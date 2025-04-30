Lefty Maine Teacher Listened to J.B. Pritzker, Says Military Needs to 'Take Out' Trump Supporters

The Left, encouraged and supported by the Democratic Party, continues to advocate openly for violence against their political opponents.

This time a teacher in Maine is calling on the Secret Service and military to 'take out' Trump supporters.

Advertisement

Meet JoAnna St Germain, a teacher in Waterville Public Schools in Maine. She just called on the secret service and the military to “take out” Trump supporters.



These are the people teaching your kids https://t.co/0iiaDVGYAN pic.twitter.com/96liOMSBb8 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 30, 2025

That's 75 million Americans she wants dead.

Because of who they voted for.

Leftist are a clear and present danger to The Republic. — 🇺🇸Pat Mcdonaldson 🇺🇸 (@pat_mcdonaldson) April 30, 2025

Remember when Joe Biden told us white supremacists were the biggest threat to America? Good times.

The same people who think words are violence are now openly fantasizing about executing political opponents. But sure, tell me more about how Trump supporters are the threat to democracy. — The Undercurrent (@NotTheirScript) April 30, 2025

That's all projection.

There is no excuse for this.



She should be fired ASAP and condemned by the school. Period. — Have_It_Make_Sense (@MuskDSyndrome) April 30, 2025

Yes.

In Maine, 45.5% of voters chose Donald Trump. This means there are students whose parents voted for Trump and St. Germain called for them to be executed.

Is it me, or are these people amping up the violence rhetoric by the day? — Sarcaticus (@Sarcaticus) April 30, 2025

It's not just you.

This writer expects a spicy summer.

Make an example out of her with silver bracelets. — Sheri Herman (@SheriHerman19) April 30, 2025

We'd be fine with that.

Surely she is now, or will soon be, unemployed? https://t.co/vEfHVuVLYA — Jim Olson (@jdo05176116) April 30, 2025

In a just world she would be.

I have stated for years that Democrats want us dead. They work to that end EVERY WAKING MOMENT OF THEIR DAY. https://t.co/xWQVERPQlR — Terrie Adcock (@TXINDEP1956) April 30, 2025

They're not even hiding it now.

Democrats the only thing they have left is HATE VIOLENCE AND FEAR https://t.co/wMETgKNqmd — Lee (@HonestLee2022) April 30, 2025

And they're going to keep using it.

White liberal women are the scourge of society https://t.co/pUFgAVOTbh — Mrs B (@attackdogX) April 30, 2025

They sure are.

Editor's Note: Leftist domestic terrorists are fire-bombing Tesla dealerships and harassing owners across the country. They must face justice.



Help us report on these terrorist attacks and expose the left's hate for those simply wanting to make America great again. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.