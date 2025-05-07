Rep. Madeleine Dean's Desperate Audition for Victimhood: Kash Patel Dismantles Her Hollywood Dreams

This woman really missed her calling. She needs to be in Hollywood clutching her pearls on the big screen. Also, there were no police officers killed on January 6, no matter how many times Democrats want to tell this lie.

Advertisement

JUST IN: FBI Director Kash Patel absolutely torches former Trump impeachment manager Dem Rep. Madeleine Dean to her face.



🔥🔥🔥



Dean: "When can I, a former impeachment manager, expect the FBI at my door?"



Patel: "You want to know who was targeted by a weaponized FBI? Me."… pic.twitter.com/01a7Cw1Xhk — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 7, 2025

This woman wants nothing more than for Trump or Patel to come after her so she can pretend she is some aggrieved party to the public. It would be her dream come true.

Ms. Dean is an evil and delusional woman that has no business being in politics. https://t.co/aCJ0ScnHto — Sunkast (@sunkast) May 7, 2025

She clearly is very delusional and is probably mentally ill. Never mind ... she's a Democrat. She is definitely mentally ill.

Watching these dumb animals read from scripts that not even their imbecile base find believable is pure joy. https://t.co/Maj3V6Homw pic.twitter.com/wwUAE4ccz8 — @subterdude (@subterdude) May 7, 2025

An absolutely vile, bitter, disgusting woman. And a massive liar. https://t.co/tphKAfhfYY — Wiseaskys (@wiseaskys) May 7, 2025

She isn’t outraged that Kash Patel has politicized the FBI.



She’s outraged that Kash Patel has depoliticized the FBI. https://t.co/W7ljZrcXsy — Bryan. Leftism is a cancer. (@BThomas3333) May 7, 2025

She wanted him to come after her. He didn't because he has higher priorities.

Wow this privileged white woman talking over and pointing her finger at a man of color. Sad! https://t.co/EZZoi5465c — Rob Beiswenger (@robbeiswenger) May 7, 2025

Democrats made the rules and now they need to live by them.

I understand monsters like @RepDean — some people are just wholly without honor and decency. What I don’t understand is her supporters. Why do they support her? Why don’t they care that she’s a liar and a fraud? https://t.co/PgxVwEm4AI — Based in Aspen (@PitkinPolitics) May 7, 2025

The people who support Dean are either dumb, also without decency or honor, or uneducated about what she stands for. All of those are terrible traits.

This lady is a proven liar and should be removed due to her unethical behavior. https://t.co/nOxb0Duitd pic.twitter.com/JLitue3k95 — Monie (@MoniePJ) May 7, 2025

Advertisement

Madeleine Dean has proven herself to less than intellectually sufficient for a seat in the US House. She should be removed. https://t.co/eWBmRWB31c — Milo™ (@chasbottom) May 7, 2025

If only it was that easy.

She should have been called out for lying when she referred to the J6 protesters as "the violent rioters who beat and killed capitol police officers" How do democrats get away with pushing this lie so often? https://t.co/8sCmgUgxAS — Horse Sense (@HorseSense25) May 7, 2025

The committee leadership should correct her statements on the record.

She’s the face of the democrats.



Hateful.



Spiteful.



Non-productive.



Useless. https://t.co/Hq4es9W3xj — John Galt (@JimFurlong_cdn) May 7, 2025

Well said.