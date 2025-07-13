Alex 'Jose' Padilla Says Trump Is to Blame for Violence Against ICE Carried...
Mike Davis: 'Here's the Problem With the Eipstein Mess'

We Don't Deserve Dogs: Loyal Good Boy Named 'Superman' Found Waiting for His Humans at Flooded TX Home

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 8:30 PM on July 13, 2025
AngieArtist

As the recovery from the flooding in Texas continues, we'll get stories both sad and hopeful.

This is both, and proof that we don't deserve dogs.

Here's more from CNN:

They don’t have all the details about what happened to the dog called Superman, [Dr. Ellen Jefferson, CEO and president of Austin Pets Alive!] said. But they do know that the Texas brown dog, as they like to call animals that are a mix of many breeds, had been through a lot by the time rescuers got to him on Sunday.

'He was a part of a family that, as the water was rising, a family member was trying to save the family,' Jefferson said. 'From what we understand, the owner pulled him out of the water and saved him, but then sadly, his owner died.'

It appeared that although emergency workers were able to get the rest of the family out, the dog stayed put. Rescuers found him atop the debris pile that had been his home.

Awww.

Yeah, this writer got a little teary-eyed, too.

He will.

Same.

Because dogs are unendingly loyal and love unconditionally.

We do not.

Yup.

