth, go to class, and thank God we let you come here. https://t.co/i9tIrHNwoA — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) March 6, 2025

Keeping anti-Americans out of America is common sense, which hasn't been common for far too long, and it's high time that it came back. It's high time we put America first.