Castle Doctrine: Lefties LOSE It Over the Thought of Defending Your Home From Intruders

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:00 PM on July 13, 2025
Twitchy

Not too long ago, X user Drew Pavlou was the victim of a theft, and he was understandably peeved about it:

And he continued his anti-crime crusade with a reasonable take on home invasions:

He's right.

Leftists, of course, lost their minds.

Yes.

If they're in our home without an invitation, we aren't going to wait to find out what their intentions are.

LMAO.

Seth Rogan is your moral authority on this?!

Hahahahahahahahahaha.

Sorry, we can't take you seriously if you cite Seth Rogan on, well, anything.

Really? 

The whole country shut down a few years ago because the Left felt 'unsafe' about a virus with a 99% survival rate.

And now they mock us for wanting to feel safe in our own homes.

Being the victim of the Left's soft-on-crime policies changes a fella.

No, we cannot.

This writer can only speak for herself, but the risk of getting killed for breaking into someone else's home is a pretty good deterrent.

Also, dead criminals don't reoffend.

Others were much more supportive of this common-sense approach:

This is the way.

Yes, we do.

That, too.

The Left thinks we have to be nicer to criminals and they'll just stop being criminals.

You shoot until the threat is neutralized.

Nailed it.

