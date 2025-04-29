One and the Same: Chuck Todd Rants at Mirror While Blaming Dem Party...
Ball of Rage: Governor Pritzker is Rolling Out More Violent Rhetoric Since Dems Are Not Getting Their Way

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 4:07 AM on April 29, 2025
AP Photo/Matt Marton

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is rolling out more violent rhetoric as he gins up unrest and confrontation in the streets. Democrats are not getting their way so they do what they always do when Democracy deals them a losing hand - reject the outcome, call everyone Nazis, scream in people’s faces and most likely burn some innocent people’s businesses down. Summer’s almost here after all.

Here’s the Molotov meatball. (WATCH)

Yep, that’s pretty much it. These Dems cannot be reasoned with.

Commenters wonder when Republicans are going to start standing up for President Donald Trump and his voters.

Incendiary is the operative word. He is aiming to get another "Summer of love" started.  And it will end up being violent and destructive. The DOJ better arrest him soon. It shouldn't be hard to find financial crimes with all the money he has flowing through NGOs. And he openly obstructs ICE.

— Damon Latigid (@DamonLatigid) April 29, 2025

Dems will most likely be torching cities for illegal aliens around July or so.

If Trump tries to stop them and enforce the law, they’ll say this…

Trump’s already shown them they are not untouchable by arresting one of the party’s illegal alien-loving activist judges. Dems will keep pushing the edge, and then more will learn they are not above the law.

Tags: ARSON DEMOCRATS FIRES GOVERNOR HITLER ILLEGAL ALIENS

