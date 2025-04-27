No Need to Hire a Comedian When AP ‘Journalist’ Unintentionally Provides Biggest Laugh...
Rachel Maddow and Jamie Raskin Reveal the Dem Party’s New DEI - Dramatic...
Scott Jennings Schools CNN Panelists on why President AOC Would Be a Nightmare...
VIP
Another Night Surrounded by Democrats, Scott Jennings Attends the White House Corresponden...
Ontario Must Pay for Man to Have a Vagina Constructed While Leaving His...
VIP
Social Worker Has Absolute Meltdown Over Student Loans
VIP
Democrats Keep Proving Me Right (and I Hate It)
County Attorney Requiring Prosecutors to Consider Race When Offering Plea Deals
Hello, Gaslight! Democrat Jason Crow Earns EPIC Ratio for Lying About What His...
Susan Rice Goes on a Rant About White Male Christian Cisgender Macho MAGA...
J.K. Rowling Wants THIS Video Saved for Future Generations to See How Stupid...
Conor McGregor Expresses His Support for Irish Marchers Against Mass Immigration
Cause They ARE! Adam Schiff Tells Bill Maher Even Voters In San Francisco...
Tim Walz Preaches Freedom, Forgetting Americans’ Memories Aren’t as Short as Him

Andrew McCabe Says Case Against Judge Hannah Dugan is Solid but Arrest Was Cruel and Unprecedented

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:41 AM on April 27, 2025
Townhall Media

Andrew McCabe (remember him?) says we need a kinder, gentler way of arresting judges who are accused of aiding and abetting criminal illegal aliens. No, we need to make public examples of them. McCabe has some very selective amnesia as posters will point out.

Advertisement

Start here. (READ)

McCABE: Judge Dugan case is solid legally, but the way she was arrested was “unprecedented” and “performative cruelty."

"These things are unprecedented, typically upstanding members of the community who have no criminal history and aren't accused of a violent act are allowed to self surrender at the time of their arraignment."

"The fact that they did not offer that courtesy to her, and instead went out of their way to treat her harshly, I believe is an act of performative cruelty on behalf of the Department of Justice, which is not the way any Department of Justice should be acting."

The Biden DOJ conducted pre-dawn raids to arrest J6’ers with no criminal history and charged with misdemeanors.

The same people cheered.

This is the only strategy the can come up with to attack Trump, knowing the actual facts of the case are a political loser.

Here are his full comments. (WATCH)

It’s pretty amazing that these political hacks who went all out against President Donald Trump, those in his circle, and even his voters, suddenly are demanding kid gloves for this accused judge.

Recommended

No Need to Hire a Comedian When AP ‘Journalist’ Unintentionally Provides Biggest Laugh at WHCD
Warren Squire
Advertisement

Commenters see the hypocrisy.

If the entire might of the federal government can be used against Trump and citizen rioters at the U.S. Capitol building, then a judge is fair game. Democrats and the legacy media gleefully obliterated norms. Trump’s simply playing by their rules now.

Tags: ARRESTED DONALD TRUMP ILLEGAL ALIENS ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION JUDGE RIOTERS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

No Need to Hire a Comedian When AP ‘Journalist’ Unintentionally Provides Biggest Laugh at WHCD
Warren Squire
Scott Jennings Schools CNN Panelists on why President AOC Would Be a Nightmare for the American Dream
Warren Squire
OUTRAGEOUS: VP of WI Law and Liberty Breaks Down Charges, Possible Sentencing for Judge Dugan
Amy Curtis
J.K. Rowling Wants THIS Video Saved for Future Generations to See How Stupid the Gender Debate REALLY Was
Amy Curtis
Rachel Maddow and Jamie Raskin Reveal the Dem Party’s New DEI - Dramatic Intimidation and Escalation!
Warren Squire
Susan Rice Goes on a Rant About White Male Christian Cisgender Macho MAGA Men
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
No Need to Hire a Comedian When AP ‘Journalist’ Unintentionally Provides Biggest Laugh at WHCD Warren Squire
Advertisement