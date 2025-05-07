Dem Rep Argues Taxpayer-Funded Health Care for Illegals Benefits Everyone
He's Right AGAIN: Scott Jennings Points Out the REAL Constitutional Crisis Facing America (WATCH)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 7:00 PM on May 07, 2025
Twitchy

It's so refreshing to see someone on CNN believe and articulate what the rest of us (including this writer) think and say without the help of a major news network.

This writer has pointed out on multiple occasions that it's the Democratic Party and their actions that push us towards constitutional crises (here, here, and here). And there's another way the Democrats push us towards another constitutional crisis: using the court system to thwart President Trump's agenda and undermine the will of the voters.

So, once again, Scott Jennings says what she's thought and written.

WATCH:

So much for the 'defenders of democracy', huh?

Because it's (D)ifferent when they do it.

Democrats love lawfare.

And yet, here we are.

It would be nice.

Time and again, Judge Boasberg gets 'assigned' to Trump cases, even those that come up in the middle of the night when he's not on call.

There's a problem here, and we can all see it.

