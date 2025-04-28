The Party of Tolerance Strikes Again: Pritzker Says 'Republicans Cannot Know a Moment of Peace'

If you want to know who is running for President from the Democrat Party these days, the easiest way seems to be just to watch who is calling for the most radical extremism in America. From Tim Walz to AOC, the party's leaders' not only aren't distancing themselves from acts of violence and domestic terrorism by their supporters, they're actively encouraging them.

Someone needs to tell them that this is not what 'steering into the skid' is supposed to mean.

But speaking of skidmarks, this brings us to the human land mass that is Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker, who recently decided, like California's Gavin Newsom, that his state could have its own foreign policy. Pritzker has threatened to 'punish' U.S. ally El Salvador for the horrible crime of ... keeping El Salvadoran MS-13 gang members in that country and not sending them to America.

We're going to have to check that pesky old Article II of the Constitution to see what powers are enumerated to state governors. We don't think that's one of them.

Pritzker's threats, hollow though they may be, seem to fit into his overall political strategy: violence. This weekend in New Hampshire, he outlined his Maxine Waters-esque political philosophy by telling supporters that 'Republicans cannot know a moment of peace.'

Watch:

Pritzker calls for mass protests and disruption - “Republicans cannot know a moment of peace,” he says, swaying their portraits will one day be put in museums “reserved for tyrants and traitors” pic.twitter.com/BBBuL1Uz9O — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) April 28, 2025

If that reminds readers of Rep. Waters' infamous 'get in their faces' tirade, it should.

Here is Maxine Waters calling for targeted violence.



She’s a hypocrite. pic.twitter.com/iibEQomjRO — Joshua Walker (@RedsRepair95) May 6, 2024

Pritzker is not as dumb as Waters (which, granted, is an extremely low bar), so he is careful at the end to make sure to mention 'the ballot box,' but the entirety of his message -- prior to that concluding CYA qualification -- is clear.

More Tesla firebombings, more harassment of students on campuses, more confrontation of any kind, the harsher and more violent, the better.

Are you trying to inspire a 3rd assassination attempt on my dad? Two wasn't enough for you? https://t.co/ewxGWSLsQ4 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) April 28, 2025

Let's be blunt here: Yes. Yes, he is.

He is guarding his language a little better than some Democrats like Jasmine 'Jazzy from the Block' Crockett do, but this is the very definition of 'stochastic terrorism.'

This is a very dangerous and deranged person!!! https://t.co/hoy4mtRmbg — Darren Bailey (@DarrenBaileyIL) April 28, 2025

That just makes him a par-for-the-course Democrat in 2025.

Pritzker, however, is extra dangerous because he is rapidly approaching a size where even Godzilla might not be able to take him down.

Pritzker would have have had a portrait done, but it would need to be a landscape. — Juanito Bandito (@bandito_juanito) April 28, 2025

HA.

The entire side of an office building might not be big enough for the mural he would need.

They'll pretend that this isn't a call for violence. https://t.co/dnB5nwg62X — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) April 28, 2025

It couldn't be more obvious if Pritzker were re-enacting a Monty Python sketch.

'Nudge, nudge. Wink, wink. Say no more.'

Yes, we remember when CNN's Donie O'Sullivan recently said that extremism 'only exists on the right.'

That was right around the same time that he and Taylor Lorenz giggled together while sharing their swooning adoration of assassin Luigi Mangione.

Trump said “fight” after getting shot and CNN said it was a call to violence.



Democrats are telling people to mobilize for disruption, and not a peep. Weird how that works. https://t.co/XElW3hwYZ5 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) April 28, 2025

Come on, man. This is (D)ifferent. Everyone knows that.

Sounds kinda insurrection-y. — XBradTC (@xbradtc) April 28, 2025

Can we get Dan Bongino to pay Pritzker a little visit soon?

If Pritzker is looking for 'tyrants and traitors,' however, maybe he should get a mirror.

(An extremely LARGE mirror. Like the one they use on the Webb Space Telescope.)

We know what this “evil” thing did to children here in IL!

We know what he’s doing rn with his child mutilation policies and his allowing of illegal criminals to run the streets of IL!

He is literally the evil that we must stand against! https://t.co/tuVGDIAdeZ pic.twitter.com/zWzas5BwNq — Cattleman🪓 (@cattleguy92) April 28, 2025

Tyrants and traitors? This rotund hypocrite signed FORTY-ONE consecutive emergency orders during COVID to give himself unlimited powers to keep businesses and schools closed. https://t.co/c35xRzagzS https://t.co/J4gqYaQX8K — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) April 28, 2025

Projection. It's what Democrats do best.

Always accuse your enemy of the crimes that you are committing (or have committed).

All Democrats have to do is be normal.



Democrats: https://t.co/AwThyxXIii — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) April 28, 2025

The phrase 'liberalism is a mental illness' comes to mind. They are incapable of being normal anymore.

Donald Trump was shot in the head 9 months ago by a deranged lunatic who believed nonsense like this BS https://t.co/D5drnlzuFZ — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) April 28, 2025

Pritzker doesn't care. Not even a little bit.

Not allowing Americans “a moment of peace” was what you did when making Illinois a sanctuary state for illegal criminals to hurt the very families you had a responsibility to protect, @GovPritzker. https://t.co/Spb8tbNO6X — Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) April 28, 2025

He doesn't care about that either. All he cares about is power.

And probably when his next meal is happening.

democrats need to rely on violence because their ideas are always so bad. https://t.co/5SoqYPLmWD — Sean Spicier - Former Tango Dancer (Parody) (@sean_spicier) April 28, 2025

Their 'ideas' seem to consist of 'transing' all the kids, embracing gang members and criminals, and something or other about 'oligarchies.'

We're not sure what that last one is about, only that AOC and Bernie Sanders have been screaming about it while jetting around the country in a private jet.

He has jumped the shark. Now he jabbers for relevancy, but his empty rhetoric doesn't motivate even the most progressive. https://t.co/5t11Z4xjJi — Jeanne Ives (@JeanneIves) April 28, 2025

If Pritzker ever tried to pull a Fonzie and actually jump the shark, well, what can we say? That shark would be eating extremely well that day.

But make no mistake. Pritzker is planning to run for President. He was issuing this call for violence and 'disruption' in New Hampshire, after all.

We don't think he's a serious contender for 2028, but if there's ever a pie-eating contest in Iowa, we're placing our money on him to take that prize home.

