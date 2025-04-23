Pathetic Gov. Pritzker Threatens El Salvador for Failing to Return Alleged MS-13 Gang Member to America

Late Night TDS: Jasmine Crockett Joins Jimmy Kimmel to Chuckle About Challenging Trump...
justmindy
justmindy | 8:45 PM on April 23, 2025
Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP, Pool

Governor Pritzker of Illinois has an opinion of himself as large as his pant size. He talk a lot of talk, but at the end of the day, like most Democrats, he is a big old con man. Just like when he locked his state down during COVID for 'safety', and then sent his family to Florida where it was open so they could enjoy life. This time, he claims he will take revenge on El Salvador for not returning Kilmar Abrego Garcia from their prison. What is he going to do to El Salvador? Sit on it? Eat them?

Did this man ever make a comment when Hamas was holding American citizens hostage? An American citizen is still being held hostage by Hamas right now. 

 Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker announced that the state will take punitive actions against the country of El Salvador for holding Kilmar Abrego Garcia in custody.

“The United States Constitution guarantees due process. We are witnessing Donald Trump erode our fundamental Constitutional rights in real time, and we must fight to restore the balance of power,” said Pritzker. “The State of Illinois will stand up for the Rule of Law and do everything in our power stop the Trump Administration from ripping apart our most basic rights.”

Garcia, an accused MS-13 gang member, was deported from Maryland to his home country in March, despite a 2019 court order barring his deportation to El Salvador due to fear of persecution.

It's almost like our immigration authorities aren't going after people who aren't criminals like they've said all along, so when one of these stories comes out in the media, it's best to wait a few days before working yourself into a lather.

He looks like the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man.

Literally, he's demanding El Salvador give us one of their citizens. It makes no sense. 

Make it make sense. Never mind. You can't. That is 'Mission Impossible".

