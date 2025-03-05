Columbia Falls to Chaos: Terror Fanatics Seize Library, Unleashing Rabid Anti-Semitism

Cruel Lefty Journalist Emma Vigeland LAUGHS at Video of Payton McNabb's Life-Changing Inju...
justmindy
justmindy  |  3:50 PM on March 05, 2025
AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah

Columbia University continues to grapple with a serious issue involving virulent anti-Semitism among certain individuals

They should kick them out of school.

They can even give them a free plane ticket. 

The hero America didn't know that it needed.

The United States should reconsider its policies on admitting foreign students who disrupt the nation's harmony. These individuals are granted the privilege of studying here as guests and should respect the values and stability of their host country.

If this was a right wing protest, they would call it an 'insurrection' and seek life in prison.

Another way to hide their bigotry. 

Like the cowards they are. 

Precisely! If any other student group targeted another based solely on ethnicity or religion, such behavior would be swiftly condemned. The same standard must apply unequivocally to those targeting Jewish students.

They have no idea what they truly want and just mindlessly regurgitate talking points—it's all they're capable of!

