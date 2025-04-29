Ball of Rage: Governor Pritzker is Rolling Out More Violent Rhetoric Since Dems Are Not Getting Their Way

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is rolling out more violent rhetoric as he gins up unrest and confrontation in the streets. Democrats are not getting their way so they do what they always do when Democracy deals them a losing hand - reject the outcome, call everyone Nazis, scream in people’s faces and most likely burn some innocent people’s businesses down. Summer’s almost here after all.

Here’s the Molotov meatball. (WATCH)

🚨JB Pritzker continues incitement campaign — follows up his calls for "mass protests and disruption” by comparing the US under Trump to N*zi Germany.



"It's a five alarm fire. It's time to step out of your comfort zone and step out into the streets." pic.twitter.com/WDbW4hMZpL — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 29, 2025

Is he trying to incite an insurrection? — AmericanMama🇺🇸🇺🇸 🗣 (@2prtygirls) April 29, 2025

They want more violence. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 29, 2025

Yep, that’s pretty much it. These Dems cannot be reasoned with.

Commenters wonder when Republicans are going to start standing up for President Donald Trump and his voters.

So are Republican congressmen just going to continue to allow this to be said unchecked? Or are we going to start to see people step up and fight for the millions of people that voted for this President? I’ve about had enough of this rage rhetoric, it’s deeply insidious. — P.T. Ward (@HTWardish) April 29, 2025

They started ramping this back to full throttle when their base went haywire on them for not “fighting back!” hard enough.



Now it’s a race to see who can be the most incendiary. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 29, 2025

Incendiary is the operative word. He is aiming to get another "Summer of love" started. And it will end up being violent and destructive. The DOJ better arrest him soon. It shouldn't be hard to find financial crimes with all the money he has flowing through NGOs. And he openly obstructs ICE. — Damon Latigid (@DamonLatigid) April 29, 2025

Dems will most likely be torching cities for illegal aliens around July or so.

If Trump tries to stop them and enforce the law, they’ll say this…

Trump is literally Hitler…



How original. — The Right Answer (@theright_answer) April 29, 2025

Pritzker and MSNBC know what they are doing. They want violence from the most ardent Democrat supporters. — AZCeltic 🇺🇸 (@AZCeltic1) April 29, 2025

Pritzker is going to start actual 5 alarm fires with this dangerous rhetoric. We already have too much violence in Chicagoland, and hot weather is coming. Talking like this is going to get people hurt and many properties destroyed. He wants to start another "Summer of love." — Damon Latigid (@DamonLatigid) April 29, 2025

The Democrats believe they are untouchable — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) April 29, 2025

Trump’s already shown them they are not untouchable by arresting one of the party’s illegal alien-loving activist judges. Dems will keep pushing the edge, and then more will learn they are not above the law.