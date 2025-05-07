After Demonizing DeSantis, Disney Plans to Build Park In Abu Dhabi (Where They REALLY Don't Say Gay)

A Flag by Any Other Name
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 8:00 PM on May 07, 2025
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File

Disney picked a major battle with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis a couple of years ago, deciding the state's prohibition on sex education for elementary school kids (dubiously dubbed the 'don't say gay' law by the media) was just too much.

The family entertainment giant decided to take a stand. And they lost.

So it's interesting how -- after throwing a temper tantrum over that legislation -- Disney has decided to build a theme park in Abu Dhabi.

You know, where they kill people for being gay.

Here's more from CNN:

For the first time in 15 years, the Walt Disney Company has announced the development of a new theme park – a resort destination in Abu Dhabi that marks the company’s entry into the Middle East.

The Disneyland Abu Dhabi resort will become Disney’s seventh global resort destination, the company announced Wednesday shortly after reporting strong second-quarter earnings.

Disney’s parks have arguably been its most important financial driver, representing 59% of its operating income in the 2024 fiscal year as streaming competition heats up. And while domestic parks attendance decreased modestly last year, Disney reported Wednesday morning that US park attendance rose again, and revenue surged in the first quarter. Although the company sees potential in its international resorts, where there’s been more growth in attendance and guest spending, China has been a pain point amid the trade war: park attendance in Shanghai and Hong Kong fell, and international park sales tumbled in the first quarter as a result.

So much for that whole championing gay rights thing, huh?

Probably wise not to tick off the Mother Ship at this point.

If ESPN were ideologically consistent, it would. Regardless of the consequences.

Spoiler alert: it isn't.

Those aren't happening.

Heh.

So, so rich.

B-b-b-b-BINGO!

Yes, please.

Why did you fire Gina Carano but will open a theme park in a place that literally persecutes gays?

It's adorable you think Abu Dhabi will let Disney liberate the country.

That sound you hear?

Yup, crickets.

Oh, Disney will make bank on this.

And they'll do it by kowtowing to Abu Dhabi's anti-gay laws and customs.

DISNEY HYPOCRISY MIDDLE EAST

