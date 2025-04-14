CNN Journalist Who Laughed About Luigi Mangione With Taylor Lorenz Has Thoughts About Online Extremism

Yesterday, we told you how CNN's Donie O'Sullivan sat down with fired WaPo hack Taylor Lorenz and the two shared a good laugh over Luigi Mangione killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

So it's peak irony that O'Sullivan would have the audacity to talk about extremism on CNN:

CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan offers a thesis of sorts at the start of his documentary last night:



“Technology has transformed extremism in America...A fire hose of hate. America is served to millions of us every day...Mass shooters publish manifestos online...Election deniers stream… pic.twitter.com/8munjQV6HN — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 14, 2025

The entire post reads:

Technology has transformed extremism in America ... A fire hose of hate. America is served to millions of us every day ... Mass shooters publish manifestos online ... Election deniers stream live as they attack the U.S. Capitol ... The fringe is going mainstream ... Some believe we are on the brink of a totalitarian state ... Some believe our government is totally controlled by corporations or a cabal, and some see themselves as crusaders in a fight for good versus evil ... So I’ve set out on a journey across the country to meet the Americans waging this battle ... to find out if we really are getting more extreme ... Or is the extreme just getting louder?

Really? REALLY?

I am 100% confident he will be fair and impartial in his findings.



*laughs forever* — PepperPissed (@peppersass9) April 14, 2025

Hahahahahahaha.

He will never be impartial.

I don't know why or how cnn even exists anymore. — Popsicle Willy (@PopsicleWilly) April 14, 2025

Scott Jennings is the only thing keeping that network afloat.

Where are the antifa posts? and the loving "Hamas" supporters with "Death to America". How can you leave them out, such a neighborhood loving people🤡💀 — Morenaza Parada (@MorenaEsperanz2) April 14, 2025

That's not violence or extremism to guys like O'Sullivan. That's just 'free speech.'

Zero chance this will be honest reporting or offer any political balance. Just ignore CNN as always, folks… — Joe3 (@Joemamma33333) April 14, 2025

Few people take them seriously these days.

The left is always absolutely convinced they are the good guys, the most educated on all topics and the only ones who see things objectively with no biases. https://t.co/ueuWv9ZgoE — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) April 14, 2025

Of course they do.

They are wrong.

Sir, I think you just need to log off. https://t.co/BvKeRlCNCU — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 14, 2025

That's a good first step.