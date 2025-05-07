Men of Faith: Catholic Priests In Washington Will DEFY State's Anti-Catholic Confessional...
Senator Thom Tillis' Betrayal — Something Big Is Coming

Rep. Madeleine Dean's Desperate Audition for Victimhood: Kash Patel Dismantles Her Hollywood Dreams

justmindy
justmindy | 5:45 PM on May 07, 2025
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

This woman really missed her calling. She needs to be in Hollywood clutching her pearls on the big screen. Also, there were no police officers killed on January 6, no matter how many times Democrats want to tell this lie. 

This woman wants nothing more than for Trump or Patel to come after her so she can pretend she is some aggrieved party to the public. It would be her dream come true. 

She clearly is very delusional and is probably mentally ill. Never mind ... she's a Democrat. She is definitely mentally ill. 

She wanted him to come after her. He didn't because he has higher priorities. 

Democrats made the rules and now they need to live by them.

The people who support Dean are either dumb, also without decency or honor, or uneducated about what she stands for. All of those are terrible traits. 

If only it was that easy.

The committee leadership should correct her statements on the record.

Well said.

