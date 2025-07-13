We Don't Deserve Dogs: Loyal Good Boy Named 'Superman' Found Waiting for His...
This Is CRAZY: Two Lesbians Are Appalled by Barnes & Noble's LGBTQ Books for Babies (WATCH)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 7:30 PM on July 13, 2025
ImgFlip

There are a lot of gays and lesbians who want nothing to do with the radical 'queer' fringes of the LGBTQ movement, and it's nice to see them speak out about the insanity.

Like these two lesbians who are questioning the books Barnes & Noble has in the children's book section.

WATCH:

The post continues:

Why are you promoting s*x to small children, @BNBuzz?

Video: nevernotcringe / tt

Kids don't need this.

That being said, it proves that those books aren't 'banned' anywhere in the country.

No.

Yes.

And parents need to stop buying it.

Yes.

Yikes.

And the LGB segment need to divorce the rest of the alphabet soup.

Barnes & Noble can choose to sell these books, but they're not above criticism for doing so (or boycotts, if that's your thing).

