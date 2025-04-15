No Longer ‘Behind the Scenes’ Group of Reps Meet Weekly With State AGs to Thwart Trump

Judge Blocks Trump From Revoking Legal Status for 530,000 Migrants Flown in By...
Brett T. | 8:00 PM on April 15, 2025
Pool via AP

Since the Democrats can't win by voting, they're continuing to cling to lawfare to hobble the Trump administration and President Donald Trump's agenda. They failed to put him in jail, but at least they can put up legal roadblocks in front of every one of his policies.

On Monday, California. Rep. Laura Friedman was, according to C-SPAN, speaking to voters on President Trump's agenda. Friedman revealed that members of Congress are working weekly with state attorneys general to try to stop Trump's agenda. She said they meet behind the scenes, but the cat's out of the bag, now.

Wouldn't it be? Can you imagine everyone working together to put America first?

They really don't. Anything that throws a wrench into Trump's agenda, from lawfare to assassination, is considered justified.

And, as we've seen, they have plenty of activist judges to facilitate their plans.

Commenters aren't sure: Is this treason, insurrection, or sedition?

***

