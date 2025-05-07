Gov. JB Pritzker Releases Statement Sending a ‘Clear Message to Trump’s Lackeys’

It's pretty obvious that large and in-charge Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is setting himself up for a presidential run in 2028. Last month, Pritzker announced that the state of Illinois would be taking punitive actions against El Salvador for facilitating the deportation of MS-13 gang member and human trafficker Kilmar Abrego Garcia.

Advertisement

Just a few days later, Pritzker called for mass protests and disruption, declaring that “Republicans cannot know a moment of peace.” He added, "It's a five-alarm fire. It's time to step out of your comfort zone and step out into the streets." One unhinged constituent took him literally, calling for the military to "take out" Trump supporters.

Pritzker refuses to allow any of his new "constituents" to be deported by the feds, and he released a statement Wednesday alleging that the Trump administration was "disappearing law-abiding neighbors" and that his state was sending a clear message to "Trump's lackeys" that Illinois would not let them mess with them without resistance. That sounds like harboring criminals to us. Pro tip: If they came here illegally, they're not law-abiding.

Somebody get a really big hook and pull this guy off the national stage.

You’ve made a mockery of Illinois. I’m ashamed to live here anymore. — LD Basler (@ArmaLite15OU812) May 7, 2025

Your “statement” is null and void. — Todd Rizzo (@RizardOfOdds) May 7, 2025

I'm glad you're doing the most to protect illegal immigrants.



At least you remain consistent in your grandstanding. — Chicago Sensual Massage (@chicago_sunrise) May 7, 2025

You're calling an appearance by the parents & families who have suffered from your sanctuary policies a stunt?#Shame — Chicago Republican Party (@ChicagoGOP) May 7, 2025

"Trump-Noem publicity stunts."

You don’t speak for me. — Anti-Communist Teacher (@MAGAeducator) May 7, 2025

Just keep lying! — The Based Mother (née Elena) (@TheBasedMother) May 7, 2025

Always going to bat for violent criminals and illegals. — Mark, Darkly Optimistic (@mkos66) May 7, 2025

The American people doesn't need lecturing from a billionaire who got fat off of government funded NGO'S. — Justin Taylor (@JustinTayl87857) May 7, 2025

My god, I’m embarrassed you represent my home state. — H.H.B (@hildizz2point0) May 7, 2025

I can’t wait to see you in handcuffs — Dixon Myers (@Dixon_Myers) May 7, 2025

Do it. Stop playing around with these people who are harboring illegals, no matter who they are. Nobody is above the law, we've been assured.

***