MN Star Tribune Reporter Deena Winter Deletes X Account After Obsessing Over Nick Shirley's 'David'

justmindy
justmindy | 12:40 PM on December 31, 2025
Yesterday, we told you about the Minnesota Star Tribune reporter who was more concerned with figuring out who Nick Shirley's sidekick 'David' was than actually investigating the fraud. X had no problem calling her out on it. 

Now, she has gone beyond just shutting off her comments. She has deleted her entire account. So brave! She, of course, pulled the 'people are mean to me because I'm a woman' card, as Leftists do.

Their version of journalism is calling their Democrat friends and asking them for a quote and never fact-checking. That's not reporting. That's lunch with a pal.

All they showed is they talked to Democrat officials and clicked around on their computers looking at records created by Democrat officials. 

Exactly! When reporters delete their accounts and shut off comments on their tweets, they give the appearance of trying to hide something. Even if they are on the up and up, they are acting like deer in the headlights and it is a terrible look. 

Wow, indeed!

Most of the journalists in corporate media, let's be honest.

Reporters can't hide from their readers anymore.

They need to look in the mirror.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

