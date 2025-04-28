The Party of Tolerance Strikes Again: Pritzker Says 'Republicans Cannot Know a Moment of Peace'

'You Will Face Justice,' White House Warns Illegal Immigrants and Erects Their Mugshots...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 3:30 PM on April 28, 2025
Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP, Pool

If you want to know who is running for President from the Democrat Party these days, the easiest way seems to be just to watch who is calling for the most radical extremism in America. From Tim Walz to AOC, the party's leaders' not only aren't distancing themselves from acts of violence and domestic terrorism by their supporters, they're actively encouraging them. 

Someone needs to tell them that this is not what 'steering into the skid' is supposed to mean. 

But speaking of skidmarks, this brings us to the human land mass that is Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker, who recently decided, like California's Gavin Newsom, that his state could have its own foreign policy. Pritzker has threatened to 'punish' U.S. ally El Salvador for the horrible crime of ... keeping El Salvadoran MS-13 gang members in that country and not sending them to America

We're going to have to check that pesky old Article II of the Constitution to see what powers are enumerated to state governors. We don't think that's one of them. 

Pritzker's threats, hollow though they may be, seem to fit into his overall political strategy: violence. This weekend in New Hampshire, he outlined his Maxine Waters-esque political philosophy by telling supporters that 'Republicans cannot know a moment of peace.' 

Watch: 

If that reminds readers of Rep. Waters' infamous 'get in their faces' tirade, it should. 

Pritzker is not as dumb as Waters (which, granted, is an extremely low bar), so he is careful at the end to make sure to mention 'the ballot box,' but the entirety of his message -- prior to that concluding CYA qualification -- is clear. 

More Tesla firebombings, more harassment of students on campuses, more confrontation of any kind, the harsher and more violent, the better. 

Let's be blunt here: Yes. Yes, he is. 

He is guarding his language a little better than some Democrats like Jasmine 'Jazzy from the Block' Crockett do, but this is the very definition of 'stochastic terrorism.'

That just makes him a par-for-the-course Democrat in 2025. 

Pritzker, however, is extra dangerous because he is rapidly approaching a size where even Godzilla might not be able to take him down. 

HA. 

The entire side of an office building might not be big enough for the mural he would need.

It couldn't be more obvious if Pritzker were re-enacting a Monty Python sketch. 

'Nudge, nudge. Wink, wink. Say no more.'

Yes, we remember when CNN's Donie O'Sullivan recently said that extremism 'only exists on the right.'

That was right around the same time that he and Taylor Lorenz giggled together while sharing their swooning adoration of assassin Luigi Mangione. 

Come on, man. This is (D)ifferent. Everyone knows that. 

Can we get Dan Bongino to pay Pritzker a little visit soon? 

If Pritzker is looking for 'tyrants and traitors,' however, maybe he should get a mirror. 

(An extremely LARGE mirror. Like the one they use on the Webb Space Telescope.)

Projection. It's what Democrats do best. 

Always accuse your enemy of the crimes that you are committing (or have committed). 

The phrase 'liberalism is a mental illness' comes to mind. They are incapable of being normal anymore. 

Pritzker doesn't care. Not even a little bit. 

He doesn't care about that either. All he cares about is power. 

And probably when his next meal is happening. 

Their 'ideas' seem to consist of 'transing' all the kids, embracing gang members and criminals, and something or other about 'oligarchies.' 

We're not sure what that last one is about, only that AOC and Bernie Sanders have been screaming about it while jetting around the country in a private jet. 

If Pritzker ever tried to pull a Fonzie and actually jump the shark, well, what can we say? That shark would be eating extremely well that day. 

But make no mistake. Pritzker is planning to run for President. He was issuing this call for violence and 'disruption'  in New Hampshire, after all. 

We don't think he's a serious contender for 2028, but if there's ever a pie-eating contest in Iowa, we're placing our money on him to take that prize home. 

