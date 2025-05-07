After Demonizing DeSantis, Disney Plans to Build Park In Abu Dhabi (Where They REALLY Don't Say Gay)

Disney picked a major battle with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis a couple of years ago, deciding the state's prohibition on sex education for elementary school kids (dubiously dubbed the 'don't say gay' law by the media) was just too much.

The family entertainment giant decided to take a stand. And they lost.

So it's interesting how -- after throwing a temper tantrum over that legislation -- Disney has decided to build a theme park in Abu Dhabi.

You know, where they kill people for being gay.

Disney, which sued FL’s Desantis over a “don’t say gay bill” which merely banned sex instruction for kindergarten to third graders, announced today it will build a new theme park in Abu Dhabi, where gay people can be beheaded. Will @espn have on air protests over this decision? — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) May 7, 2025

Here's more from CNN:

For the first time in 15 years, the Walt Disney Company has announced the development of a new theme park – a resort destination in Abu Dhabi that marks the company’s entry into the Middle East. The Disneyland Abu Dhabi resort will become Disney’s seventh global resort destination, the company announced Wednesday shortly after reporting strong second-quarter earnings. Disney’s parks have arguably been its most important financial driver, representing 59% of its operating income in the 2024 fiscal year as streaming competition heats up. And while domestic parks attendance decreased modestly last year, Disney reported Wednesday morning that US park attendance rose again, and revenue surged in the first quarter. Although the company sees potential in its international resorts, where there’s been more growth in attendance and guest spending, China has been a pain point amid the trade war: park attendance in Shanghai and Hong Kong fell, and international park sales tumbled in the first quarter as a result.

So much for that whole championing gay rights thing, huh?

Pretty sure given ESPN’s precarious financial situation, they’re not going to say anything that gets them in trouble with The Mother Ship. — don in brookfield/pewaukee (@DonInBrookfield) May 7, 2025

Probably wise not to tick off the Mother Ship at this point.

Hypocrisy at its finest, Disney. Willing to sue over laws in the US, yet cozy up to Abu Dhabi's brutal policies. ESPN, time to step up or shut up. — rowdyamerican (@rowdyamerican45) May 7, 2025

If ESPN were ideologically consistent, it would. Regardless of the consequences.

Spoiler alert: it isn't.

It will be interesting to see the Abu Dhabi based Disney employees.



Gotta wonder about Gay Days, too. — Richard Kirk (@Bbr6dgcwscKirk) May 7, 2025

Those aren't happening.

Disney must be like, “we’re not gay no more.” 😂 — Julio Murillo (@JEM_el_tarasco) May 7, 2025

Heh.

Oh the hypocrisy is so rich. — CD (@ChrisDo05721484) May 7, 2025

So, so rich.

If Mickey’s fine with headless gays in Abu Dhabi but throws a tantrum over no kink lessons for 6-year-olds in Florida, maybe the problem ain’t the state...



It’s the mouse. — David Farris (@Farris_TN) May 7, 2025

B-b-b-b-BINGO!

Yes, please.

Why did you fire Gina Carano but will open a theme park in a place that literally persecutes gays?

This can be framed as a reason to celebrate because its an invasion to liberate such such place. — 'Stickman' The Scarecrow (@Stickman_SDM) May 7, 2025

It's adorable you think Abu Dhabi will let Disney liberate the country.

They will not say a word https://t.co/kkInCcF3Ww — davideprince 🐘 (@davideprince) May 7, 2025

That sound you hear?

Yup, crickets.

Honestly, Making a Disney theme park in Abu Dhabi is 100% pure distilled nonsense and it will not end well. https://t.co/joOoVDltyo — varifrank (@varifrank) May 7, 2025

Oh, Disney will make bank on this.

And they'll do it by kowtowing to Abu Dhabi's anti-gay laws and customs.

