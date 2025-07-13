Flashback: George Stephanopolous and Martha Raddatz Blame Trump for Assassination Attempt on His Life

Sunday marks the first anniversary of the assassination attempt on President Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania. It also highlights just how evil and partisan the legacy media were on that fateful day and remain to this day. A perfect example is ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos and Martha Raddatz blaming Trump for the attempted murder of his life. Two lying, ever dutiful, Democrat hacks pretending to be journalists.

Have a look. (WATCH)

Flashback: ABC’s Stephanopoulos and Raddatz blame Trump for the assassination attempt in Butler.



Unfreakingreal looking back on this:



“President Trump and his supporters have contributed to this violent rhetoric."



“Well absolutely, George.”



*Lists the bloodbath hoax and J6* pic.twitter.com/J6kVyKujiX — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 13, 2025

Shameless.

Posters pointed out that Raddatz evoked the ‘bloodbath’ quote in which Trump was talking about the auto industry. Raddatz lied and described it as a call to political violence.

Of all of the hoaxes the media has perpetuated, the bloodbath one has to be one of the worst. When taken in context, there is no question that Trump was talking about the auto industry. — The Right Answer (@theright_answer) July 13, 2025

And they know that. Doesn’t matter. They are purposely malicious. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 13, 2025

They are so transparently partisan and wonder why nobody trusts them anymore. This was right up there with the “both sides” story they told — J Banks (@JBanks11172744) July 13, 2025

Yes. Among the media's anti-Trump linguistic hoaxes "Very fine people" & "inject bleach" are always top of mind for me, but I sometimes forget about "bloodbath". — jprokc (@jprokc) July 13, 2025

That the legacy media has a ‘greatest hits’ of lies about Trump tells us everything we need to know about how dishonest and biased they are.

Commenters recall the headlines from that day as the legacy media attempted to downplay what had happened. The assassination attempt was all a culmination of years of untruthful, violent rhetoric spewed out by them and their fellow Democrats.

Legacy media headlines from one year ago:



“Trump falls at rally"

“Injured in incident"

“Loud noises startle former president"

“Popping noises"

“Gunshot-like sounds" https://t.co/ykNZYbU5Im pic.twitter.com/eY0Qg1y5be — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 13, 2025

“Ultimately, it was a mostly peaceful rally that day”

-Lying Legacy Media, probably. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) July 13, 2025

Mostly peaceful assassination — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 13, 2025

Another man died and two were wounded. Unbelievable how hideously awful the media and the (responsible?) left were.

The Investigation has been pathetically incomplete.

😡 — MonaKnows (@MonaKnows2) July 13, 2025

We truly do not hate the media enough. — Brandie with a 🐝 (@BrandieWithABee) July 13, 2025

Don’t think it’s humanly possible. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 13, 2025

No, the human body can not house the amount of hate and disdain the legacy media has earned. Thankfully, the legacy media’s influence is waning as well-deserved layoffs continue to hit their dying ‘profession.’

