Castle Doctrine: Lefties LOSE It Over the Thought of Defending Your Home From Intruders

Not too long ago, X user Drew Pavlou was the victim of a theft, and he was understandably peeved about it:

After having my wallet stolen and $1000 taken off my bank cards today, I now support the death penalty for property crimes.



People would stop doing this if they knew they could die as a result. Please explain to me why I’m wrong. — Drew Pavlou 🇦🇺🇺🇸🇺🇦🇹🇼 (@DrewPavlou) July 10, 2025

Advertisement

And he continued his anti-crime crusade with a reasonable take on home invasions:

If somebody breaks into your house at night I think you should be allowed to legally kill them in self-defence — Drew Pavlou 🇦🇺🇺🇸🇺🇦🇹🇼 (@DrewPavlou) July 13, 2025

He's right.

Leftists, of course, lost their minds.

Are you insane? You seriously think you should be allowed to kill someone just because they’re in your home? — ekri (@ekrii3) July 13, 2025

Yes.

If they're in our home without an invitation, we aren't going to wait to find out what their intentions are.

They probably need whatever they’re trying to take more than you do



Seth Rogen has spoken about this — Adverse Selectee (@Versace_Trader) July 13, 2025

LMAO.

Seth Rogan is your moral authority on this?!

Hahahahahahahahahaha.

Sorry, we can't take you seriously if you cite Seth Rogan on, well, anything.

Drew thinks his feeling “unsafe” holds more weight than the other persons, legitimately insane — ekri (@ekrii3) July 13, 2025

Really?

The whole country shut down a few years ago because the Left felt 'unsafe' about a virus with a 99% survival rate.

And now they mock us for wanting to feel safe in our own homes.

Being the victim of the Left's soft-on-crime policies changes a fella.

In America I can carry a gun without a permit . We can kill ppl who aren’t even threatening our lives. https://t.co/H9zUfL0ITj — Hunter (@HunterBidensAlt) July 13, 2025

No, we cannot.

I don’t think that’s going to deter people. Let’s look at the data to see what produces a less crime-ridden society. — Eli Hurley (@hurley_eli) July 13, 2025

This writer can only speak for herself, but the risk of getting killed for breaking into someone else's home is a pretty good deterrent.

Also, dead criminals don't reoffend.

Others were much more supportive of this common-sense approach:

Castle Doctrine states like mine allow exactly this, thank goodness — Nunc est bibendum (@StarRecycling) July 13, 2025

This is the way.

One thing America certainly has correct:



Everyone has the right to self defense. — Project Liberal (@ProjectLiberal) July 13, 2025

Yes, we do.

If you break into my house at any time, I am not responsible for what my dogs do to you. You clicked “I agree” when you opened the door. — crownwife (@crownwife) July 13, 2025

That, too.

The fact this has become controversial is such a joke. This was axiomatic when I was growing up https://t.co/RKGtWft0Pk — The Greek Statue Avi Wannabe Culture Baron (@i_hate_badness) July 13, 2025

Advertisement

The Left thinks we have to be nicer to criminals and they'll just stop being criminals.

Comments are teeming with people dreaming of a break-in so they can legally pump the guy with 10,000 bullets https://t.co/0yx7lEazat — Bubba Zanetti (@BubbaZanetti9) July 13, 2025

You shoot until the threat is neutralized.

People like to say the “he valued my possessions over his life first s**t” but I think that’s weak. I just value my possessions over his life lmao stop rationalizing your feelings https://t.co/mYuQkfXTUV — Rook (@Rook_Relative) July 13, 2025

Nailed it.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.



