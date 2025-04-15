No Longer ‘Behind the Scenes’ Group of Reps Meet Weekly With State AGs to Thwart Trump

Since the Democrats can't win by voting, they're continuing to cling to lawfare to hobble the Trump administration and President Donald Trump's agenda. They failed to put him in jail, but at least they can put up legal roadblocks in front of every one of his policies.

On Monday, California. Rep. Laura Friedman was, according to C-SPAN, speaking to voters on President Trump's agenda. Friedman revealed that members of Congress are working weekly with state attorneys general to try to stop Trump's agenda. She said they meet behind the scenes, but the cat's out of the bag, now.

🚨Democrat Rep. Laura Friedman admits the quiet part out loud:



She says Democrats are meeting behind closed doors with leftist attorney generals in order to coordinate lawfare against President Trump pic.twitter.com/cNfKUShSx3 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 15, 2025

Our country would be an amazing place if they invested this much time and effort into making America better for Americans. — Tim (@Dragonboy155) April 15, 2025

Wouldn't it be? Can you imagine everyone working together to put America first?

Is anyone shocked they’re trying the same things they just got done failing at?



Lucky for us, we have all the cards— time to go after these activists once and for all. — Liberacrat™️ (@Liberacrat) April 15, 2025

Sounds like conspiracy. — Joshua (@FuzzyManStudios) April 15, 2025

This sounds like treason to me. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) April 15, 2025

It’s pretty obvious what they are doing. Where are the conservative AGs in all of this? — Hermit⛺ (@CryptoHermit_) April 15, 2025

Wow, they aren't hiding anything are they? — Dwags (@Dwags4630) April 15, 2025

Sounds a bit insurrection-y — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) April 15, 2025

They don't care that we know anymore. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) April 15, 2025

They really don't. Anything that throws a wrench into Trump's agenda, from lawfare to assassination, is considered justified.

This is basically sedition — drjohnusa (@drjohnusa) April 15, 2025

Is this insurrection or sedition? I can’t keep up — Polkadot (@PolkadotAngie) April 15, 2025

This just proves what we've known all along, this isn’t about justice, it’s about power. A coordinated legal assault on President Trump, run from the shadows, shows how desperate the Left has become. They can’t beat him at the ballot box, so they try to bury him in courtrooms. — Trump Gunner (@KingLagoswa) April 15, 2025

And, as we've seen, they have plenty of activist judges to facilitate their plans.

Commenters aren't sure: Is this treason, insurrection, or sedition?

