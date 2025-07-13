This Is CRAZY: Two Lesbians Are Appalled by Barnes & Noble's LGBTQ Books for Babies (WATCH)

There are a lot of gays and lesbians who want nothing to do with the radical 'queer' fringes of the LGBTQ movement, and it's nice to see them speak out about the insanity.

Like these two lesbians who are questioning the books Barnes & Noble has in the children's book section.

WATCH:

Two lesbians are appalled by the gay propaganda books in the children’s section at Barnes & Noble.



“Okay, we're gay. But we're in Barnes and Noble and there's a gay kids book section. And this is crazy.”



“It's pushing it. For a baby. This is pushing it.”



Why are you promoting… pic.twitter.com/tsBqPqjAZg — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 13, 2025

The post continues:

Why are you promoting s*x to small children, @BNBuzz? Video: nevernotcringe / tt

Kids don't need this.

That being said, it proves that those books aren't 'banned' anywhere in the country.

do we need more questions? pic.twitter.com/KbqwseuiP4 — Stickman Shovel (S2) (@trend_isme) July 13, 2025

They are trying to indoctrinate your kids. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) July 13, 2025

Glad to see based members of that community. More people need to start outing these businesses for having this garbage near our children. — The Facts Dude (@The_Facts_Dude) July 13, 2025

And parents need to stop buying it.

Anyone being honest knows exactly what’s happing. — 𝓖 (@G__Tweets__) July 13, 2025

So insidious. How old r kids learning their ABCs, 3, 4? Notice how innocent they make it sound. "I *like* more than one gender!" Well most of us do. But we're not sexually attracted to both. They leave that part out, but the damage is done. "It's good to be bi!" Start 'em young. https://t.co/0J4GaLAJYe pic.twitter.com/DtL2mEZjo9 — Jules! (@sparkly_jules1) July 13, 2025

This has nothing to do with gay or lesbian sexual orientation.

These books are pushing LGBTQIA+/Queer politics & grooming kids to reject normalcy, stability, beauty & Western civilization. https://t.co/zS0MUEQ9rW — Jeffrey May (@iamjeffreygmay) July 13, 2025

And the LGB segment need to divorce the rest of the alphabet soup.

Barnes & Noble can choose to sell these books, but they're not above criticism for doing so (or boycotts, if that's your thing).