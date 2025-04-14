Vaughn P. Drake, the Oldest Known Pearl Harbor Survivor, Dies at 106
Senator Inspires Shot/Chaser About Criminal Illegals That Makes Dem 'Priorities' MADDENING...
Trump White House to PBS & NPR: 'You're Cut Off!'—Slashes $1.1B, Cites Big...
ABC News Says Shapiro Arsonist 'Previously Expressed Disdain for Democrats'
HBO Confirms 'Harry Potter' Show Casting That Has Some Fans Crying 'Riddikulus'
The Left's New Hero: ICE Reportedly Arrest Columbia University Pro-Hamas Protest Leader
President Trump Trolls the Media So Hard Dana Bash Has to Tell Viewers...
U.K. MPs Investigated Themselves and Found There Was No Two-Tier Justice Over Southport...
Photos Show Extensive Damage to PA Governor’s Residence
Bezos' Cosmic Clumsy: Majorly Faceplants Greeting Fiancee After Her Return to Earth With...
Politico's Getting Ratioed Over Spin on 'Wrongly Deported Maryland Man'
Heartbreak on the Hudson: FAA Shuts Down Helicopter Company Behind Deadly NYC Crash
Ellison's Child Nutrition 'Oopsie': Brags About Busting Fraudsters, Whispers Sweet Nothing...
Good Work, Media! Possible 'Intruder' Arrested Outside UnitedHealthcare Headquarters

CNN Journalist Who Laughed About Luigi Mangione With Taylor Lorenz Has Thoughts About Online Extremism

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 7:00 PM on April 14, 2025
Twitchy

Yesterday, we told you how CNN's Donie O'Sullivan sat down with fired WaPo hack Taylor Lorenz and the two shared a good laugh over Luigi Mangione killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

Advertisement

So it's peak irony that O'Sullivan would have the audacity to talk about extremism on CNN:

The entire post reads:

Technology has transformed extremism in America ... A fire hose of hate. America is served to millions of us every day ... Mass shooters publish manifestos online ... Election deniers stream live as they attack the U.S. Capitol ... The fringe is going mainstream ... Some believe we are on the brink of a totalitarian state ... Some believe our government is totally controlled by corporations or a cabal, and some see themselves as crusaders in a fight for good versus evil ... So I’ve set out on a journey across the country to meet the Americans waging this battle ... to find out if we really are getting more extreme ... Or is the extreme just getting louder?

Really? REALLY?

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Hahahahahahaha.

He will never be impartial.

Scott Jennings is the only thing keeping that network afloat.

That's not violence or extremism to guys like O'Sullivan. That's just 'free speech.'

Few people take them seriously these days.

Of course they do.

They are wrong.

That's a good first step.

Tags: CEO CNN HEALTH CARE HEALTH INSURANCE TAYLOR LORENZ

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Senator Inspires Shot/Chaser About Criminal Illegals That Makes Dem 'Priorities' MADDENINGLY Clear
Doug P.
Trump White House to PBS & NPR: 'You're Cut Off!'—Slashes $1.1B, Cites Big Time Bias
justmindy
HBO Confirms 'Harry Potter' Show Casting That Has Some Fans Crying 'Riddikulus'
Amy Curtis
President Trump Trolls the Media So Hard Dana Bash Has to Tell Viewers CNN Doesn't Hate America (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
The Left's New Hero: ICE Reportedly Arrest Columbia University Pro-Hamas Protest Leader
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement