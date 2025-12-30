Texas Man Busted for Handing Bomb-Making Material to Undercover Agent Posing as ISIS
VIP
Legacy Media's Priorities: Smear Nick Shirley's Partner David, Ignore Billions in Alleged Minnesota Fraud

imgflip

The 'Minnesota Star Tribune' is the paper of record that SHOUD be covering all of the fraud happening in Minnesota. All they seem interested in is defaming the work of Nick Shirley and also finding the man who was with him in the video. Deena Winter is one of the 'journalists' covering the story (using the word 'covering' very loosely). She seems more concerned about covering Shirley than the fraud. Yesterday, she presented some 'reporting' she alleged discounted Shirley's work. Of course, she turned off the comments on her tweets and real journalist Bill Melugin called her out on it. Good for him!

Deena responded to Bill:

Of course, we pulled the 'because I'm a woman' card. The Leftist journos always do.

Bill wasn't buying it and basically told her to grow a spine. Today, Deena is posting again, but she isn't turning off the comments on this one (of course). 

So, rather than investigate all of the many claims of fraud in her coverage area, she's interested in finding out more information about the older man in the videos with Shirley. Why does that matter?

We've seen this show before.

It's creepy!

It doesn't seem that's very high on her list.

Also, dangerous.

