Dem Rep Argues Taxpayer-Funded Health Care for Illegals Benefits Everyone
He's Right AGAIN: Scott Jennings Points Out the REAL Constitutional Crisis Facing America...
Greg Gutfeld's 'Rant for the Ages' About Biden's 1st Interview Since Leaving Office...
Men of Faith: Catholic Priests In Washington Will DEFY State's Anti-Catholic Confessional...
Rep. Madeleine Dean's Desperate Audition for Victimhood: Kash Patel Dismantles Her Hollywo...
Sen. James Lankford Argues That Illegals Deserve Due Process
They KNEW and Did NOTHING: Sean Duffy Blames Biden, Mayor Pete for Outdated...
‘What the Hell Is Going On Here?’: Joe Biden Gives First Interview Since...
Payton Jackson: 'I Was Born Black, Not Democrat'
SERIOUSLY? Rep. Thomas Massie Says Congress CANCELED Votes on DOGE Spending Cuts
Superhero Alert! Rep. Brittany Pettersen Heroically Changes Diapers and Chats with the NYT
She's SERIOUS, Y'all: Jessica Tarlov Says 2026, 2028 Are Looking GOOD for Wildly...
Statue of Liberalism: Towering Times Square Artwork Gets DRAGGED As Everything Wrong With...
BREAKING: Black Smoke From the Sistine Chapel, Cardinals Fail to Elect New Pope...

Gov. JB Pritzker Releases Statement Sending a ‘Clear Message to Trump’s Lackeys’

Brett T. | 6:30 PM on May 07, 2025
Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP, Pool

It's pretty obvious that large and in-charge Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is setting himself up for a presidential run in 2028. Last month, Pritzker announced that the state of Illinois would be taking punitive actions against El Salvador for facilitating the deportation of MS-13 gang member and human trafficker Kilmar Abrego Garcia.

Advertisement

Just a few days later, Pritzker called for mass protests and disruption, declaring that “Republicans cannot know a moment of peace.” He added, "It's a five-alarm fire. It's time to step out of your comfort zone and step out into the streets." One unhinged constituent took him literally, calling for the military to "take out" Trump supporters.

Pritzker refuses to allow any of his new "constituents" to be deported by the feds, and he released a statement Wednesday alleging that the Trump administration was "disappearing law-abiding neighbors" and that his state was sending a clear message to "Trump's lackeys" that Illinois would not let them mess with them without resistance. That sounds like harboring criminals to us. Pro tip: If they came here illegally, they're not law-abiding.

Somebody get a really big hook and pull this guy off the national stage.

Recommended

Greg Gutfeld's 'Rant for the Ages' About Biden's 1st Interview Since Leaving Office Is Necessarily Brutal
Doug P.
Advertisement

"Trump-Noem publicity stunts."

Do it. Stop playing around with these people who are harboring illegals, no matter who they are. Nobody is above the law, we've been assured.

***

 

Tags: DONALD TRUMP ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS ILLINOIS KRISTI NOEM STATEMENT JB PRITZKER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Greg Gutfeld's 'Rant for the Ages' About Biden's 1st Interview Since Leaving Office Is Necessarily Brutal
Doug P.
Rep. Madeleine Dean's Desperate Audition for Victimhood: Kash Patel Dismantles Her Hollywood Dreams
justmindy
He's Right AGAIN: Scott Jennings Points Out the REAL Constitutional Crisis Facing America (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Dem Rep Argues Taxpayer-Funded Health Care for Illegals Benefits Everyone
Brett T.
Dem Reps Questioning Scott Bessent Show 'the Absolute Stupidity Trump's Cabinet Has to Deal With'
Doug P.
SERIOUSLY? Rep. Thomas Massie Says Congress CANCELED Votes on DOGE Spending Cuts
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Greg Gutfeld's 'Rant for the Ages' About Biden's 1st Interview Since Leaving Office Is Necessarily Brutal Doug P.
Advertisement