Legacy Media's Priorities: Smear Nick Shirley's Partner David, Ignore Billions in Alleged Minnesota Fraud

The 'Minnesota Star Tribune' is the paper of record that SHOUD be covering all of the fraud happening in Minnesota. All they seem interested in is defaming the work of Nick Shirley and also finding the man who was with him in the video. Deena Winter is one of the 'journalists' covering the story (using the word 'covering' very loosely). She seems more concerned about covering Shirley than the fraud. Yesterday, she presented some 'reporting' she alleged discounted Shirley's work. Of course, she turned off the comments on her tweets and real journalist Bill Melugin called her out on it. Good for him!

Advertisement

IMO - reporters shouldn’t shut off comments on their reporting. https://t.co/PxVpYxTksQ — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) December 30, 2025

Deena responded to Bill:

I only do sometimes because the vitriol and personal attacks get to be too much, esp. on certain stories. Do you get called terrible names all the time? Or is it mainly women who do? — Deena Winter (@deenafaywinter) December 30, 2025

Of course, we pulled the 'because I'm a woman' card. The Leftist journos always do.

Yes - I just don’t care what I’m called and I stand by what I report & appreciate reading feedback on it, positive or negative.

I was told for years my border reporting was a green screen, exaggerated, or I was paying people to cross in front of me & had hit pieces written on me — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) December 30, 2025

Bill wasn't buying it and basically told her to grow a spine. Today, Deena is posting again, but she isn't turning off the comments on this one (of course).

Who is "David" in Nick Shirley's video? Anybody know? (Yes I have a pretty good idea.) — Deena Winter (@deenafaywinter) December 30, 2025

So, rather than investigate all of the many claims of fraud in her coverage area, she's interested in finding out more information about the older man in the videos with Shirley. Why does that matter?

“I just want to make sure I can take you wildly out of context and leave an easy-to-use trail of breadcrumbs to personal identifying information for you and your family and your friends and your employer and to make sure you never know another moment of peace in your life.” https://t.co/HLejmL9s5i pic.twitter.com/ySi6gFWiv2 — The Deseret Stone (@DeseretStone) December 30, 2025

We've seen this show before.

I'm not gonna doxx him, I insist. But, does anyone have his home address? https://t.co/PyURfKhNEY — NICE UP AND DOWN (@niceupanddown1) December 30, 2025

It's creepy!

Local Star Tribune beat reporter laser focused on the real story:



Finding out and publicizing the names of everyone involved in exposing corruption in Minnesota https://t.co/cJLEBvDFcm — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) December 30, 2025

Why are legacy news outlets spending more time investigating @nickshirleyy than they are government corruption? Hint: He embarrassed them. https://t.co/jPPde7kzXq — Brandi Kruse (@BrandiKruse) December 30, 2025

Deena Winter = Activist

Nick Shirley = Journalist https://t.co/QhAUasRkBH — ira genin (@igenin2) December 30, 2025

What about the fraud, Deena?



Care to report about that? https://t.co/5yTGj5pKzr — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) December 30, 2025

Advertisement

It doesn't seem that's very high on her list.

Here is a “reporter” asking Twitter who someone is? Someone instrumental in helping eliminate fraud in Minnesota.



WTF - lazy! https://t.co/j4spQUJglS — Nicky_Wraps™ (@nicky_wraps) December 30, 2025

Also, dangerous.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code MERRY74 to get 74% off your VIP membership!