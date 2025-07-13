We Don't Deserve Dogs: Loyal Good Boy Named 'Superman' Found Waiting for His Humans at Flooded TX Home

As the recovery from the flooding in Texas continues, we'll get stories both sad and hopeful.

This is both, and proof that we don't deserve dogs.

PHOTO: Dog named 'Superman' pictured waiting for his owners who died when the Texas floods destroyed their home 😢



The pup is currently safe with a foster family.



(📷: Austin Pets Alive) pic.twitter.com/noXqVlvWXP — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 13, 2025

Here's more from CNN:

They don’t have all the details about what happened to the dog called Superman, [Dr. Ellen Jefferson, CEO and president of Austin Pets Alive!] said. But they do know that the Texas brown dog, as they like to call animals that are a mix of many breeds, had been through a lot by the time rescuers got to him on Sunday. 'He was a part of a family that, as the water was rising, a family member was trying to save the family,' Jefferson said. 'From what we understand, the owner pulled him out of the water and saved him, but then sadly, his owner died.' It appeared that although emergency workers were able to get the rest of the family out, the dog stayed put. Rescuers found him atop the debris pile that had been his home.

Awww.

Yeah, this writer got a little teary-eyed, too.

I hope he finds a loving home! — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) July 13, 2025

He will.

"Superman" is breaking my heart! 😢



So glad he's safe with a foster family now. Wishing him lots of love! 🐶 — Emily (@Emily_Clark_5) July 13, 2025

Same.

You can see it in his face in that picture that he’s looking for his owners. 😢 — AJ (@aj_robson) July 13, 2025

Because dogs are unendingly loyal and love unconditionally.

The goodest of boys still guarding his deceased owners destroyed home. We don’t deserve dogs. https://t.co/aX0ms5fisj — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) July 13, 2025

We do not.

Dogs are the best. Brave, courageous, loyal, they have more natural virtue than most people have. https://t.co/H6L9Mr7PDp — Epimenides (@e_plutarchos) July 13, 2025

Yup.

