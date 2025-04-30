VIP
Lefty Maine Teacher Listened to J.B. Pritzker, Says Military Needs to 'Take Out' Trump Supporters

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 8:00 PM on April 30, 2025
Meme

The Left, encouraged and supported by the Democratic Party, continues to advocate openly for violence against their political opponents.

This time a teacher in Maine is calling on the Secret Service and military to 'take out' Trump supporters.

That's 75 million Americans she wants dead.

Because of who they voted for.

Remember when Joe Biden told us white supremacists were the biggest threat to America? Good times.

That's all projection.

Yes.

In Maine, 45.5% of voters chose Donald Trump. This means there are students whose parents voted for Trump and St. Germain called for them to be executed.

It's not just you.

This writer expects a spicy summer.

We'd be fine with that.

In a just world she would be.

They're not even hiding it now.

And they're going to keep using it.

They sure are.

Editor's Note: Leftist domestic terrorists are fire-bombing Tesla dealerships and harassing owners across the country. They must face justice.


Tags: MAINE MILITARY SECRET SERVICE TEACHER TRUMP VIOLENCE

