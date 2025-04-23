Pathetic Gov. Pritzker Threatens El Salvador for Failing to Return Alleged MS-13 Gang Member to America

Governor Pritzker of Illinois has an opinion of himself as large as his pant size. He talk a lot of talk, but at the end of the day, like most Democrats, he is a big old con man. Just like when he locked his state down during COVID for 'safety', and then sent his family to Florida where it was open so they could enjoy life. This time, he claims he will take revenge on El Salvador for not returning Kilmar Abrego Garcia from their prison. What is he going to do to El Salvador? Sit on it? Eat them?

JUST NOW: Governor JB Pritzker announces that the state of Illinois will take punitive actions against El Salvador for facilitating the deportation of an MS-13 gang member.



The Democratic Party is utterly embarrassing. pic.twitter.com/4GgNJYtAvE — Ian Jaeger (@IanJaeger29) April 23, 2025

llinois Gov. JB Pritzker announced that the state will take punitive actions against the country of El Salvador for holding Kilmar Abrego Garcia in custody.https://t.co/DdOoedIDQN pic.twitter.com/vzqH6RfQot — WGN TV News (@WGNNews) April 23, 2025

Did this man ever make a comment when Hamas was holding American citizens hostage? An American citizen is still being held hostage by Hamas right now.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker announced that the state will take punitive actions against the country of El Salvador for holding Kilmar Abrego Garcia in custody. “The United States Constitution guarantees due process. We are witnessing Donald Trump erode our fundamental Constitutional rights in real time, and we must fight to restore the balance of power,” said Pritzker. “The State of Illinois will stand up for the Rule of Law and do everything in our power stop the Trump Administration from ripping apart our most basic rights.” Garcia, an accused MS-13 gang member, was deported from Maryland to his home country in March, despite a 2019 court order barring his deportation to El Salvador due to fear of persecution.

🤡 It was just revealed *today* he was likely actively trafficking immigrants when pulled over in TN in 2002 https://t.co/ojqk3Wpf5O — Joe Hackler (@JoeHackler) April 23, 2025

It's almost like our immigration authorities aren't going after people who aren't criminals like they've said all along, so when one of these stories comes out in the media, it's best to wait a few days before working yourself into a lather.

There are 30 schools in Illinois where ZERO students read on grade level.



Every weekend, feral teens take over the streets of Chicago.



But sure. @JBPritzker has his priorities. https://t.co/sUeV85SCkU — Amy Curtis 🇮🇱 (@RantyAmyCurtis) April 23, 2025

He looks like the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man.

What?? He’s literally a citizen of El Salvador.



We’ve gone past ludicrous straight to plaid. https://t.co/eOW06frR1n — Kron (@Kronykal) April 23, 2025

Literally, he's demanding El Salvador give us one of their citizens. It makes no sense.

Illinois is going to sue or sanction the country of El Salvador for jailing one of its own citizens who was illegally residing in Maryland. https://t.co/MroQs09tkY pic.twitter.com/jgc0rLGqm9 — Montana Department of Organic Flammability (@MontanaDOOF) April 23, 2025

Make it make sense. Never mind. You can't. That is 'Mission Impossible".