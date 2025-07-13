We Don't Deserve Dogs: Loyal Good Boy Named 'Superman' Found Waiting for His...
This Is CRAZY: Two Lesbians Are Appalled by Barnes & Noble's LGBTQ Books...
JD Vance Takes the Kids to Disney and Democrats Lose Their Ever Lovin'...
Al Capone's Vault Wasn't His Low Point: Geraldo Rivera Attacks Masked ICE Agents...
Get DRAGGED, You Broken-Brained Troll: Harry Sisson Earns EPIC Ratio for Lame Dunk...
The New York Times Asks If It's Time to Stop Snubbing Your 'Right-Wing...
'That's on YOU:' Tom Homan Drops Another Truth Bomb About Illegal Immigration During...
Sorry, Groomers: ABC News Is PANICKED That Parents Now Have a Say In...
Castle Doctrine: Lefties LOSE It Over the Thought of Defending Your Home From...
Mike Davis: 'Here's the Problem With the Eipstein Mess'
Hugh Hewitt Shares Study Result: 'For the First Time, Social Media Has Displaced...
Senator 'Don't You Know Who I Am?' Wonders If He'd Be Arrested for...
LIE OF OMISSION: NBC News Leaves Some Facts Out of Story About 'NH...
Sen. Ron Johnson: 'Two Days After Easter 2024, I Gave @POTUS My Border...

Flashback: George Stephanopolous and Martha Raddatz Blame Trump for Assassination Attempt on His Life

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 8:00 PM on July 13, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Sunday marks the first anniversary of the assassination attempt on President Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania. It also highlights just how evil and partisan the legacy media were on that fateful day and remain to this day. A perfect example is ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos and Martha Raddatz blaming Trump for the attempted murder of his life. Two lying, ever dutiful, Democrat hacks pretending to be journalists.

Advertisement

Have a look. (WATCH)

Shameless.

Posters pointed out that Raddatz evoked the ‘bloodbath’ quote in which Trump was talking about the auto industry. Raddatz lied and described it as a call to political violence.

Recommended

JD Vance Takes the Kids to Disney and Democrats Lose Their Ever Lovin' Minds
Eric V.
Advertisement

That the legacy media has a ‘greatest hits’ of lies about Trump tells us everything we need to know about how dishonest and biased they are.

Commenters recall the headlines from that day as the legacy media attempted to downplay what had happened. The assassination attempt was all a culmination of years of untruthful, violent rhetoric spewed out by them and their fellow Democrats.

Advertisement

No, the human body can not house the amount of hate and disdain the legacy media has earned. Thankfully, the legacy media’s influence is waning as well-deserved layoffs continue to hit their dying ‘profession.’

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ABC NEWS DONALD TRUMP FAKE NEWS MARTHA RADDATZ MASS SHOOTING MEDIA BIAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

JD Vance Takes the Kids to Disney and Democrats Lose Their Ever Lovin' Minds
Eric V.
This Is CRAZY: Two Lesbians Are Appalled by Barnes & Noble's LGBTQ Books for Babies (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
We Don't Deserve Dogs: Loyal Good Boy Named 'Superman' Found Waiting for His Humans at Flooded TX Home
Amy Curtis
Get DRAGGED, You Broken-Brained Troll: Harry Sisson Earns EPIC Ratio for Lame Dunk on J.D. Vance
Amy Curtis
Castle Doctrine: Lefties LOSE It Over the Thought of Defending Your Home From Intruders
Amy Curtis
The New York Times Asks If It's Time to Stop Snubbing Your 'Right-Wing Family'
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

JD Vance Takes the Kids to Disney and Democrats Lose Their Ever Lovin' Minds Eric V.
Advertisement