MN Star Tribune Reporter Deena Winter Deletes X Account After Obsessing Over Nick Shirley's 'David'

Yesterday, we told you about the Minnesota Star Tribune reporter who was more concerned with figuring out who Nick Shirley's sidekick 'David' was than actually investigating the fraud. X had no problem calling her out on it.

I see the @StarTribune reporter has deleted her account and the state has retracted their “closed”defense.



A big part of the problem is that many reporters now view their job as simply getting a comment from people involved instead of doing any investigation themselves. https://t.co/7A7FVcDR5Y — AG (@AGHamilton29) December 31, 2025

Now, she has gone beyond just shutting off her comments. She has deleted her entire account. So brave! She, of course, pulled the 'people are mean to me because I'm a woman' card, as Leftists do.

Yep. Most "journalists" these days are stenographers for the people and institutions they favor. 95% of the news today is press releases and prepared statements. https://t.co/nIRDdAmihC — BatMN (@_BatMN_) December 31, 2025

Their version of journalism is calling their Democrat friends and asking them for a quote and never fact-checking. That's not reporting. That's lunch with a pal.

Outlets like Strib & CBS collected all their past coverage together to show they’ve been on top of this story but only ended up showing how lazy and evasive they’ve been. Total focus on prosecutions, as if the story is resolved, and zero coverage of the rampant, *ongoing* fraud. https://t.co/dFpow3IITm — url of sammich (@dotsammich) December 31, 2025

All they showed is they talked to Democrat officials and clicked around on their computers looking at records created by Democrat officials.

It gets remarked on periodically, but it is remarkable how much of the loss of faith in institutions—academia, journalism, medicine, and (of course) the government (both elected and civil service)—is directly attributable to the social media conduct of its members.



1/ https://t.co/jpIHTFBO8z — Legal Phil (@Legal_Fil) December 31, 2025

Exactly! When reporters delete their accounts and shut off comments on their tweets, they give the appearance of trying to hide something. Even if they are on the up and up, they are acting like deer in the headlights and it is a terrible look.

Wow. Well, the “reporter” trying to defend the daycare literally just deleted her account so, yeah, this is bad. Welp. Punish those responsible and get ready for more racism. This is why we can’t have nice things. Great job, everyone. https://t.co/t8RVlt6dnU — Placentapod (@Placentapods) December 31, 2025

Wow, indeed!

This.



Too many reporters merely act as stenographers for Democrats. It’s embarrassing and it’s why trust in media has eroded. https://t.co/GX17lbPfMU — Jason Rantz on Seattle Red (@jasonrantz) December 31, 2025

Most of the journalists in corporate media, let's be honest.

Rough year indeed. The system of having editors and bureau chiefs with that much power is over. Journalism is democratized now. Thank god Elon bought X. https://t.co/n2I23KFaIR — NJ Giants Fan (@JohnDoe1029485) December 31, 2025

Reporters can't hide from their readers anymore.

And reporters and editors of once thriving news organizations wonder why they’re losing subscribers - and ultimately their jobs - as trust in their work evaporates. https://t.co/s8Ys5lzY8r — Mark Bowes (@RTDMarkBowes) December 31, 2025

They need to look in the mirror.

