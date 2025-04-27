Andrew McCabe Says Case Against Judge Hannah Dugan is Solid but Arrest Was Cruel and Unprecedented

Andrew McCabe (remember him?) says we need a kinder, gentler way of arresting judges who are accused of aiding and abetting criminal illegal aliens. No, we need to make public examples of them. McCabe has some very selective amnesia as posters will point out.

McCABE: Judge Dugan case is solid legally, but the way she was arrested was “unprecedented” and “performative cruelty." "These things are unprecedented, typically upstanding members of the community who have no criminal history and aren't accused of a violent act are allowed to self surrender at the time of their arraignment." "The fact that they did not offer that courtesy to her, and instead went out of their way to treat her harshly, I believe is an act of performative cruelty on behalf of the Department of Justice, which is not the way any Department of Justice should be acting." The Biden DOJ conducted pre-dawn raids to arrest J6’ers with no criminal history and charged with misdemeanors. The same people cheered. This is the only strategy the can come up with to attack Trump, knowing the actual facts of the case are a political loser.

Remember the Raid on Roger Stone and Mar-a Lago? — XN (@XN05645691) April 26, 2025

The list goes on and on. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 26, 2025

It’s pretty amazing that these political hacks who went all out against President Donald Trump, those in his circle, and even his voters, suddenly are demanding kid gloves for this accused judge.

Commenters see the hypocrisy.

These same people were fine with the FBI doing a predawn raid on Trump’s residence heavily armed with permission for deadly force order — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) April 26, 2025

Same people cheered the FBI rifling through Melania’s unmentionables and staging documents for photo ops. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 26, 2025

Navarro is a skinny, old, economist who has passed airport screening ( to ensure he had no weapons) when he was arrested.



They handcuffed him and put him in leg irons. Norms and standards, you know. — bigdaddygeo (@bigdaddygeo) April 26, 2025

If the entire might of the federal government can be used against Trump and citizen rioters at the U.S. Capitol building, then a judge is fair game. Democrats and the legacy media gleefully obliterated norms. Trump’s simply playing by their rules now.