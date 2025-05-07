He's Right AGAIN: Scott Jennings Points Out the REAL Constitutional Crisis Facing America (WATCH)

It's so refreshing to see someone on CNN believe and articulate what the rest of us (including this writer) think and say without the help of a major news network.

This writer has pointed out on multiple occasions that it's the Democratic Party and their actions that push us towards constitutional crises (here, here, and here). And there's another way the Democrats push us towards another constitutional crisis: using the court system to thwart President Trump's agenda and undermine the will of the voters.

So, once again, Scott Jennings says what she's thought and written.

WATCH:

Activist judges overstepping and usurping authority reserved for the President of the United States is the real constitutional crisis. https://t.co/93eIwOLFsM pic.twitter.com/vsVtWcaCMt — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) May 7, 2025

So much for the 'defenders of democracy', huh?

I like how Abby said that they're not surprised that you have that opinion



Does she not know that the entire CNN panel is as predictably one-sided?



How come you're the only one getting called out for that — Elon's Musk (@andItoldyaso) May 7, 2025

Because it's (D)ifferent when they do it.

Well said Scott. It’s just more continued lawfare from the Democrats. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) May 7, 2025

Democrats love lawfare.

Absolutely agree. Our system depends on respecting constitutional roles. Courts shouldn't override the powers of the elected President. — VJT (@KelvinCold1234) May 7, 2025

And yet, here we are.

Imagine if the Republicans in the Legislative Branch actually united and fought back. 🤦‍♂️ — Fran Russo (@RussofjrRusso) May 7, 2025

It would be nice.

Activist judges who seize power from the President endanger our Constitution. This is the real crisis.



These judges need to be thrown out with the trash… — HeHaTeMe (@hatemetax) May 7, 2025

Time and again, Judge Boasberg gets 'assigned' to Trump cases, even those that come up in the middle of the night when he's not on call.

There's a problem here, and we can all see it.

